Best Black Friday tech deals to expect in 2024

There’s a reason why images of shoppers fighting over TVs in stores at Black Friday are seared into your mind – tech is hot property on Black Friday, and there are going to be thousands of deals on headphones, fitness trackers, smartphones and more when the sale rolls around.

While Black Friday doesn’t kick off until November, it’s always worth getting prepared ahead of time. The sale, which takes place across all the major tech retailers – from Amazon to Currys to Very and John Lewis – is the best time to save on the gadgets you’ve had your eye on throughout the year.

Whether it’s tech from Apple, high-spec laptops or even game consoles and VR headsets from Sony, Meta or Nintendo, you should be able to find it all with a price cut during the autumn shopping event. Below, I’ve outlined all the best tech deals to expect this Black Friday, plus some savings you can shop now.

When will tech Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US every year, meaning that the Black Friday sale will kick off on Friday 29 November this year and end on Cyber Monday, on 2 December.

While those are the official dates for Black Friday, the sale actually starts well in advance of that date. Last year, I began seeing the early Black Friday sales kick off on the first day of November, and expect the same this year too. Who knows, maybe they’ll begin at the end of October this year.

What to expect from tech Black Friday deals in 2024

If you’re hunting down new gadgets to upgrade your life, you’ll want to wait until Black Friday for the cheapest price. I’m expecting games consoles to gain big discounts in the sale this year – the PS5 Slim, Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox Series X have all started receiving discounts, with rumours of the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as confirmation of new Xbox models launching later this year. I reckon these will continue into Black Friday, so definitely wait if you’re hoping to buy a new machine.

Headphones and earbuds also see hefty discounts on Black Friday, making it an ideal time to pick up some AirPods or Sony headphones and earbuds.

There should be plenty of choice when it comes to smartphone deals this Black Friday. Every year, both mobile phone carriers and retailers battle to offer up the best discounts, giving customers loads of choice when it comes to choosing mobile phone contract deals or SIM-free phones from the likes of Amazon and Currys. Expect iPhones and top Android handsets from Google, Samsung and OnePlus to go on sale.

Fitness trackers are another big highlight on Black Friday – I’m expecting to see big discounts on Fitbit trackers, the best smartwatches from Garmin and more, plus smart speakers and Bluetooth speakers from Amazon and Sonos should see some sizeable price cuts.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in my review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted by £100. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, I can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” I wrote in my review. “They never miss a beat”.

Samsung Galaxy tab A9: Was £209, now £160.99, Amazon.co.uk

A steal at almost £160, Samsung’s budget-friendly A-series impresses with its bright display and premium-feeling metal frame. It runs on a decently powerful chip, and, while you get less storage and RAM than you would in more-expensive tablets, performance never feels sluggish. The design features battery life up to 10 hours and a Dolby Atmos sound system, as well as front and back cameras for taking calls and capturing memories.

Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch: Was £329.99, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

Although simpler than the Garmin Forerunner 955 and with fewer features, the 255 still includes a wide range of health and fitness tracking functions, including a race widget to help you prepare for your next event. There’s also a whole catalogue of daily workout suggestions, a widget for estimating your recovery time after each exercise session, and detailed running metrics, including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance.

Apple iPhone 15: Was £799, now £681, Amazon.co.uk

Save over £100 on the latest iPhone 15 with this Amazon deal. “The new iPhone 15 is slick, fast and effective,” our tech critic said in his review. “The new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island and the cameras are a very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort.”

