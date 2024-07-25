The Ordinary behentrimonium chloride 2% conditioner
- Size: 240ml
- Key ingredients: Behentrimonium chloride, phytic acid to boost scalp health and cetearyl alcohol to soften
- Cruelty-free?: Yes
- Fragranced?: No
- Why we love it
- Helped with detangling
- Left hair smooth and soft
- Less than half the price of Olaplex no. 5
- Take note
- Not fragranced, though this might be a pro for sensitive scalps
The Ordinary’s behentrimonium chloride 2% conditioner is, really, quite the ordinary conditioner in appearance and smell. It’s fragrance-free (I might have preferred a fragrance here), has the same texture as any other conditioner I’ve used and combed through my wet hair with ease.
Where the praise comes in though, is in the condition it leaves your hair post-wash and dry. After drying, my hair felt baby-soft, broken strands appeared smoothed down and the normally course hair at the base of my head felt glossier. I was really impressed with the product and, aside from the lack of fragrance, would say it stands up to Olaplex’s no.5 conditioner.
The only qualm I had was that my hair looked more satin-y than glossy but, really, is that even a complaint? I simply applied a little hair oil to finish and went about my day. And, if The Ordinary comes out with an Olaplex-rivalling hair oil, I’ll be straight to the checkouts.