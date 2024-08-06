Jump to content
The Ordinary launches new body care range – here’s why you should try it

The three new products contain skincare-style ingredients, for brighter, smoother skin

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 06 August 2024 15:37 BST
I spent a fortnight testing all three body care products, considering formula, feel and consistency
I spent a fortnight testing all three body care products, considering formula, feel and consistency (The Independent)

Straightforward skincare brand The Ordinary offers affordable products with an ingredients-led approach. With products tailored towards different skin concerns as well as ingredients, including peptides, retinoids, niacinamide, salicylic acid, squalane and vitamin C, it’s a firm favourite for good reason.

Complete with no-fuss black and white packaging, the line-up includes everything from moisturisers, cleansers, face oils and haircare to a lash and brow serum. While there is technically a body and hair wash available in the haircare range, targeted products for the body haven’t been part of the comprehensive collection... until now.

The brand’s new trio of fragrance-free products comprises a body emulsion (£11.70, Theordinary.com), a body lotion (£13.80, Theordinary.com) and a body serum (£14.30, Theordinary.com).

The range has been created from the viewpoint that we should give the skin on our body the same attention as our face. In a bid to test if the products stand up against the claims, I tried each one ahead of the launch.

How I tested

I put the line-up to the test to bring you my honest thoughts
I put the line-up to the test to bring you my honest thoughts (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

I spent a fortnight testing all three of the new products, I assessed formula, feel and consistency. During this time, I also considered how well each product absorbed into the skin, and any results seen. Keep reading for my full review and verdict.

The Ordinary niacinamide 5% face and body emulsion

Niacinamide The Ordinary bodycare range review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin
  • Benefits: Brightening, balancing
  • Size: 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-tasking
    • Rapid absorption
  1.  £11 from Theordinary.com
The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + inulin body lotion

Inulin body lotion The Ordinary bodycare range review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Amino acids, inulin
  • Benefits: Hydrating, smoothing
  • Size: 240ml
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle
    • Feels softening
  1.  £13 from Theordinary.com
The Ordinary salicylic acid 0.5% body serum

Salicylic acid The Ordinary bodycare range review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, sarcosine
  • Benefits: Exfoliating
  • Size: 240ml
  • Why we love it
    • Specifically for blemish-prone skin
  1.  £14 from Theordinary.com
The verdict: The Ordinary body care range

The Ordinary’s body care range offers lightweight, refreshing, exfoliating, and hydrating picks to suit a variety of skin concerns, and each one costs less than £15. For a multi-tasking product to use on the body and face, niacinamide 5% face and body emulsion is gentle and creates a light radiance. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for comforting moisture, natural moisturising factors + inulin body lotion is noticeably soothing. Finally, salicylic acid 0.5% body serum is a clarifying, fresh solution for blemish-prone skin.

