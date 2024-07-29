Support truly

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3, one of the eight B vitamins your body needs for optimum health. Niacinamide, although probably more widely known as a hero skincare ingredient due to its role in keeping skin healthy, is also vital for creating energy from food and your cells need it to function properly. In short, it’s a go to for your pre-workout and a healthy lifestyle as much as it is for your functional skincare needs.

The body doesn’t make much vitamin B3 naturally and it also doesn’t store this vitamin, because it’s water soluble, so you need to consume foods that contain it on a daily basis.

Niacinamide is generally found in animal-based products like beef, lamb and chicken but you can also find nicotinic acid, a closely-related type of B3 in green vegetables, seeds and nuts.

Many people struggle to incorporate all the niacinamide-rich foods they need into their diets, so if this applies to you, supplementing it could be the solution –particularly if you lead an active lifestyle or are planning to increase your time in the gym.

Here’s everything you need to know about niacinamide, including the benefits of taking a supplement and the ones to buy.

What is niacinamide?

Niacinamide plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy so it’s likely you’ll have seen it advertised as a skincare product. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to heal skin and reduce breakouts and is routinely used to treat issues like rosacea and acne. Niacinamide helps to fuel the body’s healing processes and promotes healthy cell turnover so it can also make skin appear smoother and more youthful.

It’s also plays a crucial role in the production of ATP – adenosine triphosphate. Think of ATP as the fuel your body runs on, it supports the conversion of the protein, fat and carbohydrates you eat into energy that you need to function. This is particularly important if you burn up a lot of energy by exercising.

What are the benefits of taking niacinamide supplements?

Many people apply niacinamide topically to skin, especially to treat breakouts and pigmentation, but by ingesting niacinamide, it’s possible to not only support good skin health, but also top up your B3 Vitamin concentration where it might otherwise be lacking in your diet and support your body’s energy levels.

As well as being used to treat acne and rosacea, some studies have shown that taking niacinamide orally helped to reduce the risk of skin cancers and slow the growth of cancerous cells in the skin. Another study showed that taking niacinamide increased keratin production – a protein essential for healthy skin and hair. And another showed promising repair to UV-damaged skin.

Taking a niacinamide supplement regularly can contribute to better strength, endurance and energy, especially when taken during a period where you’re training harder. However, it isn’t an alternative for a balanced diet, so for the best results, make sure you’re getting enough Vitamin B3-rich foods as well as taking your supplement. This goes for skin health as well – the better your diet, the healthier your skin cells will be and the more effective your cell turnover process will be.

The niacinamide supplement to buy

Myvitamins niacinamide supplements: £7.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery These supplements are great for skin health ( Independent )

Packed with 450mg of niacinamide in every tablet, this supplement supports your skincare routine from within. Not only does it work wonders for your skin, it can also support your energy levels. This product can give you that extra boost ahead of a gym session, or when you're feeling drained and can help you shake off everyday tiredness. Consume one tablet daily for best results.

