Gisou’s new honey gloss shampoo and conditioner gave my hair “all-day bounce”

If you’re one for healthy, head-turning hair, then chances are you’ve heard of Gisou – but you might not have caught wind of the brand’s latest release, it’s honey gloss ceramide therapy hydrating shampoo and conditioner (£42, Gisou.com).

This isn’t the brand’s first foray into shampoo and conditioner. In fact rather, its honey-infused hair wash duo (shampoo: £29, Sephora.co.uk and conditioner: £26, Sephora.co.uk) is a bestseller. But, while the original formulas delivered hydration, nourishment and mirror-like shine, the honey gloss range takes things further and offers all that and more, including a unique scalp-balancing complex.

What does this mean? In short, it’s gentler on the scalp to prevent excess oil production, all while locking in hydration and sloughing away at dead skin. Of course, this sounds great in theory, but I wanted to get hands-on and see these gloss-boosting (and grease-banishing) benefits in real time. Lucky for me, I got hold of the new formulas more than two weeks before they went live. Scroll on for my verdict.

How I tested

I tested the formulas several times over the course of two and a half weeks ( Lucy Smith )

The products landed on my desk around two and a half weeks prior to their 7 July launch. In that time, I proceeded with my usual every-other-day wash routine, following the age-old advice of rinsing and repeating at the shampoo stage. I then brushed the conditioner through my wet hair, leaving it to sit for around two to five minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Though the brand advises that its new formulas “[eliminate] the need for multiple hair care products”, they don’t offer heat protection, so I continued to apply my usual heat protection spray before blow-drying and styling.

The shampoo (left) formed a fluffy lather, while the conditioner (right) was an effective detangler ( Lucy Smith )

Throughout this process, I paid attention to the lather created in-shower and how much product was required. I judged how easy the conditioner was to comb through my wet hair and noted any immediate textural changes after rinsing. While using my hair dryer, I made sure to examine the moisture (or lack thereof) around my scalp, noting any grease build-up or volume in this area. Lastly, after using my Dyson airwrap id, I watched to see how well my styling – particularly the face-framing pieces – held with the weight of the Gisou formulas, and if my ends appeared hydrated or dry.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As IndyBest’s beauty writer, Lucy has spent the past year reviewing a myriad of haircare products, from Olaplex dupes to the Babyliss air wand. She’s interviewed hair stylists – including Amy Short, aka Claudia Winkleman’s hairdresser – and is well versed in all things keratin, argan oil and more. Lucy ensures to pay due diligence to every formula she tests and, with the Gisou honey gloss shampoo and conditioner, gave the formulas several weeks to impress. Here’s how she got on.