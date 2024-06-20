The beauty products we always rebuy – and why you should too

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether it’s a gradual fake tan you’ve been using for years, a budget mascara that rivals premium products or a luxe moisturiser that’s well worth the splurge, there are some beauty products we rebuy time after time.

Once you’ve found that failsafe formula, it’s hard to go back – from hero SPF face creams you rely on for holidays to a lip liner with impressive staying power. While we’re all guilty of being lured in by new launches or TikTok-viral products, trending beauty can be hit or miss (while Kosas’s cult concealer is a winner, Revlon’s one step volumiser is give or take).

We’re talking about the items that induce minor panic when they’re running out: cue a dash to your local drugstore or a next day delivery from the likes of Lookfantastic.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next haul or simply want a peek into our own bathroom cabinets, these are the products from Lookfantastic we rebuy time after time, as recommended by our beauty team.

Isle of Paradise dark self-tanning oil mist, 200ml: £13.97, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Isle of Paradise )

Easy to apply and quick to develop, Isle of Paradise’s self tanning oil mist is a bathroom cabinet hero. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalene for a hydration boost, the multipurpose formula helps to lock in moisture (this means it doesn’t fade into a dreaded tiger bread finish). Plus, it’s colour correcting, so it works to even out your skin tone, hide blemishes and combat any redness. The tan glides on smoothly and blends easy with a mitt, before you wake up seven hours later with a natural-looking bronzed glow.

Buy now

Mac lip pencil, dervish: £20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

As well as a good lip oil and powder, I always have Mac’s lip liner in my bag. The creamy formula gives your pout soft definition and has impressive staying power. Application in the morning will still be going strong by the evening, and if you choose to top up when going from desk to dinner it doesn’t feel or look cakey. Available in 24 shades for colour matching, the liner is perfect for creating a natural pout (or channel the Nineties with contrasting liner). Owing to the lightweight formula its easily buildable, sitting nicely under lipstick or gloss. I’ve rebought countless times.

Buy now

Aesop purifying facial exfoliating paste: £34.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Combining manual exfoliating benefits and chemical ingredients for instant velvety soft results, Aesop’s purifying facial exfoliant paste is a repeated purchase for my beauty cabinet. The cream-based cleansing formula is enhanced with fine quartz and lactic acid to help slough away dead skin cells, while the fine-grain textured paste works to smooth skin and even your complexion. Application is a breeze – simply massage gently over the face and neck around two times a week. A little goes a long way (a big plus, considering the cost), but most of all, I love this product for the immediate results it provides. Eliminating any dryness while smoothing out our skin tone, our skin feels soft and plumped.

Buy now

Daisy Lester, senior eCommerce writer

Sol de Janeiro bom dia bright cream, 75ml: £21, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

I absolutely love the Sol de Janeiro bom dia bright cream. The scent is the perfect embodiment of summer, leaving me feeling fresh and revitalised. A little truly goes a long way, making it excellent value for its quality, whether you invest in the travel friendly size or splurge on the extra large. I consistently receive compliments whenever I use it, which makes me feel even more confident. This cream has become a staple in my going out routine

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising lotion SPF50: £13.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

The CeraVe SPF50 facial lotion has become a game-changer in my daily skincare routine. Designed for normal to dry skin, it offers incredible hydration while the SPF50 provides essential sun protection. The ceramides work wonders in reinforcing my skin’s natural barrier, ensuring my face stays soft and smooth throughout the day. Despite having sensitive skin, this lotion doesn’t break me out, which is a huge plus. Just a small amount is enough, making it very cost-effective. Since I started using it, I’ve noticed a visible improvement in my skin’s texture and received numerous compliments on my glowing complexion. This lotion is a must-have for anyone seeking effective, everyday skincare.

Buy now

Ellie-Anne Walmesley, social media assistant

La Roche-Posay Effaclar purifying foaming gel: £18, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

This is the cleanser I go back to time and time again. After reviewing a lot of products for my best facial cleansers article, it’s safe to say I have tried my fair share of face washes, but there is just something so clean and simple about this one. When I used to suffer from acne my dermatologist always said La Roche-Posay was a great brand to stick with, and I’m yet to be proven wrong. A little goes a long way with this cleanser, with one bottle lasting me ages. It foams up perfectly and does an amazing job at removing every trace of makeup and grime from the day, without stripping my face. It uses zinc PCA to help mattify skin’s appearance and thermal spring water helps it stay hydrated. A truly great all-rounder. You can read the full review here.

Buy now

Garnier summer body hydration gradual tan dark: £12, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Every summer this big orange bottle comes back into my life, and I’m grateful for it every time. This gradual tan moisturiser from Garnier is my secret for keeping my skin glowy and hydrated in between fake tanning sessions. It’s a great multi-tasker, keeping my skin soft and hydrated whilst also topping up the tan and preventing the dreaded patchy phase. In summer our skin can get so dry anyway, and then when you fake tan even more so. So finding a gradual tanning lotion you love is like gold dust. Plus I can’t get enough of that sweet apricot smell, smells like summer to me!

Buy now

Ella Duggan, freelance production journalist and writer

L’oreal Professionnel serie expert metal detox anti-deposit protector mask, 250ml: £25.25, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

If you’re looking for a product that will leave you with silky soft tresses in an instant, you need to add this hair mask to your shopping basket, pronto. A product I buy on repeat, I use the mask just like a conditioner, smoothing it through the ends of my hair before leaving for three minutes and rinsing. The results can be felt, and seen, straight away with knots disappearing from your wet locks and an incredibly soft and shiny finish once blow dried. Plus, its ingredients are designed to help protect your hair from discolouration caused by copper deposits found in shower water, making it ideal for anyone who colours their mane.

Buy now

Nars afterglow lip balm: £26, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

I never used to wear lip balm until I tried Nars afterglow, and now I can’t live without it. I can confidently say it’s the best balm I have ever tried as it leaves my pout feeling smooth and hydrated without the unpleasant tacky feeling you can find with other formulas. This is largely because its packed with nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil and squalene that deliver long-lasting comfort. I also like that it leaves a subtle shine on your lips and that there’s a whole range of colours to choose from. My favourites are “clean cut”, which is a clear formula and “dolce vita”, which leaves a hint of rosy pink.

Buy now

Sarah Jones, assistant eCommerce editor

