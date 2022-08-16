Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hype surrounding House of the Dragon is reaching boiling point as the Game of Thrones prequel prepares to makes its long-awaited debut on TVs and streaming platforms in the UK.

Set hundreds of years before the events of the original series and during the reign of House Targaryen over the Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon has an impressive ensemble cast, starring Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint and Matt Smith as fueding rivals vying for control of the throne.

London’s Leicester Square hosted the show’s red carpet premiere on 15 August, though fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the fantasy series at home. House of the Dragon debuts on HBO Max on 21 August in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on 22 August in the UK.

Just as with Game of Thrones before it, the Sky-owned Now TV service will be the only streaming platform on which you can watch House of the Dragon in the UK. Viewers will need to subscribe to Now TV’s entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 per month.

You won’t be able to binge watch House of the Dragon in a single weekend either. The 10-part series will air one episode a week from 22 August until October.

How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK

There are two ways to watch House of the Dragon in the UK.

Sky Atlantic – considered to be the home of HBO programming in the UK – will be broadcasting the series weekly, beginning with the pilot episode on 22 August. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to jump through any hoops.

If you don’t have a Sky package but want to watch House of the Dragon, you can subscribe to Now TV’s entertainment pass, the pay-monthly streaming service that includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more. It costs £9.99 and there’s a seven day free trial.

As the cost of streaming services creeps upwards, Now TV remains one of the cheapest in the UK. As well as entertainment and movies, the Sky-owned service offers one-day passes for Sky Sports events, and hosts a huge back catalogue of HBO shows, including Game of Thrones, Billions, Succession and Chernobyl.

If dragons aren’t your bag, you’ve no shortage of rival streaming services to choose from. Disney+ has just overtaken Netflix as the most popular around the world, while platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ offer must-watch exclusive shows of their own.

