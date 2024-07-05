A foolproof guide to the best affordable skincare for men

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Though the skincare industry has long been targeted at women, men have finally started taking note. The good news? We can now make the most of the complexion-enhancing goodness that comes with a consistent regime, benefitting both our health and our confidence. The bad news? It’s yet another financial investment to add to the ever-growing list. So, that’s why we’re here with this handy guide on affordable skincare that doesn't compromise on quality.

First things first – what are the key steps? The absolute basics are a cleanser, a moisturiser and an SPF. Beyond that, it’s good to add in a toner, an exfoliator – be it a scrub or an acid – an oil and a serum or two, as well as the occasional mask. While this seems like a lot of steps, if you’re consistent, you’ll notice a difference in no time. Our top tip? For the best results, when you’re applying each stage after cleansing and exfoliating, always go from the thinnest consistency to the thickest.

When deciding what formulas are best, listen to your skin. If have dry skin, it’s best to look out for nourishing and hydrating ingredients that bolster your moisture barrier – namely hyaluronic acid or vitamin E. Or, if you’re erring on oily, it’s sebum-regulating salicylic acid that should be on your wishlist. Meanwhile, those looking for a balanced, fresh complexion should be on the lookout for vitamin C and niacinamide.

Thankfully, plenty of brands offer blends packed with skin-loving ingredients for a wallet-friendly price. From Horace (the Parisian grooming expert) to The Ordinary with its fuss-free science-backed approach, it doesn’t cost the earth to give your skin the treatment it deserves.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our expert put a range of products to the test ( The Independent/Peter Bevan )

Our tester is a confessed skincare addict and has included these products in his skincare regime over the years. As a grooming expert, having written in the field for many years, he can speak for the immediate results, the ingredients used as well as value for money. Keep reading for our full tried-and-tested round-up.

The best affordable men’s skincare products for 2024 are: