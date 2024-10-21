Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Gut-friendly supplements to help you beat the bloat and enjoy mealtimes
Feeling bloated after every meal is not only uncomfortable, it can seriously impact your confidence and your ability to enjoy good food. There are several reasons for feeling bloated after eating, from underlying health issues and gut imbalances to hormone levels, your temperature and the types of foods you eat. Even the speed at which you eat can impact how bloated you feel after a tasty meal so there’s lots to consider.
According to Healf’s lead nutrition and wellbeing practitioner Eleanor Hoath: “During hotter months your body becomes more prone to water retention and bloating. Heat and humidity can lead to vasodilation of blood vessels, trapping excess water in our cells. And when the body is dehydrated, it conserves water, leading to bloating and swelling.”
With a balanced diet, you should be able to avoid bloating but processed, high-sugar and high-fat foods can throw your gut off balance. High-fibre foods can also make you feel bloated – though they’re an important part of a balanced diet, some people don’t tolerate a lot of fibre very well and find that too much of it can cause painful gas and bloating. Experts recommend foods and drinks that contain natural digestive aids to help break down things that take longer to move through your digestive tract, so if you’re eating fast food, chasing that with peppermint or ginger tea can help.
Hoath also suggests stimulating your digestive juices to help the process along: “Try eating bitter foods before a meal to stimulate the liver and produce bile from the gallbladder to release digestive juices.”
Of course, even if you eat a balanced diet of whole foods and use these hacks to help your gut, bloating might still be an issue for you. Some studies have shown that an excess of the stress hormone cortisol can cause swelling and puffiness, resulting in a bloated belly and “cortisol face”. Other hormonal factors can cause bloating too – you might feel more bloated during the luteal and ovulation stages of your cycle so it can be useful to track this and log your symptoms to see which foods you might benefit from eating more of.
Food intolerances can also cause gas and bloating so tracking what you’re eating, eliminating certain aggravators or working with a nutritionist can help with identifying what’s causing your gut to complain.
The gut microbiome – the ecosystem of bacteria that live in your intestines – is finely balanced and many things can throw it off, from drinking alcohol to not consuming enough whole foods with high nutritional content. A destabilised gut can be a major source of discomfort. However, there are supplements that can help.
Supplements for digestion help to balance the gut microbiome and top up the vital nutrients that your intestines need to break down food effectively. They can ease bloating, regulate your bathroom habits and in some cases stabilise your blood sugars to avoid spikes and slumps caused by your eating habits. There are several different types of supplements for bloating and most contain digestive enzymes, herbs and probiotics to keep your gut functioning optimally. We tested the best to find out how effective they could be and which ones to choose.
Some digestion aids work differently from others. Some are recommended before a meal, and some take a consistent protocol to have a positive impact on your gut health. We tested each according to the recommended use and tracked our symptoms after eating different types of food. Of course, these supplements may work differently for you owing to a whole host of reasons, but keep reading for the best on test.
These supplements contain a blend of natural ingredients to help with bloating, flush toxins from the body and ease inflammation. Turmeric and fennel seeds, milk thistle and dandelion are all natural remedies for gas, bloating and gut dysbiosis.
But these are all the more effective with the addition of essential nutrients that aid metabolism, such as inositol, choline and glutamine. Many people supplement the last three to help with processing sugar, stabilising metabolism and supporting the neurotransmitters that help send signals between the gut and the brain.
While we don’t usually have issues with an upset stomach, after a trip abroad we were feeling out of sorts and couldn’t regulate our gut. We took these supplements for two weeks and though we remained sceptical initially, our stomach was back to normal after taking them.
These tablets offer a two-in-one approach to gut issues, soothing the stomach, and regulating digestion while also eliminating harmful bacteria that may be making you feel unwell.
These affordable digestion supplements are fairly simple in their composition. They contain a blend of ten types of lactobacillus, which is the friendly bacteria found in our digestive system that helps to regulate the microbiome. This bacteria should be dominant in the body, but sometimes, other bacteria can take over and cause us to feel out of balance and unwell.
Along with lactobacillus, these capsules contain chloride, which helps to break down proteins in your food through the production of hydrochloric acid.
These supplements are intended to restore natural bacteria to your gut and help with digesting harder-to-process meals, such as those high in fat and sugar. By aiding the digestion process, they’ll naturally help with gas and bloating.
It’s best to take them 30 minutes before or after a meal, and not on an empty stomach. But you only need to take one a day, so ideally take one ahead of or following your heaviest meal of the day.
These capsules contain many of the same ingredients as the other stars in our list of favourites. The blend inside contains ginger, turmeric and liquorice root for treating inflammation, as well as 17 digestive enzymes including amylase, protease, bromelain, lipase and cellulase to break down different food types.
Each of these ingredients supports a balanced gut microbiome and works to aid your digestion of plants, proteins, gluten and dairy. The more effectively your digestive system is functioning, the less gas and bloating you should experience.
The brand recommends taking two a day, one capsule in the morning and one in the evening, each with a meal. Usually £45 for 60 capsules – which should last you approximately one month if you’re taking two a day. A great pick if you’re looking for a quality supplement that will support daily digestion, rather than something you take topically.
If the idea of swallowing a pill fills you with dread, you might get along better with a dissolvable strip. These handy supplements offer the same benefits as other digestive aids but work slightly differently. The Regulate strips by Earth’s Secret need to be placed on your tongue before you enjoy your most carb or sugar-heavy meal of the day, ideally every day.
