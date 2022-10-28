Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday – aka the biggest and best sales event of the year – is very nearly upon us. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners taking part, slashing their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more.

Another particularly pricey item that you can expect to save on during the event is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – slashing their prices considerably across single, double, king, and super king-size beds.

What initially started in the US as a way for brands to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving has since expanded. What’s more, it’s no longer just a one-day event because many retailers now start their sales weeks in advance (yes, Amazon we’re looking at you – the retailer is known for kicking things off a whole month early).

When it comes to what to expect from this year’s sale, mattress deals are big business. Of course, the sheer amount of choice makes it difficult to navigate. But, to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a guide to the best bed-in-a-box Black Friday deals that you can expect.

Covering all of your burning questions, from when Black Friday 2022 is and what the best deals were in last year’s sale to what you can expect this year and the mattress deals you can shop now. You’ll sleep easy knowing you’ve saved on your new bed.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, each year retailers who take part in the big Black Friday sale start their deal events earlier and earlier. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, and Currys, dropping deals weeks in advance.

Similarly, the best mattress brands, notably Emma, Simba, Otty, and Book + Wilde are also known for ramping up the excitement by kicking things off nice and early. While this may sound daunting, it’s in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early mattress deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the following Monday after Black Friday, and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It’s traditionally an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain on your mattress, as well as across tech, coffee machines, air fryers, gaming, TVs, and laptops.

When will Black Friday mattress deals begin to be made available?

Black Friday officially begins on 25 November, but we can expect mattress brands and retailers to make deals available in advance of the real deal. Last year, we saw discounts starting to drop at the beginning of November, so it’s likely that this will be the case for 2022 too.

What were the best Black Friday mattress deals from last year?

To get a little indication of what you can expect this year, let’s take a look at the best Black Friday mattress deals from last year.

(Emma Mattress )

There were plenty of highlights, notably, the king-size version of Emma’s hybrid mattress (£584.99, Emma-sleep.co.uk) was reduced from £919 to £505.45, while a double Otty original hybrid mattress (was £949.99, now £493.99, Otty.com) was also considerably discounted.

(Simba)

One of the best bed-in-a-box brands, Simba also took part in the Black Friday sale event. Notably, the king-size hybrid luxe (was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com) was slashed to £1,049.95. In our full review of the mattress, our tester remarked that “the only issue here is, once you’ve bought the Simba hybrid luxe mattress, you’ll likely never want to leave home and sleep anywhere else”.

(Brook+Wilde)

Similarly, Brook + Wilde’s king-size elite mattress (£1,349, Brookandwilde.com) saw a whopping 40 per cent discount, taking it from £1,299 to just £779.40, which is quite something considering the mattress took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses for back pain.

(Mela)

But it wasn’t just mattresses that were reduced. Our Black Friday 2021 guide also included bedding deals. For example, the Ayela (formerly known as Mela) weighted blanket (£109, Aeyla.co.uk) was reduced to just £80. This is of course a very impressive discount at the best of times, but even more so because our tester noted that it helped them on their way to a “night of deeper and less-restless sleep”.

Nectar’s double duvet (was £100, now £57, Nectarsleep.co.uk), which featured in our review of the best winter duvets was also discounted. As such Black Friday serves as the best time to invest in new sleeping essentials.

What deals can we expect on mattresses in this year’s sale?

In terms of the Black Friday mattress deals to expect in the 2022 sale, last year’s discounts offer a very good indication of what will be discounted.

Emma Sleep, for example, will of course take part in the event, and will likely offer a hefty discount of around 45 per cent. Similarly, you can expect Simba to treat us to some seriously impressive deals across the board, along with the likes of Brook + Wilde, Nectar, Otty and so much more.

To stay in the know of all the best mattress deals this Black Friday, we’d recommend bookmarking this guide and checking back regularly as we’ll of course be keeping it updated.

Are there any pre-Black Friday mattress deals available now?

Luckily, if you can’t wait until Black Friday, there are plenty of mattress deals available now. Simba, for example, is hosting a mega autumn sale event, with up to 55 per cent off everything.

(Simba)

The Simba hybrid pro mattress (was £1,499, now £899.40, Simbasleep.com) featured in our review of the best mattresses, with our tester noting that it has “edge-to-edge support with no trail-off towards the sides”. With seven layers, it’s the brand’s “second-thickest mattress, so it’s definitely at the more luxurious end of the spectrum”. As such it’s worth snapping it up while it’s on offer.

(Hypnos)

The model that took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses, the Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress (was £1,635, now £1,049, Mattressnextday.co.uk), is currently reduced by 35 per cent. It was praised for being supportive, and it’s “perfect for even the fussiest of sleepers”, making it an ideal pick, particularly while it’s on sale.

(Emma)

Another one of our favourite bed-in-a-box brands, Emma, is running a Black Friday Halloween sale, with discounts of up to 60 per cent off. Looking for a recommendation? Turn to the Emma premium mattress (was £1099, now £494.55, Emma-sleep.co.uk), which our reviewer noted is like sleeping in a “bubble of bliss”.

You can expect these brands to up the ante during Black Friday. Make sure to keep checking this guide for all the best mattress deals as soon as they drop.

