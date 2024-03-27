Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At just 26 years old, Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf has a global business empire, more than 3 million Instagram followers and a signature hairstyle that’s been recreated umpteenth times in tutorials on TikTok. Now, she’s ventured into beauty with a haircare line that’s bound to sell out.

Founded in 2019, her fashion label Djerf Avenue has grown a cult following thanks to its fusion of Scandi-minimalist style with a quiet luxury lean – think oversized blazers, go-with-everything basics, wide-leg jeans, neutral knitwear and suit pants.

Her new line Djerf Avenue Beauty has a similar attention to detail. The range’s debut products favour simple yet effective formulas in equally minimalist packaging. Both the breezy styling mist and on-the-go gel are designed to streamline your regime, whether you’re creating a slicked-back bun or her famous bouncy blowout.

In our review of the multi-purpose formulas, we loved how versatile each product was – with the styling mist not only protecting hair from heat styling but also helping to hold our hair in curly or straight styles, while the gel helps to tame flyaways and define curls.

To celebrate the launch of Djerf Avenue Beauty, we caught up with Matilda Djerf on all things beauty – from her holy grail make-up and skincare formulas and brands to the thought process behind her debut haircare products.

Why did you launch Djerf Avenue Beauty with the breezy styling mist and on-the-go gel?

I decided to launch Derf Avenue Beauty with these two hair products simply because it’s the products that I was missing in my beauty cabinet. I cut my bangs back in 2017 and ever since then, when I wanted to do a sleek look, I would always have to combine two or three products to get the look that I wanted. So, I wanted to create my very own version of the perfect product. And that’s how our on the go styling gel came about.

As for our breezy styling mist, it is also a product that I was missing in my beauty cabinet. I didn’t have one product that could help me achieve the look that I wanted. I would again have to combine two to three different products, so when we developed this breezy styling mist, I knew that I wanted heat protection in it, as well as the possibility of flexible hold for a really beautiful bouncy look. This is my go-to mist for all sorts of styling, but specifically when I do my blowout.

(Djerf Avenue Beauty/The Independent)

How do the new hair products fit into your daily routine?

They fit perfectly into my daily routine, simply because of how versatile they are. With the breezy styling mist, I like to use it when I do my full hair routine. [I use it] on damp hair when I wash my hair. But I also love to use it as a touch-up, which means I will just spray my roots and then I will go in with a round brush or with a curly wand, and I’m good to go.

As for the on the go styling gel, this one is so good for taming frizz. I actually always have this in my bag. So, before a meeting, I can just quickly do a little touch-up and I’m ready to go.

How do you style your hair day-to-day?

How I style my hair depends on the day, but usually my go-to hairstyle is a breezy blowout. I do that with the help of my Dyson airwrap (£479.99, Johnlewis.com), or any sort of blow dryer and a round brush. I always use the breezy styling mist before I go in with a heat tool. If I’ve had a breezy blow out for a couple of days, and my hair is starting to get dirty but I don’t wanna wash it, I usually do a half up, half down do or a sleek bun or pony. I achieve the sleek look with the on the go styling gel.

What’s your go-to hair tool?

My go-to hair tool is definitely the Dyson airwrap just because it’s so versatile and you can do so many different looks with it.

What are your tips for healthy hair?

My tips for healthy hair is to really take care of it, but it also starts from the inside. Make sure you’re getting all the nutrients and hydration you need. Be gentle with your hair: only put as much heat on it as you need to and only colour it as much as you need to. I make sure to get my hair trimmed as often as I can, which is unfortunately very rarely. But apart from that, I just try to go in with hair masks and leave-in treatments, and just take care of it.

What are your holy grail make-up products?

When it comes to make-up, I’m a girl who needs it to go on very quickly and easily – I like to do my make-up in under five minutes. So it’s usually a skin tint – I love Fenty Beauty (£27, Boots.com). I always go in with some sort of lip treatment – I love Rhode (£16, Rhodeskin.com), Summer Fridays (£23, Cultbeauty.co.uk). As for bronzer, I love Refy (£18, Refybeauty.com) or Merit (£32, Meritbeauty.com). Then it’s usually just a blush, I love a few different ones. That’s my full daily makeup routine – it needs to just be quick and easy.

What are your skincare essentials?

My holy grail make-up products always start with skincare. If I don’t have the right skincare, make-up doesn’t matter to me. My skincare essentials always include a good moisturiser. A moisturiser and a good cleanser are key. I use the entire Rhode skincare line (£109, Rhodeskin.com). And apart from that, I love Dr Barbara Sturm, I love the serums (Drsturm.com). They’re so good. Merit has a serum (£40, Meritbeauty.com), which is gorgeous and leaves my skin feeling so glowy – I love to use that before using any sort of makeup.

What’s in the future for Djerf Avenue Beauty?

There are so many exciting things ahead. We’re just getting started. I encourage you to watch this space.

