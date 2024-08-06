The Ordinary launches new body care range – here’s why you should try it

The Ordinary niacinamide 5% face and body emulsion
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin
- Benefits: Brightening, balancing
- Size: 100ml
- Why we love it
- Multi-tasking
- Rapid absorption
The three new products contain skincare-style ingredients, for brighter, smoother skin
Straightforward skincare brand The Ordinary offers affordable products with an ingredients-led approach. With products tailored towards different skin concerns as well as ingredients, including peptides, retinoids, niacinamide, salicylic acid, squalane and vitamin C, it’s a firm favourite for good reason.
Complete with no-fuss black and white packaging, the line-up includes everything from moisturisers, cleansers, face oils and haircare to a lash and brow serum. While there is technically a body and hair wash available in the haircare range, targeted products for the body haven’t been part of the comprehensive collection... until now.
The brand’s new trio of fragrance-free products comprises a body emulsion (£11.70, Theordinary.com), a body lotion (£13.80, Theordinary.com) and a body serum (£14.30, Theordinary.com).
The range has been created from the viewpoint that we should give the skin on our body the same attention as our face. In a bid to test if the products stand up against the claims, I tried each one ahead of the launch.
I spent a fortnight testing all three of the new products, I assessed formula, feel and consistency. During this time, I also considered how well each product absorbed into the skin, and any results seen. Keep reading for my full review and verdict.
The Ordinary’s body care range offers lightweight, refreshing, exfoliating, and hydrating picks to suit a variety of skin concerns, and each one costs less than £15. For a multi-tasking product to use on the body and face, niacinamide 5% face and body emulsion is gentle and creates a light radiance. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for comforting moisture, natural moisturising factors + inulin body lotion is noticeably soothing. Finally, salicylic acid 0.5% body serum is a clarifying, fresh solution for blemish-prone skin.