They contain reducose, chromax, mulberry leaf and apple cider vinegar which can all help to stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce bloating after you’ve eaten. The brand leans hard into the data behind its ingredients and displays recent studies on its website to help you understand how each component of the strip functions. But at a glance, the main function of these supplements is regulating your metabolism, beating the bloat and preventing a sugar crash after you’ve eaten.
The flavour is mildly fruity, a little bitter but not totally unpleasant. We noticed that after a big meal, we didn’t feel as tired and sluggish after using the strips and that the bloat wasn’t as bad after a high-carb meal.
This soothing formula offers multiple ingredients in one capsule to reduce gut inflammation and reinstate a healthy microbiome. Inessa’s founder launched the company as a solution to her own severe issues with gut health and developed the blend meticulously to pack in as many active ingredients as possible.
The capsules are designed with a delayed release to ensure the ingredients reach the gut without being affected by stomach acid – which can lessen the effects.
Each capsule contains natural ginger, liposomal turmeric, quercetin and boswellia extract to help with bloating, as well as zinc, resveratrol (a powerful antioxidant), bromelain (derived from pineapples and often used to treat digestive disorders) and butyric acid. There’s also a dose of vegan vitamin D3 to boost the body’s immune response to inflammation.
We took Biosoothe after a week of particularly bad PMS symptoms which included bloating, headaches and body aches. It felt as though the tablets took the edge off and lessened the intensity of aches and pains. We felt like we could push through after taking them consistently and our stomach definitely felt happier and less swollen.
These capsules have been specifically formulated to reduce bloating and tackle symptoms of IBD. They contain a blend of natural ingredients such as marshmallow root, chamomile, fennel seed, turmeric, lemon balm and Icelandic red algae to help break down large proteins and rid the gut of harmful bacteria.
Each of the components in the blend offers natural digestive enzymes like amylase, protease and tilactase to work on breaking down different food types, from meat to plants and dairy so that you can enjoy a balanced diet without gut flare-ups.
Happy Mammoth has created its original blend based on 83,347 scientific studies and triple-tested every batch to ensure its effectiveness. For best results, the brand recommends taking three capsules a day, which at a slightly higher price point will mean you’ll be making a larger investment if you opt for this formula.
However, the supplements do offer great results. We trialled them for a week and found that after eating foods that usually caused bloating – especially fried foods and desserts – there were far fewer noticeable symptoms. Our stomach felt much happier after eating things that would usually leave me feeling gross. We were a little nervous to carry out the test but taking three a day definitely seemed to work.
An oral spray might be more up your street if you’re not a fan of swallowing supplements, however, you will have to deal with the flavour. Many gut-friendly supplements contain ingredients that taste bitter because many bitter foods contain healthy phytochemicals. Studies show that gut problems can sometimes be traced back to modern diets prioritising sweet and fatty foods over bitter foods that balance gut bacteria.
This digestive juice provides a hit of stomach-friendly bitter ingredients by way of gentian root, oregon grape root, dandelion, angelica, peppermint, orange peel, fennel seed, prickly ash bark, blue flag root, liquorice and ginger. You’d think that this array of ingredients might taste unpleasant but though the mixture is bitter, it tastes surprisingly good.
Use six to 10 sprays on the tongue 15 minutes before eating to get your digestive juices flowing. The bitter plant compounds not only signal to your intestines that they need to work hard to digest your food, but they also promote a more balanced gut and soothe inflammation caused by conditions like IBS.
Of course, if you can you should still eat a balanced diet of as many bitter and natural plants as possible to give your digestion and immune system the support it needs to function well. But using a spray like this will give you a helping hand, particularly if you suffer from bloating and indigestion.
The label on these supplements makes some bold claims so we were keen to put them to the test. Arrae says that its Bloat alchemy works within one hour for immediate relief, relieves all IBS symptoms by 74 per cent and is clinically proven to reduce bloating by 86 per cent.
The capsules contain a herbal blend of digestive enzymes that break down lactose and gluten and reduce inflammation to beat the bloat. Inside you’ll find bromelain (a digestive enzyme from pineapple that breaks down proteins and helps the gut absorb nutrients), lemon balm, dandelion root, peppermint and slippery elm which creates a protective layer in the stomach.
Unlike other supplements of this kind, the brand recommends taking these after your heaviest meal of the day, not before and suggests taking two or three capsules per serving. This will mean you burn through your supply quite quickly but the results seem worth the investment.
These capsules contain some promising ingredients and we were particularly curious to see if the addition of slippery elm would lend them an extra edge. We took three caps per day during a weekend away when eating and drinking things that weren’t a part of our usual diet and routine. They noticeably helped with bloating after a big brunch and huge evening meal and seemed to soothe my stomach after a few glasses of wine too.
Of all the digestion supplements we tried, these are our favourites. Each contains a unique blend of herbal remedies, gut bacteria balancing ingredients and digestive enzymes in different formulas and amounts and each serves a slightly different purpose depending on your needs. For mild symptoms, long-term use and affordability, the Myvitamins Digestion capsules are a good option, especially if you’re trying this sort of supplement for the first time.
However, if chronic inflammation and IBS symptoms are ruining your mealtimes, Inessa’s Biosoothe is a high-quality all-rounder to support managing those issues. If a circumstantial upset stomach is your main concern, JSHeath’s Detox and debloat will see you right. But for pre and post-meal relief and instant belly soothing properties, the Regulate strips or Digestive juice are handy helpers to have in your bag or bathroom cabinet.
