Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and the sale is brimming with stellar discounts across beauty, tech, home appliances, fitness and more.

One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Day deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing.

When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you to blow dry and style your hair simultaneously, the tool is lauded for its ability to create a salon-quality look at home.

Despite this, £449.99 is a pretty big price to pay for a bombshell blowout. Moreover, in recent months, both models have been plagued by stock issues making it near-impossible to buy the original airwrap.

If all this has left you craving a more budget-friendly blowdry, the good news is that there are plenty of dupes that rival the real deal. The most TikTok-famous of them all is Revlon’s one step dryer (was £62.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk) which has so far garnered 110.7 million views on the platform – and it’s become my new favourite way of mastering the at-home blowdry.

Retailing at £62.99, the hair tool is a whopping £387 cheaper than Dyson’s cult buy – and now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it’s even more pocket-friendly. Reduced down to just £36.99, there’s no better time to add it to your baskets – but if you need further convincing, here’s an honest review from a new-convert.

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

As an avid blow dryer who rarely lets their hair dry naturally for fear of unruly frizz, Dyson’s acclaimed time-saving styler almost lured me in – until I saw its price tag. And when Revlon’s voluminiser started to dominate our feeds, we were influenced by the internet chatter and instead purchased the more affordable hair tool – but did it live up to the hype?

My first impression was how clunky and large the hot brush is; a world away from Dyson’s sleek barrel design. The chunky black device is pretty weighty and quite noisy when in use – but these turned out to be our only gripes.

The round bristle brush design is easy to get to grips with and we found it delivered the best results when working on our hair in small sections (and of course after heat protectant spray). The styler’s success lies in how simple it is to use. Take each section and slowly brush your hair from root to tip to dry and straighten your locks. To create subtle waves and more volume, slightly twist your wrist as you go down.

I found that my favourite way to style was to slightly angle the brush towards my face for a face-framing curve that still looked natural.

There are two heat settings and a cool shot option, which is handy to cool both us and the machine down toward the end as the tool does get very hot. While it usually takes around 25 minutes to blow dry and style my hair properly, it took around 15 minutes to deliver the same results with the Revlon tool. As well as saving 10 minutes of time, it also makes the styling process and drying a lot easier.

Giving me a quick volume boost without the accompanying frizz, Revlon’s styler delivers just the right amount of oomph – and with a saving of 41 per cent up for grabs right now, there’s no better time to purchase.

Buy now

