9 best home waxing kits to achieve salon results

There are plenty of ways to remove unwanted body hair, but few are as effective as waxing. With hair pulled straight from the root, this brief moment of pain can actually lead to hair growing back thinner and less frequently in the future if repeated enough – making it a worthy sacrifice in our books.

However, there’s no denying how daunting it feels to sit down and wax your own body. Not only is it self-inflicted pain, but the potential repercussions feel notably more serious than anything involved in cutting your own hair or doing your own manicure.

Thankfully the world of DIY beauty treatments has grown a lot in the past year. Cut off from salons, there are more high quality options for going hair-free than ever before. But no matter what product you use, the most important thing is technique.

The standard method is to remove hair in the opposite direction while holding the skin taut. This is often the key to a long-lasting finish – without this, hair will be removed from the surface, rather than pulling from the root.

Just as important is the aftercare. Remember that newly-waxed skin is sensitive – ingrown hairs are also common, often first emerging in the form of inflamed bumps known as folliculitis. To minimise the risk, you should exfoliate beforehand and avoid using perfumed moisturisers on the area.

To find our salon-solution to waxing, we used various products on hair all over the body and face to test how easy they were to use, the pain factor and whether they offered long lasting results. This is our comprehensive guide to the best solutions to at-home waxing.

Grace and Stella hair removal waxing kit Best: Overall Waxing is rarely a soothing activity, but this kit gets you pretty close. With a wax warmer, four sets of wax beads and applicator sticks, it contains everything you need to replicate the salon experience at home. The warmer takes all the hassle out of DIY waxing. You just pop any of the beads into the warmer at any temperature setting until melted. Check it's not too hot before applying, and once it's skin-ready, simply spread a thin layer wherever needed. No need for any fiddly strips – you just pull the wax off directly once hardened, taking care to go in the opposite direction to hair growth. It got the job done in every area we tried, even on the most stubborn, stubbly hairs. Waxing is never going to be pain-free, but our tester's sensitive, dry skin experienced minimal soreness and stayed silky smooth for weeks. Each of the four scents of wax (original, chocolate, chamomile and lavender) smell incredible and will last you for months, even with regular use. Also, like everything from the American brand, it's 100 per cent vegan. Nair coconut body wax strips Best: For a soft finish Nair is synonymous with hair removal, offering plenty of different options, but its coconut body wax strips are our winner. Infused with coconut milk to leave skin soft and moisturised, they're easy to use and don't require any warming up or preparation. Instead, simply pat down each strip over the area you wish to wax and quickly pull opposite to the direction of hair growth. Our tester found that it removed even the coarsest of hairs, and proved successful on tricky spots like your underarms while leaving minimal wax residue. Pre-prepared strips like this are always great in a time crunch. And, as an added bonus, they smell amazing. Smooth Appeal microwave formula facial hair remover wax Best: For removing facial hair If waxing is your method of choice for removing facial hair, this kit is designed for you. Applying like a cream to your chosen areas, the wax removes hair when pulled at the hardened edges. Aloe vera and tea tree oil soothe any post-waxing reactions, which we found to be minimal on even very sensitive skin. While each box promises up to 10 treatments, those tackling several spots on the face will find that it realistically offers about five to seven uses. We were really impressed by how long the effects lasted. Our tester found that her usually coarse hairs grew back much slower than usual, with no noticeable regrowth until four weeks later. Nad's natural hair removal sugar wax Best: Sustainable option Equipped with washable and reusable strips, and a pre-wax argan cleansing soap to prep the area, you more than get your money's worth with this offering from Nad's. The natural sugar wax feels thick and stiff at first, and despite being advertised as a no-heat formula, it did require warming before use. Once at the right consistency, it applied easily and was just as simple to wash off if you made a mistake. When it came to actually removing hair, it did the job — mostly. It left our legs silky smooth for several weeks, but didn't last for anywhere near the eight-week mark in the product description. It also struggled in tricky spots like the bikini line and underarms. Veet pure inspiration wax strips Best: For a quick wax Sometimes the easiest option is the best option. As these strips are preloaded with wax, you just rub them into place wherever you want to remove hair (as long as it's not your face) and remove quickly in the opposite direction to hair growth. While they don't get every last tiny strand, we'd say they removed about 80 per cent of that on our legs and bikini line. However we were more than content, considering the entire process took seconds to complete from the moment we opened the box. Buy now £ 13.99 , Superdrug.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

