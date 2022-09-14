Kate Somerville is one of those skincare brands that has its must-haves (goat-milk moisturising cleanser, we’re looking at you) but, when you dig deeper into the archives, you realise all its products are winners in their own right.
Whether it’s the silky-smooth results of exfolikate resurfacing body scrub, the spot-busting abilities of eradikate blemish-mark fading gel or the soothing powers of delikate recovery cream, the namesake founder really has catered to pretty much every skin type and concern.
Yes, there’s no denying the range is expensive, but there’s also no denying this is a brand with which you will get results.
Having just opened the first treatment room in London’s Harvey Nichols this summer (the only other one to exist is in LA, where the brand started out), Kate Somerville’s next collection comes in the form of hydrakate.
So far, there’s a serum and a moisturiser that fall under the new franchise, but fingers crossed we’ll see more additions to it in future. In the meantime, we managed to get our hands on both products a couple of months ahead of the launch, so we could really put them to the test. Continue reading to find out how we got on.
How we tested
We were given pre-launch samples back in July, so our tester was able to incorporate the serum and moisturiser into her daily routine – they were the only targeted hydration products being used. The serum was applied twice a day until it was finished (around five weeks or so) and the moisturiser was used most evenings. We looked out for qualities such as texture, general experience of using the products, how they made skin feel, value for money in terms of immediate and longer-term results, and how they fared under make-up and other skincare products.
The ingredients
There are four main active ingredients found in both products. Alongside dual-weight hyaluronic acid (which means it’s able to reach different layers of the skin, for longer-lasting hydration), there’s a new technology used in the range. In short, it’s a form of hyaluronic acid that can go deeper, meaning it’s particularly good for dry, problematic skin types. It claims to be able to visibly plump skin and boost overall radiance. Both products also include blue-light-activated algae extract, which is said to improve the look of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Finally, marigold flower works to support skin elasticity and improve tone, while targeting the appearance of wrinkles.
Kate Somerville hydrakate recharging water cream
- Best: Hydrating moisturiser
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 50ml
- Cruelty free: Yes
The thing about most hydrating moisturisers is that they tend to be thick, heavy and emollient-based, so they can often be sticky, greasy and impossible to absorb. This product is the complete opposite, though – so light it’s almost a gel texture, and you’d be forgiven for wondering how it’s able to hydrate so well. But it does, and it feels as if it has a cooling sensation once applied, too. It absorbs quickly and our tester used it after cleansing and applying the serum in the evenings.
The fact it’s so light means it’s a great one for using before or after retinol, which our tester did while she was introducing a new formula into her routine – applied 10 minutes before and around half an hour afterwards, the moisturising cream helped prevent any dryness or peeling from the retinol.
Kate Somerville hydrakate recharging serum
- Best: Hydrating serum
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 15ml
- Cruelty free: Yes
This is the product our tester was most excited about – she loves a hydrating serum, and this one didn’t disappoint. In fact, our tester finished the bottle in around five weeks or so, after using it twice a day. For an added hit of moisture, she applied the serum onto damp skin as the first step in both her morning and evening routines.
The immediate glow the product gave skin was unrivalled, and, because it’s so lightweight, it sits really well under other skincare products, without causing any pilling. It’s worth noting that our tester does have fine dehydration lines on her forehead, and while they are still there (consider them a work in progress), a combination of this serum and the moisturiser is definitely helping them disappear.
The verdict: Kate Somerville hydrakate
Overall, both products do what they promise – as expected – and are a good choice for anybody with dry or dehydrated skin. Unlike traditional hydrating products, these are both incredibly lightweight, so shouldn’t clog pores further or cause breakouts. One thing to be aware of is that both products are slightly fragranced. While the brand’s clinical studies indicate that both products are best used together, you could invest in just one or the other, depending on personal preference and skin type (in terms of value for money, the moisturiser is slightly more affordable and has 20ml more product than the serum). But there’s no doubt our tester did notice a vast improvement in her own hydration levels and it’s safe to say Kate Somerville has added yet another string to her already-successful skincare bow.
