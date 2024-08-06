The Ordinary launches new body care range – here’s why you should try it

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Straightforward skincare brand The Ordinary offers affordable products with an ingredients-led approach. With products tailored towards different skin concerns as well as ingredients, including peptides, retinoids, niacinamide, salicylic acid, squalane and vitamin C, it’s a firm favourite for good reason.

Complete with no-fuss black and white packaging, the line-up includes everything from moisturisers, cleansers, face oils and haircare to a lash and brow serum. While there is technically a body and hair wash available in the haircare range, targeted products for the body haven’t been part of the comprehensive collection... until now.

The brand’s new trio of fragrance-free products comprises a body emulsion (£11.70, Theordinary.com), a body lotion (£13.80, Theordinary.com) and a body serum (£14.30, Theordinary.com).

The range has been created from the viewpoint that we should give the skin on our body the same attention as our face. In a bid to test if the products stand up against the claims, I tried each one ahead of the launch.

How I tested

open image in gallery I put the line-up to the test to bring you my honest thoughts ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

I spent a fortnight testing all three of the new products, I assessed formula, feel and consistency. During this time, I also considered how well each product absorbed into the skin, and any results seen. Keep reading for my full review and verdict.