The ultimate hormone diet to balance weight and mood, according to a nutritionist

Jessica Shand can remember the moment food became more than just fuel. “The better I ate and the more I was turning to food as my daily medicine to rebalance my hormones, the more I could literally feel and see the positive impact it was making on my life.” For the naturopathic nutritionist and author of newly published The Hormone Balance Handbook, this realisation wasn’t just theoretical – it transformed her life.

Diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and plagued by anxiety, skin issues and disrupted sleep, Shand spent years searching for answers. Relief felt elusive until she began viewing food as medicine. Things began to change. “I was blown away and completely in awe of the power food plays,” she says. “When my cycle returned and I finally fell pregnant, I knew I wanted to help other women heal their bodies and better their health using food.”

Now, through her book and clinical practice, Shand is on a mission to demystify hormonal health, break taboos surrounding periods and empower women to embrace their bodies. Her holistic approach is a mix of scientific insight, practical advice and nutrient-dense recipes designed to nourish not just the body but the mind, too.

Shand’s path to becoming a nutritionist wasn’t linear. She started her career in the fast-paced world of public relations, but years of struggling with debilitating symptoms and finding little relief through conventional medicine forced a reckoning. She decided to sell her agency and retrain. “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” she says. “I wanted to use my knowledge and first-hand experience to serve others.”

At the core of Shand’s philosophy is the link between gut health and hormones. “I like to think of the skin as a mirror to the gut because of its clever ability to reflect what is going on internally,” she explains. “The intimate relationship between these organs is now widely known as the ‘gut-skin axis’.” Shand is resolute that this isn’t just another beauty buzzword; “To successfully support the skin, we must start by nourishing the gut using food as skin medicine.”

By now, we’re all experts in the science behind why good gut health means good overall health thanks to the likes of Tim Spector and Rob Hobson. Shand draws from this playbook, too. “If your gut is not as healthy or functioning as well as it should be, then you must consider malabsorption (when the digestive system prevents the body from absorbing nutrients from food) and maldigestion (when the digestive system is not breaking food down effectively enough to extract the nutrients you need),” she says.

Her own experiences prove the theory. “I had IBS and regular bouts of constipation and my skin was constantly breaking out,” she says. “This was happening because of the lack of nutrients I was getting into my body. I wasn’t eating enough whole foods, and I would often skip meals and overeat on sugar because I was so hungry.”

When she started “eating her skincare” – vitamins C and E for collagen formation and skin repair; zinc for healing breakouts and acne; fatty acids to regulate skin oil production, hydration and keeping inflammation at bay; and protein, literally the building block for your skin, hair and nails – everything cleared up.

Another cornerstone of her approach is what she calls the “gut-oestrogen axis”. Not only is 95 per cent of our serotonin (the happy hormone) produced in our guts, but it also houses a collection of bacteria (the oestrobolome) that metabolise and modulate your body’s circulating oestrogen.

This means “it’s the bacteria in your gut and the oestrobolome that affect how balanced your overall oestrogen levels are, which in turn can impact weight, libido and mood”, Shand says. Too much can drive PMS symptoms and hormone conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis and fibroids, while too little can present as irregular periods, dry skin, vaginal dryness and irritability. Prioritising gut health, Shand argues, is a key way to regulate hormones naturally and avoid potential health risks like osteoporosis or breast cancer, particularly in post-menopausal women.

open image in gallery ‘The Hormone Balance Handbook’ isn’t just a cookbook – it’s Shand’s mission to empower women to take control of their hormonal health ( Thorsons )

Shand’s book introduces the concept of cycle-syncing – essentially adapting the ingredients in your meals to the cycle phase you’re in. “I like to think about our hormones naturally fluctuating with the internal seasons aligned to our menstrual cycle,” she says. For example, during menstruation, or “inner winter” as Shand describes it, your hormones are at their lowest so you should focus on increasing iron and zinc-rich foods to replenish lost nutrients through blood loss, vitamin C to increase absorption, magnesium to reduce cramping, and complete proteins and healthy fats to stabilise blood sugar levels. Your body temperature also drops during this phase, so avoid cold, raw foods; instead eat cooked, balanced meals and drink anti-inflammatory teas.

Meanwhile, the follicular phase, or “inner spring”, when “levels of oestrogen and follicle-stimulating hormone begin to rise after winter, melting the frost”, and we feel more like ourselves again, is a great time to introduce fresh, fibre-rich, crunchy foods to support liver function and hormone detoxification post-period. Phytoestrogens such as flax and edamame will help balance your levels in preparation for ovulation, while chlorine-rich foods like eggs will support the quality of your own eggs maturing in your ovaries.

