A foolproof guide to the best affordable skincare for men

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From cleansers and moisturisers to facial SPF, we’ve got your morning skincare routine covered
Though the skincare industry has long been targeted at women, men have finally started taking note. The good news? We can now make the most of the complexion-enhancing goodness that comes with a consistent regime, benefitting both our health and our confidence. The bad news? It’s yet another financial investment to add to the ever-growing list. So, that’s why we’re here with this handy guide on affordable skincare that doesn't compromise on quality.
First things first – what are the key steps? The absolute basics are a cleanser, a moisturiser and an SPF. Beyond that, it’s good to add in a toner, an exfoliator – be it a scrub or an acid – an oil and a serum or two, as well as the occasional mask. While this seems like a lot of steps, if you’re consistent, you’ll notice a difference in no time. Our top tip? For the best results, when you’re applying each stage after cleansing and exfoliating, always go from the thinnest consistency to the thickest.
When deciding what formulas are best, listen to your skin. If have dry skin, it’s best to look out for nourishing and hydrating ingredients that bolster your moisture barrier – namely hyaluronic acid or vitamin E. Or, if you’re erring on oily, it’s sebum-regulating salicylic acid that should be on your wishlist. Meanwhile, those looking for a balanced, fresh complexion should be on the lookout for vitamin C and niacinamide.
Thankfully, plenty of brands offer blends packed with skin-loving ingredients for a wallet-friendly price. From Horace (the Parisian grooming expert) to The Ordinary with its fuss-free science-backed approach, it doesn’t cost the earth to give your skin the treatment it deserves.
Our tester is a confessed skincare addict and has included these products in his skincare regime over the years. As a grooming expert, having written in the field for many years, he can speak for the immediate results, the ingredients used as well as value for money. Keep reading for our full tried-and-tested round-up.
Though CeraVe has been around since 2006, it’s experienced a meteoric rise in recent years, thanks to its viral TikTok status, and has quickly become a worldwide bathroom staple.
The brand’s tried-and-tested range of simple yet potent formulas speaks for itself – this cleanser, included. Enriched with three ceramides as well as hyaluronic acid, it’s a reliable formula that punches far above its £12.50 price tag.
Bulldog is widely known for its straightforward approach to men’s grooming – and none of the products will set you back more than £10. Even better, the brand is committed to responsible production, so the entire collection is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.
Though this cleanser is infused with fewer actives and vitamins compared with some other products in this edit, the inclusion of willow herb means your skin will be simultaneously cleansed and soothed. You can’t argue with the price, either.
Byoma may be known for its bright, fun packaging but it’s what’s inside that will keep you coming back for more. Toners are designed to prep your skin for the following step, opening up your pores for the oncoming serums and moisturisers. Beyond the fundamentals, though, Byoma’s milky blend will soothe your skin while supporting its barrier, thanks to the mix of powerful ingredients.
Though exfoliants have lots of benefits, including encouraging cell renewal and brightening skin tone, it can be easy to overdo it if you’re using a harsh or stripping product. Enter, Q+A’s Apple AHA exfoliator – a gentle 93.9 per cent natural gel that blends malic and lactic acid, as well as apple fruit extracts and glycolic acid. All you need to do is use it twice a week for a smooth, refreshed finish. Better yet, it helps with blemishes, hyperpigmentation and signs of ageing, too.
Since its foundation in 2015, Horace has quickly become a market leader in its home country of France, and now it’s making waves in the UK. From the cleanser to the moisturiser, the range is full of crowd-pleasing products you’ll want to use time and time again. Case in point this eye cream. From the depuffing caffeine and moisturising hyaluronic acid credentials to the metal applicator, which you can use to massage your under-eye area every morning, this is a star product. Our top tip? Keep it in the fridge if you’re in need of a supercharged depuffing experience.
A skincare label that’s targeted at those with sensitive skin, Simple is a supermarket staple that never lets you down. Some similar vitamin-rich serums can cost upwards of £50 but this blend of vitamins C, E and F is one of the most effective we’ve tried – and it won’t break the bank. Super nourishing yet non-greasy, it’s a lightweight formula that brightens your complexion while strengthening your skin barrier. All for less than a tenner.
The Ordinary is a science-backed brand that takes a no-frills approach to skincare. Instead, each of its products is powered by hard-working active ingredients that deliver results – for a great price, too. This time, it’s a selection of highly moisturising factors for thirsty skin, including multiple amino acids, fatty acids, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Though you’d be forgiven for thinking this would be a thick, greasy cream, due to its uber-hydrating credentials, it’s actually super lightweight and easily absorbed. You’ll be left feeling plump, bouncy and protected.
Dermatica is essentially an online dermatologist. You can choose to do an online consultation before subscribing to receive a personalised selection of products on a monthly basis, which costs £24.99 per month. These are aimed at targeting your skin concerns with powerful actives that aren’t always available over the counter.
If you don’t want to commit, you can buy the brand’s off-the-shelf products instead, each one is created by experts in the field. This moisturiser is packed with actives – it contains ceramide, niacinamide, glycerin, peptides, squalene, shea butter and grapeseed oil, not to mention centella extract and panthenol. So, it’s no wonder it’s ultra-nourishing and effective. It’s a richer texture, which is great for dry or mature skin, and helps with fine lines and a lacklustre complexion.
A British brand that needs no introduction, The Body Shop’s a high street stalwart you can count on for affordable options that are reliable and effective. When it comes to sheet masks, you can choose from aloe “soothing”, vitamin E “quench” or, our favourite, this vitamin C “glow” mask. Great for a complexion boost before a day out, in just 15 minutes the extracts of vitamin C-rich camu camu and soothing aloe vera will leave you with a natural-looking glow. Keep it up twice a week and your complexion will benefit from a constantly refreshed, even finish.
Another viral TikTok brand, La Roche Posay is a brand you will know. One of its hero ingredients is thermal spring water (a soothing solution for sensitive skin concerns), which is what powers this SPF. Often, men are put off using facial SPF because of its greasy reputation, but it’s important to buy one specifically for your face. Once you’ve given this one a go, you’ll never look back. Considering the easily absorbed lightweight fluid, it’s hard to believe it offers such strong protection against the sun’s harmful rays. It’s nourishing, too, as well as water-, sweat- and sand-resistant. It’s an SPF that ticks every box.
Among our favourite affordable products are The Ordinary’s natural moisturiser and Horace’s eye cream. Both delivered quick, visible results that continued after regular use. Then, if you shop at Dermatica, Q+A or Byoma, you’re sure to find products that are worth far more than their price point. For fail-safe, no-nonsense products that work every time, CeraVe’s your best bet.
For more skincare recommendations, check out our pick of the best facial cleansers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in