Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ on TV in the UK

The Game of Thrones prequel debuts in the UK on 22 August – here’s where to watch online and on TV

Steve Hogarty
Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:56
<p>Expect more murder, sex and dragons than you ever thought possible </p>

Expect more murder, sex and dragons than you ever thought possible

(The Independent)

Hype surrounding House of the Dragon is reaching boiling point as the Game of Thrones prequel prepares to makes its long-awaited debut on TVs and streaming platforms in the UK.

Set hundreds of years before the events of the original series and during the reign of House Targaryen over the Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon has an impressive ensemble cast, starring Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint and Matt Smith as fueding rivals vying for control of the throne.

London’s Leicester Square hosted the show’s red carpet premiere on 15 August, though fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the fantasy series at home. House of the Dragon debuts on HBO Max on 21 August in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on 22 August in the UK.

Just as with Game of Thrones before it, the Sky-owned Now TV service will be the only streaming platform on which you can watch House of the Dragon in the UK. Viewers will need to subscribe to Now TV’s entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 per month.

You won’t be able to binge watch House of the Dragon in a single weekend either. The 10-part series will air one episode a week from 22 August until October.

Related stories

How much does Disney+ cost in the UK and US, and what’s included?
Now TV membership: How to sign up, free trials and what to watch
Now: How much does the TV streaming service cost and what are the best packages?
How much is Spotify Premium in the UK and US, and what’s included?
What is Hulu? Here’s how to sign up and what’s included on the TV streaming service
(Ollie Upton/HBO)

How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK

There are two ways to watch House of the Dragon in the UK.

Sky Atlantic – considered to be the home of HBO programming in the UK – will be broadcasting the series weekly, beginning with the pilot episode on 22 August. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to jump through any hoops.

If you don’t have a Sky package but want to watch House of the Dragon, you can subscribe to Now TV’s entertainment pass, the pay-monthly streaming service that includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more. It costs £9.99 and there’s a seven day free trial.

As the cost of streaming services creeps upwards, Now TV remains one of the cheapest in the UK. As well as entertainment and movies, the Sky-owned service offers one-day passes for Sky Sports events, and hosts a huge back catalogue of HBO shows, including Game of Thrones, Billions, Succession and Chernobyl.

If dragons aren’t your bag, you’ve no shortage of rival streaming services to choose from. Disney+ has just overtaken Netflix as the most popular around the world, while platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ offer must-watch exclusive shows of their own.

Your TV doesn’t support apps? Give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
£200 off select holidays over £2000 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off with this ASOS discount code - New customers only
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
Domino's Voucher Code
Cross Hands - 25% off orders over £20 with Domino's voucher code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in