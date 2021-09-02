The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is the Sensica sensilight pro IPL device the cordless solution to permanent hair removal?
We wanted to see if this big and bulky machine could still give us silky smooth results
Hair removal is a saturated area of the beauty and personal care market, with a huge range of products and electrical devices designed for use at-home. These range from affordable razors, hair removal cream and wax kits to laser and IPL machines.
The latter is popular for two main reasons; when used properly it can deliver long-lasting results with very little regrowth and on the whole, is pretty much painless.
The Sensica sensilight pro IPL hair removal device (£265, Currentbody.com) claims to do both effectively. With a bigger price tag than our typical personal care products, it’s a big investment for your beauty routine, but still cheaper than laser treatments in a clinic.
The key to seeing results with IPL machines is consistency, they often require weekly treatments for as long as 12 weeks, then top-ups when needed. Your skin also needs to be as smooth as possible each use in order to get the most effective results.
How we tested
Over the course of a few weeks, we paid close attention to any regrowth we saw with this device, as well as how painless, or painful, it was, and of course, how easy it was to use. Designed for face and body, we focused on our legs, underarms and upper lip, did it live up to expectations? Read our review to find out.
Sensica sensilight pro IPL hair removal device
Buy now £265, Currentbody.com
This is one of the largest IPL devices we’ve ever tried, it’s quite bulky and not the lightest either, so storing it when not in use can be a bit tricky. It is, however, a cordless model, a handy design when trying to reach difficult areas, as well as giving you the freedom to use it in any room, regardless if there is a plug near or not.
Immediately after unboxing, it can be used straight away, and there’s six energy settings to choose from, as well as a clever skin tone detection option. There are two heads, the one that comes attached is the large treatment window and but it can be interchanged with a smaller, more precise head. As a result, it is safe to use on the legs, arms, stomach, back, shoulders, bikini area, underarms and even face.
If you’re using it on your body, for the first four treatments, it’s advised to use it every two weeks for the first four weeks, then once every four weeks afterwards. If you’re using it for facial hair, then you need to use it every two weeks for the first five weeks then once every four weeks.
The other good news is that this gadget can be used for most hair types, except very dark, light blonde, red or grey.
To use, simply place the end of the head onto the skin, keeping it as flat as possible. With the pulse and glide mode, you don't have to keep pressing the button during treatment, but for smaller areas like the underarms, you can stamp it and repeatedly press the button, upon which it will keep flashing.
To activate glide mode, you have to press the trigger down for three consecutive pulses, then it will release continuous pulses every one to three seconds. This isn’t immediately clear on the device or the website, but it is detailed in the instruction booklet.
On the number one setting, there is a warm sensation, but its not uncomfortable, and as you increase, it gets hotter still, but there’s little discomfort. Even at the highest setting, six, it was entirely pain-free in comparison to waxing.
The recommended treatment time is dependent on your hair type. For brown to black hair it should be used two weeks apart for one to four weeks, then additional treatments four weeks apart for as many as 10 times. If you have light brown to brown hair, the brand recommends completing one to four treatments two weeks apart, with up to 12 additional treatments.
While it’s weighty, it’s not hard to manoeuvre and is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand. When using it on your face, make sure you use the precise treatment window head, as it’s much easier to keep it flat enough to flash and be effective, and the flash won’t hurt your eyes with a smaller window.
After three treatments, we found hair on our legs was sparser, thinner, less dense and grew much slower over the course of four weeks, with it getting gradually less noticeble.
The verdict: Sensica sensilight pro IPL hair removal device
Despite its huge size, the Sensica sensilight pro is actually smaller than the other IPL devices we’ve tried. Still, it’s not quite as speedy as others, but the glide mode is a helpful addition to ensure it’s a smooth process. We did appreciate the cordless design, however, as it allows you to reach areas like the back of your legs with ease, something that can be restricted with corded machines.
Overall this is a reasonably priced machine that does what it claims to and is entirely painless, so if you’re looking to treat both body and facial hair, it’s a worthwhile investment.
