Once considered an unfilmable, sprawling epic that would never work on screen, Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune series has been a global box office smash and a critical hit.

Now, a month after Villeneuve confirmed that the script for Dune: Part 3 was in the works, Max has released the first teaser trailer for the Dune: Prophecy TV series.

Originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood, the prequel is based on Sisterhood of Dune, which was written by Brian Herbert, the eldest son of Frank Herbert, and Kevin J Anderson. Announced way back in 2019, Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, and stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as two Harkonnen sisters.

Based around a secret organisation of women, which evolves into the Bene Gesserit order, Prophecy will see the Dune universe expand into the small screen. Here’s everything we know about the Dune prequel, including the release date, trailer, cast and pot.

Dune: Prophecy release date

Unveiled in a teaser trailer during the Warner Bros’ Discovery upfront presentation on 15 May 2024, Dune: Prophecy is a six-episode series, made for streaming service Max. The prequel hasn’t received an exact release date yet, but it will be released this autumn.

Dune: Prophecy is a Max original show. A subscription to Max starts from $9.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual plan. If you’re not already a Max subscriber, you can add a Max subscription to your Amazon Prime account.

In 2019, Sky and HBO struck a five-year deal, giving the UK broadcaster the exclusive first rights to air HBO and Max shows in the UK. This means that Dune: Prophecy will most likely air on Sky Atlantic when it begins streaming in the autumn.

If you’re not currently a Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream customer, the Sky Stream box is the cheapest way to get Sky, and it is currently on sale (was £31 per month, now free for a month, Sky.com).

Dune: Prophecy director and cast

The Dune prequel has gone through a number of casting, writing and directing changes through the pandemic years. Alison Schapker, who has worked on a number of sci-fi shows, including Alias, Fringe and Netflix Altered Carbon will act as the showrunner for Dune: Prophecy, and Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series.

Unlike the Dune films. Dune: Prophecy will not be directed by Villeneuve. While he was initially attached to direct the pilot episode, he pulled out at a later date. German director and cinematographer Anna Foerster has directed a number of the episodes, including the pilot.

As mentioned above, it stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen and Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, two sisters looking to mould a sisterhood into eventual Bene Gesserit. Shirley Henderson was originally cast as Tula Harkonnen.

Jodhi May stars as Emperor’s consort Natalya, while Mark Strong plays Emperor Javicco Corrino, the ruler of the Imperium and patriarch of the House. Sarah-Sofia Boussina stars as Corrino’s daughter Princess Ynez.

Sisterhood members include Sister Jen (Faoileann Cunningham), Sister Emeline (Aoife Hinds), Lila (Chloa Lea) and Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka). Other cast members include Shalom-Brune Franklin, Josh Heuston, Travis Fimmel, Chris Mason and Edward Davis.

Dune: Prophecy plot

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides in Dune, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, establishing the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Prophecy book

While we’ve got a little while to wait before the Dune prequel comes to the small screen. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, so if you can’t wait to watch the series, you might want to read the book.

‘Sisterhood of Dune’ by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson: £4.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Sisterhood of Dune is the first book in a Dune prequel trilogy. It explores the origins and early history of the powerful secret organisation known as the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, who lead genetic breeding programmes and wields power in the realm of politics.

Released in 2012, the Sisterhood of Dune book is no longer in circulation, but you can buy it in a Kindle digital format and an audiobook from Amazon and as an eBook and an audiobook from Apple Books.

