Kate Somerville is one of those skincare brands that has its must-haves (goat-milk moisturising cleanser, we’re looking at you) but, when you dig deeper into the archives, you realise all its products are winners in their own right.

Whether it’s the silky-smooth results of exfolikate resurfacing body scrub, the spot-busting abilities of eradikate blemish-mark fading gel or the soothing powers of delikate recovery cream, the namesake founder really has catered to pretty much every skin type and concern.

Yes, there’s no denying the range is expensive, but there’s also no denying this is a brand with which you will get results.

Having just opened the first treatment room in London’s Harvey Nichols this summer (the only other one to exist is in LA, where the brand started out), Kate Somerville’s next collection comes in the form of hydrakate.

So far, there’s a serum and a moisturiser that fall under the new franchise, but fingers crossed we’ll see more additions to it in future. In the meantime, we managed to get our hands on both products a couple of months ahead of the launch, so we could really put them to the test. Continue reading to find out how we got on.

How we tested

We were given pre-launch samples back in July, so our tester was able to incorporate the serum and moisturiser into her daily routine – they were the only targeted hydration products being used. The serum was applied twice a day until it was finished (around five weeks or so) and the moisturiser was used most evenings. We looked out for qualities such as texture, general experience of using the products, how they made skin feel, value for money in terms of immediate and longer-term results, and how they fared under make-up and other skincare products.

The ingredients

There are four main active ingredients found in both products. Alongside dual-weight hyaluronic acid (which means it’s able to reach different layers of the skin, for longer-lasting hydration), there’s a new technology used in the range. In short, it’s a form of hyaluronic acid that can go deeper, meaning it’s particularly good for dry, problematic skin types. It claims to be able to visibly plump skin and boost overall radiance. Both products also include blue-light-activated algae extract, which is said to improve the look of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Finally, marigold flower works to support skin elasticity and improve tone, while targeting the appearance of wrinkles.