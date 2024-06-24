Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Much of the UK is set to bask in a scorching heatwave this week as memories of a drizzly spring melt away.

The Met Office said the mercury will peak on Wednesday or Thursday with most of the country experiencing “the finest conditions and highest temperatures so far this year” as the hottest spots of some central, southern, and eastern England may see temperatures hit the low 30s.

But as some areas swelter it will turn cooler in Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England as an Atlantic front moves through, according to the forecaster.

People enjoying the sunny weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

A yellow heat health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office for most of England, with all but the North East included in the warning.

The alert will come into force from Monday morning and remain in place until Thursday afternoon.

( PA Wire )

Liam Eslick, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said Monday will see mostly dry weather with “plenty of sunny spells”.

On Tuesday, conditions are expected to become cloudy and murky in western Scotland and Northern Ireland. Some showers will be seen across northern England which could turn thundery, but the rest of the country will see “more sunshine” and temperatures up in the mid to high 20s.

Mr Eslick said Wednesday is likely to be the warmest of the days so far with highs of 30C in the South East.

However, Thursday is likely to see a breakdown in the weather with clouds and outbreaks of rain forecast across the country. The meteorologist said there is even the possibility of an “odd thunderstorm for some”.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to remain “widely warm” with some areas seeing highs of up to 31C.

People at the Africa Oye festival in Sefton Park in Liverpool. ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

The heat marks a break from the wet conditions in spring, which saw 32 per cent more rainfall than the average in England and Wales, making it the fifth wettest for England and the eighth wettest recorded for Wales.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said the current warm weather would persist as it is at present before temperatures would start to rise “significantly” by the day.

He added that, after this, the UK could see a “good few days” of very warm weather, setting the stage for a potential heatwave and the first 30C highs of the year.

“At the absolute bare minimum, we should be looking at a good three to five day very warm and hot period or longer, with potentially excessively hot weather developing during this period as some major heat gets drawn north thanks to high pressure across our shores.”

People make their way down towards Bournemouth Beach ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

The warnings came as firefighters said they will be working closely with councils to ensure that open spaces are carefully managed to reduce the risk of wildfires, particularly in areas where open spaces meet residential, commercial or industrial buildings.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Carter said: “We know many Londoners will want to enjoy the nice weather by visiting a park or open space. However, we’re asking people not to take disposable barbecues with them as they can cause grass fires, especially in hot weather when the ground is dry. These fires are unpredictable and can spread rapidly, causing a significant amount of damage.