If you follow a vegan or plant-based diet, chances are there will be health foods and supplements you have to swerve. Collagen is one of the most recommended supplements by experts, but unfortunately, it can be difficult to find a vegan version that matches up to animal-based options and delivers results.

Although marine collagen is undoubtedly one of the best sources of collagen, it’s sourced from fish – often from fish skin and scales – so some avoid it due to concerns about ethics and animal welfare, sustainability and heavy metal contamination.

Then there’s bovine collagen, a type that you may have seen wellness influencers quaffing via bowls of bone broth and slabs of squishy gelatine. For those who choose not to consume animal-based products, this type isn’t a viable option either.

Of all the vegan collagen options out there, there are a select few that stand out – Feel pro collagen is one of them. A completely vegan powder, it’s a more ethical and sustainable choice, and it makes an impact where you need it to. Designed to help increase skin elasticity, support hair and nail growth, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, if you look in the cupboards of any plant-based wellness or beauty editor, you’re very likely to see this powder in there.

Most vegan collagen powders are simply not as effective as animal-based sources, but this is where Feel’s pro collagen differs. It contains a blend of nutrients that simulate the amino acid profile of human type I collagen – found in skin, hair and nails – and supplies the exact ratios needed to build collagen naturally.

As we age, collagen levels naturally decrease, and this process typically begins when we’re in our 20s. Type I collagen is the most abundant collagen in the human body, making up about 90 per cent of our total collagen content. It provides structural support to essential tissues like skin, tendons, ligaments, bones and organs.

Feel pro collagen is designed to closely match this amino acid profile, ensuring it provides the same key building blocks as human type I collagen. By replicating this composition, it aims to support connective tissues, promoting skin elasticity, joint function and overall structural health.

The brand also has excellent sustainability credentials using zero plastic packaging, responsibly sourced ingredients and working to minimise environmental impact.

I swapped my usual marine collagen powder for Feel’s vegan blend for a month to see whether it could measure up – this is what I learned.

How does Feel pro collagen compare to marine collagen?

( Feel )

Marine collagen naturally contains type I collagen peptides, but Feel pro collagen uses VeCollal, a plant-based formulation designed to mimic type I collagen’s amino acid structure. It provides the necessary building blocks, but the body still has to synthesise collagen from it.

I usually take marine collagen peptides, either as a powder or in capsules. These peptides are hydrolysed, meaning they are already broken down into small chains for easy absorption. Feel pro collagen contains amino acids and supporting ingredients like vitamin C and gotu kola that promote collagen synthesis, but I wondered if it would be as immediately bioavailable as marine collagen.

According to the brand, the molecule in Feel’s collagen is actually 50 times smaller than marine and bovine collagen molecules – 112 dalton vs. 5000+ – so this seemed promising.

I was pleasantly surprised by the Feel product after 30 days of using it. First off, the flavour was delicious and lacked the lingering fishy quality of most marine collagen. The peach and strawberry-flavoured powder became the highlight of my morning.

I had prepared myself for my gut health to take a hit while using a new product, but there were no changes, and my stomach stayed happy. A decent collagen supplement can help with bloating and digestion issues and Feel’s seemed to be doing the job as well as my usual supplements.

My skin also looked soft, hydrated and blemish-free for the month I spent taking my 10g per morning, which was a bonus and not something I expected from a plant-based formula. For reference, 10g equates to approximately two teaspoons of powder.

One thing I did have to bear in mind was the added nutrients in the Feel collagen blend. The additional vitamin C, calcium and ginseng in the powder meant I had to adjust my usual supplement stack to make sure I wasn’t exceeding the recommended daily dose of any nutrient – something to bear in mind if you start taking the powder.

The verdict

If you’re looking for a results-driven, highly bioavailable collagen source, animal-based collagens are likely the better option. However, if you prefer a vegan, plant-based alternative that supports collagen synthesis, Feel pro collagen is one of the best options available. It may take longer for results to show compared to direct collagen supplementation, but it offers the same benefits.

Packed with gut-friendly ingredients that support soft, supple skin and a healthy glow, Feel’s collagen is also a sustainable and ethical choice. Not all vegan collagen is created equal, but this is one I can safely recommend for boosting your skin health.

