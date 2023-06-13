Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

You might have an air conditioning unit at home or a desk fan beside your laptop, but what’s the solution when you’re melting on the Tube or wilting in the park? Let us introduce you to neck fans.

When a handheld device just doesn’t cut it – especially during the UK’s current heatwave – these trending wearable models make it easy to beat the heat, wherever you are.

Designed to look like headphones, the gadgets rest around your neck and create a breeze to cool you down during hot summer days. Thanks to their lightweight design, long battery life and generally affordable cost, they’re becoming an increasingly popular option each summer.

Don’t believe us? One particularly wearable device earned a spot in our round-up of the best fans for 2023, where our tester lauded it as more effective than a handheld fan. Better still, it will set you back less than £20.

Whether you’re heading to a barbecue, festival, garden party or merely want to make the morning commute a little bit more pleasant, here’s everything you need to know about Cozii’s portable neck fan.

COZII portable neck fan: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Zoe Griffin)

Dubbed the best wearable fan by our tester, they praised the Cozii device as “an affordable way to make life more comfortable.” With a full charge, you can enjoy up to nine hours of battery life, so you’re safely covered for daylight hours. “With four settings, you can ramp up the freshness when the midday sun is at it’s most powerful and then put it on a low speed for a gentle breeze,” they added.

Plus, thanks to the streamline, minimal design, as well as the fact it’s relatively quiet (31dB), it’s not as obvious as you might think. “We like that it cools the neck and face constantly and find that it’s more effective than a handheld fan,” our tester said, adding that the other advantage of wearing a fan as opposed to holding one is that “you’re free to take photos, eat and drink and enjoy summer socialising.”

Thanks to the heatwave, neck fans are trending – so make sure to snap one up before they sell out.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fans and other home appliance offers, try the links below:

Looking for more heatwave essentials? We’ve rounded up the best fans from Amazon with next-day delivery