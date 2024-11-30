Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Mac Cosmetics does most things well, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s beauty advent calendar for 2024 has sold out almost everywhere.

It officially launched back in September and, with wearable lip colours, bestselling lip liners and more for sub-£200, its ‘gift of gold’ branding is certainly apt. That’s right, it originally retailed at £180 while being valued at £445 but, as if that wasn’t good enough, Brown Thomas has now slashed the beauty haul’s price further with a total saving of more than £300 this Black Friday weekend.

Indeed, with the final few calendars now on sale for £137.76 (Brownthomas.com) you’ll have more than thrice the retail price’s worth of products to take home and, if I say so ourselves, there are few (if any!) ‘dud’ products here. From mascaras to brow products and eyeshadows, you’ll have almost a full make-up routine at your disposal; though, naturally face bases like foundation and concealer can’t be included as a result of shade matches.

With the calendar now sold out at both Selfridges and the brand’s own website, I wouldn’t hang about if I were you – this stock won’t stay on shelves long. So scroll on for my full review, plus all the details you’ll need to buy now.

How I tested

open image in gallery We unboxed every door and got to work testing each formula ( Lucy Smith )

Did I have to unbox all 24 days of this calendar in September in order to provide you with these kernels of advent calendar wisdom? Yes, I did, but I did so in the name of research. I put the lip, eye and face formulas to the test, paid attention to the size of the included minis (how mini are they, really?) and weighed up the desirability of every product. From the variety of make-up to the price and worth of the box as a whole, here are all my thoughts on Mac’s gift of gold 2024 advent calendar.