And so on and so forth. “Each phase impacts how we feel, what we crave and what we need to eat,” she explains. “Cycle-syncing gives your body a nourishing, structured way of eating that supports your fluctuating hormones as much as possible.” A 28-day meal plan included in the book aims to help readers integrate this approach seamlessly into their lives.

For women navigating the hormonal shifts of perimenopause and menopause, her advice is particularly resonant. “Think of perimenopause as the reverse of puberty,” she says. During this transition, the body’s reproductive system begins to slow down as the ovaries produce less oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone. This shift can lead to erratic hormonal fluctuations, with some months feeling balanced and others unpredictable. “One minute you will feel like you and the next, you might not recognise yourself,” she says. “It can be a rollercoaster.”

“My best advice is to be your own hormonal health investigator,” Shand says. She suggests carrying out a “nutrition and lifestyle audit” by tracking your symptoms, moods and physical changes to help uncover habits that might be exacerbating symptoms. “Is there anything you eat or do that has crept into your day-to-day? Is a lack of protein or too much sugar, alcohol and late nights making your symptoms worse?”

Eating protein-rich, balanced meals, as well as an abundance of fibrous vegetables and not skipping meals are some simple starting points. “The more you feed and treat your body to consistency, balance and nourishment through your nutrition, lifestyle choices and daily habits, aligned with what your hormones are doing internally, the more your reproductive system will pay you back with balance, strength, peace and vitality,” she says.

open image in gallery ‘Health is wealth, and eating healthily is a way of life your hormones will thank you for’ ( Hannah Lovemore )

That’s sage advice for anyone at any stage life, but Shand’s philosophy extends far beyond food. Stress management, sleep hygiene and light exposure are also crucial for hormonal health. “Restorative sleep is vital because it’s when your body does its healing work, which is essential for hormone production and regulation,” she explains.

Morning sunlight exposure can reset the body’s internal clock, improving mood and energy levels. “Sunlight exposure in the morning, by exposing your retinas (without sunglasses) to the natural light outside helps reset your internal body clock to support not only your sleep/wake cycle and therefore how energised and balanced you feel during the day, but helps get the mood-boosting serotonin into your body,” she says.

“It’s a free hormone-balancing hack we can all do and it’s like nature’s coffee.” Limiting blue light from screens in the evening is another effective habit. Invest in blue-light-blocking glasses, or try to have an “evening screen detox” for 30 minutes to an hour before bed.

Chronic stress, Shand warns, can deplete progesterone and exacerbate oestrogen dominance. “Eating complex carbs such as brown rice, sweet potato, buckwheat and quinoa in your evening meal supports your sleep hormones by blunting cortisol, raising serotonin and increasing levels of GABA [gamma-aminobutyric acid, that anti-anxiety neurotransmitter],” she says.

But perhaps Shand’s most important mission is breaking the stigma around women’s health, from periods to perimenopause. “There has been a hugely positive shift over the last few years but it’s our individual responsibility to keep the conversations going and to feel empowered by our bodies and hormones,” she says. But “I still have a clinic full of women – from all age groups – who are besides themselves, with PMS, non-existent cycles or struggling to conceive.”

Progress would be as simple as “free resources available for schools so that girls grow up understanding their bodies and how to support themselves using food and lifestyle practices as part of their day-to-day lives”.

After all, “hormones are a superpower and when we learn to embrace and start working with – instead of against – them, they will start paying us back.”

‘Feed-the-family’ rosemary lentil ragu

open image in gallery This lentil ragu is rich in fibre and plant-based protein to support gut health and balance oestrogen levels ( Lizzie Mayson )

“This recipe provides all the comfort you would get from a meat-based ragu, minus the heaviness on your digestion and will in fact support your gut because the nourishing red lentil base provides a big dose of gut-healthy fibre, which encourages regular bowel movements and the growth of beneficial bacteria.

“Lentils are also a good plant-based protein to sustain you and balance out the carbs from the pasta and, to top it off, include a decent dose of hormone healthy nutrients to support energy production and replenish depleted stores including B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc.

“Rosemary really shines through in this ragu sauce, a herb known for its ability to stimulate circulation and support blood stagnation, which is particularly helpful in cases of endometriosis. In addition, it’s also rich in antioxidants to support the immune system and we don’t need to highlight how wonderful it tastes!”

