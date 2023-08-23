Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

We tried Foreo’s new peach 2 IPL device to see if it’s a smooth operator

This recent launch features a skin cooling system to make the hair removal experience more comfortable

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 23 August 2023 17:41
<p>This looks like a chic piece of tech, particularly in the world of hair removal </p>

This looks like a chic piece of tech, particularly in the world of hair removal

(The Independent)

Whether you prefer to shave, epilate or wax, the good news is there are plenty of hair removal options to choose between. But, if de-fuzzing your legs, underarms or bikini line is becoming a massive daily chore, it could be a good idea to invest in an intense pulsed light technology (IPL) device.

As the name suggests, these tools target the hair root with light technology. You shave the treatment area ahead of use, and with repeated application, the hair growth should lessen or stop appearing altogether. While they are an investment purchase and often cost around £200-£300, in the long run, using an IPL can save you the time and money spent on hair removal treatments in a salon or at home.

Many models on the market have a similarly recognisable clinical white aesthetic, while some can be quite bulky. So, we were intrigued to hear about the latest launch from IndyBest tried and tested brand Foreo. Our expert shopping team has previously tested the tech name’s luna cleansing brush, issa toothbrush and bear facial massager, and just like the rest of the brand’s products, the peach 2 IPL device has a colourful style, sleek, ergonomic shape and a silicone cover.

At first glance, this looks like a chic piece of tech, particularly in the world of hair removal. Key features include a skin cooling system for comfort, while it has five intensities, two modes, a large treatment window, delivers 120 flashes per minute and syncs up with the Foreo app.

Peach 2 is Foreo’s first IPL device to launch in the UK, as its earlier incarnation was only available in the Asia Pacific region. Following its debut earlier this year, we’ve spent the last few weeks putting it to the test.

Related stories

We tried FaceGym’s electrical muscle-stimulation mask, but did it give us the lift we were after?
9 best home waxing kits for salon-worthy results
16 best spot treatments, tried and tested for banishing blemishes and preventing breakouts
Trinny London’s launched a new SPF moisturiser – so we put it to the test
The best beauty advent calendars to have on your radar in 2023, from Liberty to Lookfantastic

How we tested

We’ve spent a month trialling the brand-new Foreo peach 2 IPL device. During this testing time, we downloaded and explored the Foreo app and investigated how easy the tool is to use. We also looked at the technology featured, as well as the device’s shape and design. Finally, our tester considered whether they’d be likely to continue using the IPL hair removal device on a long-term basis. Keep scrolling for our verdict.

Foreo peach 2 IPL device

  • Number of intensity settings: Five
  • Power: 7.3 J/cm²
  • Treatment window size: 9cm²
  • Flashes per minute: 120
  • Colours: Two

Inside the Foreo peach 2’s box is the IPL device, a power cable with four adaptors to suit different regions, a cleaning cloth and an information booklet. In terms of design, the peach 2 is available in peach (obviously) and mint. We plumped for the tropical-coloured shade matching its name, naturally, and started by scanning the QR code and downloading the Foreo app, before setting up an account synced to our device. After answering some simple questions about our skin type and lifestyle, we were pleased to note that the app is very straightforward to use. You can add any number of other Foreo devices too.

While the peach 2 does come with a whopping price tag, this measures up with other models on the market from brands like Philips, Braun and Sensica. So when making a comparison, although the £369 cost is a notable investment, it isn’t unusually expensive for an IPL machine.

Read more: Best IPL machines and laser hair removal devices to buy now for at-home salon results

To begin with, we applied peach cooling prep gel (£32.90, Foreo.com) to the shaved areas of skin we’d be focusing on. While you can use the device without the gel, this product helps to calm and hydrate the skin and even though our tester is prone to sensitivity, they didn’t see any irritation after peach 2 use. (A quick note, the peach 2 is suitable for use on light, medium and dark skin tones, including skin tone 5 but it can’t be used on moles.) The gel itself feels soothing and comforting when slathered across skin, and we noticed lingering moisture on the surface after the product had been absorbed.

Depending on the section you’re focusing on, there are two different modes. You can press, hold and move the IPL device over skin in larger areas (such as the legs), so it glides while emitting flashes. Alternatively, press it onto skin and release the button for precision in places like the bikini line. You can select between five intensity levels too, by pressing the plus and minus symbols on the handle.

Our tester started off with the lowest intensity and will gradually increase this as time goes on. There’s a safety mode too, meaning the device won’t flash unless it is in direct contact with skin. We were also pleased to discover the IPL head has some flexibility, so it can hug contours more precisely. Between the slimline handle and the device’s lightweight, sleek shape, we’ve found it surprisingly easy to use. The handle is quite long and that ensures reaching legs and underarms is manageable. Plus, the silicone coating offers a comfy hold.

Read more: Best light therapy LED face masks for wrinkles, acne and sensitive skin

Whether it was the cooling prep gel or the in-built skin cooling system technology which works to alleviate any potential discomfort, we didn’t feel stinging heat at any time. Similarly, there wasn’t any redness or irritation with the intensity modes we used. From a presentation point of view, we’ve never seen a more stylish hair removal tool.

The brand advises that using peach 2 once every two weeks for 12 weeks should deliver results for most people. So, while we’ve not used it for long enough yet, we have enjoyed trialling the device so much that we’re looking forward to seeing the difference in another two months’ time.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Foreo peach 2 IPL review

The new Foreo peach 2 IPL device is a stylish hair removal tool which offers a selection of intensity levels and straighforward use. We particularly liked its lightweight, slimline design which offered a comfy hold, and the noticeably chic aesthetic. While the device is an investment, if you’re looking to try at-home IPL treatments, Foreo’s latest launch could be the ideal buy for you.

Shopping for a new beauty tool? FaceGym’s microneedling device is for beginners and experts alike

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Extra up to 30% off using this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in