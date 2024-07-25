Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Could a hyaluronic acid supplement be the key to your skin health?

Could taking your favourite skincare ingredient orally be the route to youthful glowing skin? Our wellbeing editor investigates

Sponsored content by
myprotein logo final
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Thursday 25 July 2024 17:27 BST
Could these supplements be the answer to great skin?
Could these supplements be the answer to great skin? (Independent)

If you have any kind of skincare routine, you’ll probably be familiar with hyaluronic acid. It’s the key ingredient in a whole host of serums and is beloved by skincare experts. It can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water so it’s a real hero for skin moisture and achieving that dewy youthful glow.

Hyaluronic acid is also made naturally in the body and is vital for moisture retention in the skin, the eyes and the joints. It acts as a shock-absorbing lubricant, controlling inflammation, aiding wound healing and keeping everything supple and functioning healthily. However, as we age, production of this essential acid slows down.

Related stories

By the time you reach your fifties, your body’s hyaluronic acid levels will have dropped by 50 per cent, which is why many people choose to top up their levels with skincare products. However, most over-the-counter products contain hyaluronic acid molecules that are actually too big to pass through the outer layer of skin cells.

But there are other ways to absorb hyaluronic acid directly into the body for maximum effectiveness. You can opt for injectables or you can ingest hyaluronic acid. This seems to be the favoured option for a host of celebrities and skin experts, with the likes of Hayley Bieber and Barbara Sturm endorsing the benefits of swallowing the wonder ingredient, rather than applying it to the skin.

How we tested hyaluronic acid supplements

Studies show that hyaluronic acid supplements can improve your skin between two weeks and eight weeks of use. We tried them for three weeks to see if they might have an impact. As levels of hyaluronic acid in the body drop gradually over time, any level of supplementation can help but the recommended dose for supplementation is around 150 milligrams per day. We took this dose daily and tracked the effects.

Hyaluronic acid supplements

hyaluronic acid supplements benefits
  • Amount: 30 or 60 tablets
  • Strength: 150mg hyaluronic acid per tablet
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to take 150mg tablets

Taking a supplement is a pretty easy task, if you can remember to take it every day. The promise of healthier joints and plumper, more youthful looking skin could be enough of an incentive for anyone, particularly if you’re someone who often neglects their skincare routine. These 150mg pills became part of my daily morning routine for three weeks. After breakfast I took one tablet with water and then waited to see results.

After the first week there wasn’t much of a change. But as most research shows, taking this kind of supplement is more of a long game. You won’t see results in your skin right away. By week two there was a suggestion of more freshness and plumpness, especially on the face and chest area. Could I be turning back the clock one day at a time? I kept taking the supplements daily while also sticking to my usual skincare routine, which includes a quality SPF, serum and moisturiser.

By the end of the third week I did feel like my skin had more of a glow to it. It looked fresher, not necessarily less lined – it’s important to remember that hyaluronic acid attracts moisture, it doesn’t reverse the effects of sun damage. However, there did seem to be better moisture retention throughout the day and my face didn’t feel as dry when I woke up in the mornings.

After three weeks of use, the supplements did seem to be working so I decided to keep taking them and finish the 30 tablets in the bottle. If my hyaluronic acid levels are dropping as each year goes by, I figured it made sense to top up my levels, if only to keep my skin looking slightly fresher.

  1.  £8 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Myvitamins hyaluronic acid supplements

It seems as though supplementing hyaluronic acid can have a great impact on your skin health. Obviously this will vary from person to person but, as natural levels in the body start to drop, raising the concentration using an external source could benefit everyone. The pills themselves are quite large, so if you struggle to take tablets, you could crush one up and add it to a morning smoothie or juice. Just make sure you take it after food and, if possible, drink some water afterwards. You can opt for either 30 supplements or 60 and, based on findings from controlled trials, you’ll probably see more efficacy after taking hyaluronic acid for a longer period of time and when paired with a consistent skincare routine.

Looking for more supplement inspiration? Read our round-up of the best probiotics

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in