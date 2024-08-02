What is panax ginseng and what are the benefits?

Support truly

Ginseng is a plant that grows in the mountains of east Asia. Also known as panax ginseng, Chinese ginseng and Korean ginseng, the root has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. Ginseng is also found in Russia – but this strain of the plant is known as Siberian ginseng.

Traditionally, ginseng has been used to support memory, cognition and energy and has been lauded for its impact on longevity. Today many people take panax ginseng supplements for their beneficial active ingredients.

The ginseng root contains many compounds that can have a positive effect on the body, including steroidal saponins, protopanaxadiols, and protopanaxatriols. So is it worth taking a ginseng supplement daily?

What are the benefits of ginseng supplements?

Powdered or chopped, ginseng root is a natural energy booster but it has other benefits too. Some studies show that ginseng may support immune health, by helping to maintain homeostasis of the immune system. A regular ginseng supplement can enhance resistance to illness or microbial attacks by regulating the body’s immunity.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to stave off infection and keep the body functioning in its optimal state. For this reason, you may want to consider taking ginseng supplements to give your immunity a boost, particularly in the months when you may be susceptible to colds, coughs and other infections.

Ginseng has also been used for thousands of years to improve mood and boost endurance. A natural alternative to compounds, such as caffeine, it can regulate blood sugar levels, improve physical performance and lessen the effects of fatigue. Research has shown that ginseng supplements have the potential to raise energy levels without raising anxiety, unlike caffeine, which can have this effect.

In some cases, ginseng has also been used to improve sexual function and combat the prevalence of erectile dysfunction. Studies have shown some improvement in the symptoms of erectile dysfunction, however, more data is needed on this. Generally, ginseng supplements are safe to take and have myriad health benefits, however, they can interfere with some medications, particularly those that affect blood sugar. Always consult with your doctor if you’re taking any medication before starting a new supplement protocol, just to be safe.

The ginseng supplements to take

Myvitamins ginseng capsules: £7.60, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Ginseng is a natural energiser that’s been used for centuries ( Myprotein )

These easy-to-take capsules contain a potent blend of ginseng extract, making them the perfect support for training in the gym and generally boosting your energy day to day. They can also help to stave off colds and infections by lending your immune system extra support and decreasing inflammation in the body. Each capsule contains 150mg of ginseng root. Take one a day ideally with a meal for best results.

