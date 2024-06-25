Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There’s nothing quite like the rapid onset of sunshine to send us into a panic buying frenzy for anything that will keep us cool, be it a portable air conditioner, air cooler or – don’t hate us – neck fan. After what felt like the coolest June ever, a summer heatwave has officially hit the UK.

So sweaty and humid, we’ve gone from complaining about the cool weather to complaining about...the hot weather. But there’s one thing that will beat those heatwave blues, and that’s a Dyson fan. The brand makes some of the best fans on the market to help you beat the heat, with many purifying the air while delivering an icy breeze, but they don’t come cheap.

Take the Dyson pure cool autoreact air-purifying fan, for example, which costs an eye-watering £450. So we’re always looking for deals, especially in the summer months.

Now, we’ve spotted a whopping saving on a refurbished model of the must-have air-purifying fan at eBay, taking it down to less than £290 – that’s a 35 per cent saving on the original price. The extra reduction is applied when you use a code at the checkout. But be quick, the deal expires on 26 June. Here’s everything you need to know about the refurbished Dyson fan and how you can snap it up with the sizeable discount.

Dyson pure cool autoreact air-purifying fan: Was: £449.99, now £288.99, Ebay.co.uk

Dyson’s air purifying fan won’t just keep you cool all summer long, but it will also circulating clean air in a bid to capture dust, allergens and viruses. Aiming to remove 99.95 per cent of pollutants, it features Dyson’s patented air multiplier technology, enabling the device to purify the whole room.

Coming IndyBest-approved, the autoreact air-purifying fan features in our round-up of the best air purifiers. “It comes with a glass-fibre HEPA H13 filter, but this purifier goes one better – the entire machine meets the same standard, so it seals away everything it sucks inside while the activated carbon absorbs gases and VOCs,” our writer said in their review. “Air multiplier technology then projects purified air throughout the room, and we could feel the difference after using it in a freshly painted

There is an LCD report on air quality displayed in real-time on the front of the device and the handy remote control allows you to adjust the fan speed and oscillation to cater for your needs – plus, it sticks magnetically to the top of the fan when not in use.

Reduced by 35 per cent, you can pick up the refurbished (like new) Dyson fan for just £290 by entering the code “SUNSZN15” (it’s helpfully applied automatically at the checkout). Only on sale until Wednesday 26 June, you haven’t got long to take advantage of the offer. Run, don’t walk.

