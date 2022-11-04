Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The countdown until Black Friday 2022 is on. As the biggest sale event of the year, it sees the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners all slash their prices on popular items across everything from laptops, TVs, tech, gaming and laptops to fashion, beauty, mattresses and home appliances.

On the topic of kitchen essentials, energy-saving appliances are bound to be a hugely popular option during the Black Friday sale – whether that’s an air fryer or microwave. The latter is, of course, a versatile piece of kit, and, better still, research from Utilita identifies that they cost just 8p per day to run. So, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up a microwave deal.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

During the shopping bonanza, you will be able to save money on a powerful new solo, grill or combination microwave in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We’re predicting the price of models by big-name brands, including Hoover, Sage, Bosch and Russell Hobbs, will be considerably slashed. To make sure you stay in the know throughout the sale event, bookmark this page for all the deals as they drop.

Ahead of the official Black Friday event, we’re here to answer all of your burning questions, as well as showcase some very impressive early deals that you can shop already. Ready, set, cook.

The best early microwave Black Friday deals in 2022

Sage the combi wave three-in-one microwave: Was £419.99, now £369.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Sage)

“There’s almost nothing this sleek, brushed-stainless-steel microwave can’t do,” noted our reviewer in our round-up of the best microwaves. It’s a “convection oven, powerful microwave and air fryer in one”, and uses “inverter technology to automatically adjust power intensity for more-even cooking results, particularly noticeable on delicate and reheated foods”. A kitchen must-have that currently has £50 off.

Russell Hobbs RHMM713 Scandi compact manual microwave: Was £104, now £79, Very.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

Named best solo microwave in our round-up, our writer noted that if “simplicity and style top your wish list, this Russell Hobbs microwave is a winner”. It’s great for “straightforward cooking, reheating and defrosting” and “has everything you will need at a great price”.

Smeg MOE34CXIUK microwave: Was £449, now £349, Ao.com

(Boots)

This “great-looking machine” has an “impressive 1,110W of power for super-speedy cooking”, praised our writer in our round-up of the best microwaves. The “inverter technology ensures even results every time and the defrost setting was very effective”. Benefit from AO’s Black Friday sale by snapping this up while it’s £100 off.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November. But for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, retailers who take part in the big Black Friday sale start their events earlier and earlier each year. Notably, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Very have all started their deals already, so it means you’ll be able to source one of the best microwave deals before Black Friday has even officially started.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It started life as an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain on a microwave, as well as all of the big-ticket items across laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

When will Black Friday deals begin?

As we previously mentioned, the deals are dropping earlier and earlier, with brands and retailers offering impressive discounts that might even start at the beginning of November. Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Very have all started their Black Friday sales already.

What were the best Black Friday microwave deals from last year?

Amazon, Very, AO and Currys all topped the microwave Black Friday stakes last year with savings of up to £100 across solo, combi and grill microwaves.

(Amazon)

The Hoover HMCI25TB-UK 25L 900W digital inverter combination (£214.95, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by a whopping 45 per cent. Very reduced a similar model, the Hoover chefvolution 25l 900W solo microwave, down to just £89.99.

And Hughes offered up to £40 off a range of microwave options, including the Panasonic NNDS596BBPQ free-standing combination microwave.

What deals can we expect on microwaves in this year’s sale?

In terms of what you can expect during this year’s Black Friday bonanza, retailers and brands will undoubtedly slash the price of the ever-popular appliance. With Lakeland, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners all kicking off their sales already, so you can expect them to slash the price of microwaves.

