We tried Foreo’s new peach 2 IPL device to see if it’s a smooth operator

Inside the Foreo peach 2’s box is the IPL device, a power cable with four adaptors to suit different regions, a cleaning cloth and an information booklet. In terms of design, the peach 2 is available in peach (obviously) and mint. We plumped for the tropical-coloured shade matching its name, naturally, and started by scanning the QR code and downloading the Foreo app, before setting up an account synced to our device. After answering some simple questions about our skin type and lifestyle, we were pleased to note that the app is very straightforward to use. You can add any number of other Foreo devices too.

While the peach 2 does come with a whopping price tag, this measures up with other models on the market from brands like Philips, Braun and Sensica. So when making a comparison, although the £369 cost is a notable investment, it isn’t unusually expensive for an IPL machine.

Read more: Best IPL machines and laser hair removal devices to buy now for at-home salon results

To begin with, we applied peach cooling prep gel (£32.90, Foreo.com) to the shaved areas of skin we’d be focusing on. While you can use the device without the gel, this product helps to calm and hydrate the skin and even though our tester is prone to sensitivity, they didn’t see any irritation after peach 2 use. (A quick note, the peach 2 is suitable for use on light, medium and dark skin tones, including skin tone 5 but it can’t be used on moles.) The gel itself feels soothing and comforting when slathered across skin, and we noticed lingering moisture on the surface after the product had been absorbed.

Depending on the section you’re focusing on, there are two different modes. You can press, hold and move the IPL device over skin in larger areas (such as the legs), so it glides while emitting flashes. Alternatively, press it onto skin and release the button for precision in places like the bikini line. You can select between five intensity levels too, by pressing the plus and minus symbols on the handle.

Our tester started off with the lowest intensity and will gradually increase this as time goes on. There’s a safety mode too, meaning the device won’t flash unless it is in direct contact with skin. We were also pleased to discover the IPL head has some flexibility, so it can hug contours more precisely. Between the slimline handle and the device’s lightweight, sleek shape, we’ve found it surprisingly easy to use. The handle is quite long and that ensures reaching legs and underarms is manageable. Plus, the silicone coating offers a comfy hold.

Read more: Best light therapy LED face masks for wrinkles, acne and sensitive skin

Whether it was the cooling prep gel or the in-built skin cooling system technology which works to alleviate any potential discomfort, we didn’t feel stinging heat at any time. Similarly, there wasn’t any redness or irritation with the intensity modes we used. From a presentation point of view, we’ve never seen a more stylish hair removal tool.

The brand advises that using peach 2 once every two weeks for 12 weeks should deliver results for most people. So, while we’ve not used it for long enough yet, we have enjoyed trialling the device so much that we’re looking forward to seeing the difference in another two months’ time.