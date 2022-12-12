Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dyson is the brand to know when it comes to innovative hair tools. While the airwrap has taken over TikTok, its supersonic hair dryer has also set new standards when it comes to putting hair health first.

Using specially designed Dyson ion technology, the supsersonic reduces static and measures the air temperature over 40 times a second to regulate how much heat is emitted which then protects from extreme damage, leaving locks looking shinier, sleeker and in better condition. It also comes with five magnetic attachements which each have a different function from defining curls to taming flyaways.

Ingenuity doesn’t come cheap however and to get your hands on the supersonic (£329.99, Dyson.co.uk) you’d need to part with over £300 of your hard earned cash. Enter the Carmen neon C81103 hair dryer which looks a near perfect dupe for a fraction of the price.

From it’s similar grey and pink colourway to the smoothing nozzle, this could be a good alternative to the pricey Dyson and may still leave strands looking smooth and styled. Well, they do say imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carmen dryer from where to get it, how much it costs and more.

Carmen neon C81103 hair dryer: £19.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

The Carmen neon C81103 hair dryer does everything you’d expect from a hair tool and picks up some of the identifying features of the Dyson supersonic (£329.99, Dyson.co.uk) – most notably in its physical design. It has a removable wide ended nozzle made famous by the original, which controls the airflow to minimise frizz. There are two speeds and three heat settings to manage how quickly the hair will dry, plus it’s got a long cable – 1.6m to be exact – which makes drying the back that little bit easier.

There’s even a mirror that’s incorporated into the back of the tool which allows you to check whether every last strand is dry and playing ball. It also has the all-important cool shot function; the final step when it comes to sealing the hair cuticle and locking your style in place.

Although the Carmen can’t give you all of the technology Dyson has to offer, it does claim to be able to lessen your drying time and hair static just like the original. And it’s those two things that really stood out when we reviewed the supersonic. We said it’s “powerful and versatile” and “it drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers.” So if Carmen’s model can still do that, and for £310 less, then it really is a no brainer.

If that’s not enough, it’s also on sale at Aldi for just £15. However, you will have to head in-store to get your hands on that reduced price because it’s completely sold out online.

