Could a hyaluronic acid supplement be the key to your skin health?

Hyaluronic acid supplements
- Amount: 30 or 60 tablets
- Strength: 150mg hyaluronic acid per tablet
- Easy to take 150mg tablets
Taking a supplement is a pretty easy task, if you can remember to take it every day. The promise of healthier joints and plumper, more youthful looking skin could be enough of an incentive for anyone, particularly if you’re someone who often neglects their skincare routine. These 150mg pills became part of my daily morning routine for three weeks. After breakfast I took one tablet with water and then waited to see results.
After the first week there wasn’t much of a change. But as most research shows, taking this kind of supplement is more of a long game. You won’t see results in your skin right away. By week two there was a suggestion of more freshness and plumpness, especially on the face and chest area. Could I be turning back the clock one day at a time? I kept taking the supplements daily while also sticking to my usual skincare routine, which includes a quality SPF, serum and moisturiser.
By the end of the third week I did feel like my skin had more of a glow to it. It looked fresher, not necessarily less lined – it’s important to remember that hyaluronic acid attracts moisture, it doesn’t reverse the effects of sun damage. However, there did seem to be better moisture retention throughout the day and my face didn’t feel as dry when I woke up in the mornings.
After three weeks of use, the supplements did seem to be working so I decided to keep taking them and finish the 30 tablets in the bottle. If my hyaluronic acid levels are dropping as each year goes by, I figured it made sense to top up my levels, if only to keep my skin looking slightly fresher.