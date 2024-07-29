Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you don’t know Monday haircare then get to know because this aesthetically-packaged brand has become the key to a budget blow-dry in my house, specifically with its moisture shampoo and conditioner duo (£10, Lookfantastic.com).

I first stumbled across Monday back in 2021, around one year after the brand’s market launch. From the moment the baby pink bottles graced my shower stand, I was obsessed. Three years since my first test, Monday now boasts seven different ranges, each targeted toward a different haircare need. Namely, they are moisture, clarify, smooth, volume, repair, colour protect and gentle.

For me, it’s all about the moisture range; if you struggle with knots and tangles, the moisture formulas will be a surefire way to get through those tugs and they smell wonderful, too. Keep reading for my in-depth review.

How I tested

open image in gallery The shampoo is more gel-like while the conditioner is a thicker cream ( Lucy Smith )

As well as using the Monday haircare shampoo and conditioner back in 2021 (and several times since), I’ve been testing the moisture range from the brand more closely of late. I rinse and repeat with the shampoo before brushing the conditioner through my hair while in the shower. For context, I also brush my hair pre-shower but whether my hair brush glides through my wet hair is a completely different matter, so I’ve certainly been taking note of how detangling the moisture conditioner is. Plus, I have hair that grows halfway down my back so it most definitely gets tangled. Other things to note? I paid attention to the scent and the feel of my hair post-drying, as well as how long the wash lasted before I needed another.