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

200g mushrooms (or swap for 3 finely chopped carrots)

1 jar sun-dried tomatoes (approximately 280g)

1 large red onion

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

15g fresh rosemary

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried thyme

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

4 garlic cloves, grated

2 tbsp tomato purée

400g tin tomatoes

Bone broth powder (optional – for even more nutrients)

1 litre vegetable stock

250g dried red lentils

2 bay leaves

1 red pepper

2 servings spelt spaghetti or pasta

Method:

1. Chop the mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and red onion.

2. Heat the extra-virgin olive oil in a big pot and add the chopped vegetables, along with the rosemary, oregano and thyme. Stir and cook, until soft.

3. Pour in the balsamic vinegar and add the garlic, tomato purée, tinned tomatoes and bone broth powder, if using.

4. Pour in the vegetable stock and red lentils and give everything a good stir.

5. Lower the heat, bring to a simmer and pop in the bay leaves. Cover and cook for about 45 minutes over a low heat until the lentils are tender.

6. Around 10 minutes before you’re ready to eat, cook the pasta according to the packet instructions (adding a pinch salt and glug of extra-virgin olive oil to the water). When it’s almost ready, add a little pasta water to the lentil ragu pot (don’t skip this – it makes such a difference!). Serve the cooked pasta with the lentil ragu.

Tip: Keep cut fresh herbs in a glass jar in water in the fridge to preserve them for longer and make fresh rosemary tea to sip on to support circulation related to endometriosis.

Multivitamin gut-nourish bowl

open image in gallery Packed with omega-3s, vitamin C and antioxidants, this dish is designed to boost energy and reduce inflammation ( Lizzie Mayson )

“This beautiful, diverse, high-fibre and high-protein recipe is quite literally a bowl of vitamins and minerals that work simultaneously to nourish your gut and feed your hormones.

“It is particularly rich in vitamin C from the pepper, tomatoes, pomegranate and leafy greens, quercetin from the red onion (known for its powerful anti-inflammatory effects) and plant-based omega 3 (ALA) from the walnuts, to top-up nutrient stores, especially if you are feeling fatigued and depleted.

“It’s a soul-feeding dish that not only looks good, but does so much good, too!”

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 small–medium-sized butternut squash

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp za’atar

Pinch each of sea salt, black pepper and dried chilli flakes (optional)

2 handfuls of spinach

2 small handfuls of rocket

1 Romano pepper

1 avocado

Big handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

120g tin tuna (in olive oil)

Handful of crushed walnuts

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Handful of flat-leaf parsley, chopped

For the nourish-bowl dressing:

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp maple syrup or raw honey

Pinch each of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Peel and chop the squash into small chunks, drizzle with the extra-virgin olive oil and season with the za’atar, sea salt, pepper and chilli flakes. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time.

3. Add the spinach, rocket, pepper, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion and tuna to a bowl.

4. Combine all the dressing ingredients.

5. When the squash is golden, add it to your salad bowl, then top with the crushed walnuts, pomegranate seeds and parsley and drizzle with the dressing.

Seed-cycling energy balls

open image in gallery These no-bake energy balls align with your cycle, combining essential fats and fibre to keep you satisfied and supported ( Lizzie Mayson )

“These hormone-balancing, no-bake seed-cycling energy balls are a great way to get your daily hormone-balancing seeds into a tasty nutrient-dense snack and will help you to create a seed-cycling habit that sticks, keeping you satisfied.

“The seeds aligned to the phase of your cycle will promote the optimal balance of oestrogen and progesterone, but this recipe also contains ground almonds and collagen to support your skin, and natural sweetness from the dates to satisfy sugar cravings, with a decent dose of B vitamins and fibre to keep you energised and nourish your microbiome.

“These energy balls keep well in the fridge for seven days and freeze well, too.”

Makes: 7 large energy balls (1 ball per day) or 14 mini energy balls

Ingredients:

For the recipe base:

100g nut butter (almond or peanut)

60g ground almonds

20g collagen or protein powder

150g medjool dates, stones removed

Pinch of sea salt

1 tbsp coconut or MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

For the follicular phase:

7 tbsp flaxseeds

7 tbsp pumpkin seeds

For the luteal phase:

7 tbsp sesame seeds

7 tbsp sunflower seeds

Method:

1. Pour the relevant seeds for the phase of your cycle into a food processor and blitz.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients and blitz to combine.

3. Roll the mixture into balls, then chill in the fridge for an hour before sitting down to enjoy with a cup of tea.

Tips: If you prefer eating whole seeds, you can roll the recipe base mix in the seeds for your phase instead of blitzing them. Add 35g cacao powder to the follicular-phase batch to replenish lost stores of iron from your period, plus magnesium to prevent PMS cramping.

Recipes from ‘The Hormone Balance Handbook’ by Jessica Shand (HarperNonFiction, £22). Buy the book here