Cyber Monday sales 2022 – live: Best post-Black Friday deals on Apple Watch, mobile phones and more
The latest updates on the biggest UK deals accross Le Creuset, dehumidifiers, Dyson hair dryers and more
Black Friday is over. Finito. Done. But fear not, because Cyber Monday is here, and it acts as your last chance to cop a deal before the season of sales comes to an end. Currys, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners are continuing to drop even more discounts.
There are currently thousands of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, Apple, laptops, gaming consoles and tech to fashion, beauty, home appliances and mattresses, and even more savings will be rolling in thick and fast.
To save you from endlessly scrolling, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to guide you through the discounts this Cyber Monday and find the sales that really are worth your time and money. We won’t be sharing deals that we don’t think are genuinely good. So, whether you’re in the market for a dehumidifier, a Dyson vacuum cleaner or a Ninja air fryer, we’re here to help.
Sky Mobile Cyber Monday deals
Sky mobile SIM-only 25GB contract: £12 per month, Sky.com
After a new mobile phone contract? This is one of the cheapest SIM-only deals we’ve found this Cyber Monday. Sky is currently offering 15GB of data on a 12-month contract with an extra 10GB for no extra cost. If you already own your handset outright and don’t plan on rinsing your data streaming the World Cup whilst out at dinner, trying to be sociable, it’s a decent saving to be had. The offer ends today.
This Lego Harry Potter set has 31 per cent off this Cyber Monday
Lego sets always make excellent Christmas gifts, so if you want to get one, now’s the time to do it. It’s your final chance to buy a build before prices ‘Wingardium leviosa’ themselves back up to their full, original price.
Lego 75968 Harry Potter 4 privet drive: Was £69.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk
Revisit the place where it all began for Harry Potter, with this Lego play set from Amazon, now with 31 per cent off. Designed for children aged eight and above, the two-storey house on privet drive is complete with six mini-figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley and Dobby. You can also play with Hedwig, and using its secret mechanism, have Hogwarts acceptance letters fly out the fireplace, as seen in the film.
Lego Cyber Monday deals: Best sales on Harry Potter, Star Wars and more
Lego’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here. Find best offers on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel toys from John Lewis, Smyths Toys and more
The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is on sale this Cyber Monday
Since Meta took the outrageous decision to increase its (already fairly pricey) Meta Quest 2 VR headset by £100, we’ve been on a long-winded quest to find a deal on the VR headset. But we’ve really struggled to unearth one... until now.
We’ve done it. Our quest is over. The price of the VR headset has been discounted by £50 this Cyber Monday, and it even comes with a free copy of Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber, so you’re getting two great games and the headset for £349.
The Meta Quest 2 deal you don't want to miss this Cyber Monday
The best offers and bundles on the Meta Oculus Quest 2 in post-Black Friday sale, including games – read on for how to save on the VR headset this Cyber Monday
M&S’s snow globe gin is still discounted in the post-Black Friday sales
This isn’t any gin, this is M&S snow globe gin – and it’s back for 2022. For the uninitiated, the gin liqueur comes in a wonderful light-up glass bottle, making it ideal to keep on display during the festive season and beyond. It’s currently on sale this Cyber Monday.
M&S clementine and spiced sugar plum light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo: Was £30, now £20, Marksandspencer.com
The M&S snow globe gin is always a highlight of the festive season, and this saving just sweetens the deal. With two 700ml bottles now costing just £10 each, M&S is certainly bringing the Christmas spirit.
After a new mattress? Simba’s Cyber Monday sale is now on
Simba is offering up to 60 per cent off in its post-Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale, so now is the best time to invest in mattresses, beds, pillows and other accessories. These deals can be found across all of the brand’s mattress types, with prices cut by up to £1,200.
Accessories are also reduced, with pillows and duvets down 35 per cent, and bed bases cut by up to 60 per cent when bought with a mattress.
Simba offers huge mattress discounts in Black Friday sale
The Simba Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale sees huge deals across mattresses, pillows and more
Dell’s best laptop is on sale this Cyber Monday
Dell XPS 15, 2022: Was £1,549, now £1,399, Dell.com
Our favourite laptop of 2022 has just received a price cut this Black Friday. Dell’s XPS 15 is usually an expensive bit of hardware, but it’s been discounted by £150. “This is Dell’s flagship laptop for 2022, a showcase of everything the manufacturer can reasonably pack into a single machine. The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy and pairs a minimalist, no-fuss design with top-level functionality and performance,” our writer said in their round-up of the best laptops. “The bright, crisp touchscreen is one of the best displays on any laptop, while under the hood, the 12th-generation Intel processor packs more performance than the average desktop computer.”
Cyber Monday 2022: Best laptop deals and discounts
The best laptop deals in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 sales, from gaming to student laptops and more from brands such as Dell, Apple, Asus and Huawei
Looking for a 55in TV Cyber Monday deal? This Samsung telly has 38 per cent off
There are a bunch of new tellies out for 2022, and we’ve spotted this deal on a mid-range TV from Samsung. The Cyber Monday saving is impressive for a new model launched this year.
Samsung 55in BU8500 4K smart TV: Was £799, now £499, Amazon.co.uk
You can save £300 on a 55in 4K smart TV from Samsung. Reduced from £799 to £499, this current-generation Samsung screen was new for 2022 and features integration with the company’s SmartThings smart home system, plus it comes with a solar-powered remote that never needs new batteries.
The best TV deals we've found in the Cyber Monday 2022 sales
From 40inch OLED to 50inch QLED TVs, here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals and discounts on latest models from LG, Samsung and Sony Bravia
Uniqlo Cyber Monday deals 2022
Uniqlo’s Black Friday sale has evolved into Cyber Monday, and many deals are still available. Here’s a stellar discount on a windproof padded coat.
Uniqlo windproof padded coat: Was £109.90, now £69.90, Uniqlo.com
There’s a whopping £40 off this unisex coat, which is windproof, padded and practical for winter. The outer windproof layer is joined by inner padding, and there are pockets and an integral concealed hood too. Available in brown and olive shades across XXS-3XL, sizes are already selling out, so you’d better be quick to snap up this Cyber Monday steal.
Bag a bargain for all the family with the Uniqlo Black Friday sale
The Uniqlo UK Black Friday sale is here, with savings to snap up across menswear, womenswear and kidswear sections
Here’s an Apple iPad air deal that saves you £100
Want to take a bite out of our most recent find? There’s a huge £100 off the 2022 Apple 10.9in iPad air, which was released just a few months ago – it’s the largest reduction we’ve seen so far on this model.
Savings on Apple products are far and few between, and this isn’t a deal that will last long, so if you’ve had it on your wish list for ages, now’s the time to take advanatge of the sales. It also couldn’t come at a better time for your Christmas shopping.
The best Cyber Monday deals as they drop today
Cyber Monday 2022 is here – shop the best deals on TVs, air fryers, Xbox series S, ghds and iPhones from Apple, Sony, Nintendo and more Black Friday sales
These are the dehumidifier Cyber Monday deals you need to know about
If you’ve noticed mould, condensation or a musty odour around your home, then it may be time to invest in a dehumidifier.
These machines work by removing any excess water from the air and lowering humidity levels, which can get rid of pollutants, mould, damp, and allergens. Thankfully, we’ve found a bunch on sale this Cyber Monday.
Clear the air this Cyber Monday with these whopping dehumidifier discounts
The Cyber Monday sales 2022 are the best time to bag discounts on dehumidifiers. Shop the best savings on Meaco, Unibond, Pro Breeze and more
