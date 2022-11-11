Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In case you hadn’t noticed, Black Friday is back. The annual shopping event has already kicked off, weeks before its official start date, and we’ve been busy hunting down the biggest deals.

The event sees retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners, slash the prices on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to mattresses and home appliances.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Home appliances is one of the biggest categories for savings during Black Friday, and dehumidifiers in particular are set to be popular – we’ve already spotted some bargains worth snapping up.

They work by removing excess water in the air and lowering humidity levels, which gets rid of allergens, mould, damp and pollutants. Not only that, they’re an economical way to dry your laundry, as they draw moisture from fabrics, but are also cost-effecient, with the average cost of running a dehumidifier being less than 40p an hour.

Whether you’re looking to have one in a large or small room, there are plenty of options on offer across mini and extra-large machines.

With Black Friday deals underway, here’s the dehumidifier offers already available to shop, plus what more you can expect from now, all the way up until Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday).

Read more:

The best early Black Friday dehumidifier deals in 2022

PureMate 2200ml portable dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s currently 33 per cent off this portable dehumidifier, which weighs just 3kg, so it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable.” They also added: “It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”

Buy now

Philips 800 series air purifier: Was £154.99, now £132.99, Philips.co.uk

(Philips)

This lightweight machine uses sensors to automatically monitor and react to moisture in the air, while its filter claims to remove 99.5 per cent of ultra-fine particles, such as dust, pollen, allergens and bacteria. It’s compact, weighing just 2.4kg, and has a colour display to provide immediate feedback on the air quality in your home. With more than £20 off, it’s worth snapping this up while its on offer.

Buy now

Silentnight 2-in-1 air purifier and dehumidifier: Was £108.99, now £70.70, Wayfair.com

(Wayfair)

Silentnight’s multi-purpose machine works as a dehumidifier and air purifier, using a HEPA filter to improve air quality and trap pollen, dust and allergens. It comes with a spare filter and claims to cover an area of 20m² for dehumidifying and 10m² for air purification. There’s also a touch-screen display, which can be used to operate the three speeds – low, medium and high – and it has a water tank with a capacity of 1l.

Buy now

DryFy 10 dehumidifier: Was £189.99, now £161.99, Wayfair.com

(Wayfair)

If your living space has rooms that are 15-20m², this is the perfect dehumidifier size. It’s easily portable and comes with wheels for fast transportation from room to room. Made with regulating the humidity in kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms in mind, it runs on 240W of power, has a large 1.8l water tank and a programmable timer.

Buy now

Shetland dehumidifier: Was £47.99, now £37.99, Wayfair.com

(Wayfair)

Enjoy nearly 20 per cent off this budget-friendly dehumidifier in Wayfair’s Black Friday sale. Available in white or black, it’s a speedy way to remove humidity and condensation, and keep your home free from damp. It has a compact 0.5l container, and is both quiet and energy-effecient, filtering up to 220ml of water per day.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, the Black Friday event’s official start date is 25 November, and it runs throughout the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. It’s a tradition that originates in the US, taking place the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping season

However, as we mentioned above, some brands and retailers have begun unveiling early-bird deals in the run up to the event. Don’t worry about missing out, though, our team of experts is on hand to bring you the best deals available and to highlight why they’re worth a spot in your shopping basket.

When is Cyber Monday 2022 in the UK?

Cyber Monday takes place this year on 28 Novemeber and is the final day of the sale before Christmas. It’s your last chance to find savings across home appliances, TVs, beauty, fashion, laptops and more and many retailers and participating brands often drop their prices even further to entice customers.

When will Black Friday deals begin?

As mentioned, many deals have already started. For example, Boots launched its Black Friday sale at the beginning of November, while Very, John Lewis and Dyson were not far behind. Our team will be spotlighting the best savings throughout, so keep this page bookmarked to be first in the know.

What were the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals from last year?

Last year, there were many deals for shoppers across dehumidifiers, both directly from brands’ websites and by stockists such as Amazon.

ThePro Breeze 20l per day dehumidifier (£209.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced from £199.99 to £154.87 last year. It boasts a 20l capcity, an integrated timer and a child lock managed via a control panel.

(Amazon)

With the ability to reduce a room’s humidity by anything from 30-80 per cent, it also automatically stops when the water tank is full, to save worrying about spillages.

Judging by Amazon Prime Day, which saw the Russell Hobbs RHDH1061B dehumidifier (£49.71, Amazon.co.uk) come down from £54.99 to £39.99, the online giant is one of the best places to find deals across dehumidifiers, and will hopefully slash the price of multiple models this year too.

(Amazon)

Lightweight and compact, it also comes with an auto defrost function for cold winter days and, at just 0.9kg, it’s easily portable.

What deals can we expect on dehumidifiers in this year’s sale?

When it comes to home appliances such as dehumidifiers, discounts can be found directly from brand’s websites as well as third-party retailers, such as as Amazon, John Lewis and Very, so make sure to look around for the best deals. Some brands, such as Dyson, have created specific Black Friday landing pages with information on the offers you can expect and what products will be included.

It’s highly likely retailers like Lakeland, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners will be slashing the prices of dehumidifiers throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – and, often, the bigger the item, the bigger the discount.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other household appliance offers, try the links below:

