Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

This £10 shampoo and conditioner set is my favourite – and it’s sulphate-free

My hair detangles super easily thanks to this budget-friendly brand

Sponsored content by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 29 July 2024 11:49 BST
It makes my hair ultra smooth and glossy
It makes my hair ultra smooth and glossy (The Independent)

If you don’t know Monday haircare then get to know because this aesthetically-packaged brand has become the key to a budget blow-dry in my house, specifically with its moisture shampoo and conditioner duo (£10, Lookfantastic.com).

I first stumbled across Monday back in 2021, around one year after the brand’s market launch. From the moment the baby pink bottles graced my shower stand, I was obsessed. Three years since my first test, Monday now boasts seven different ranges, each targeted toward a different haircare need. Namely, they are moisture, clarify, smooth, volume, repair, colour protect and gentle.

For me, it’s all about the moisture range; if you struggle with knots and tangles, the moisture formulas will be a surefire way to get through those tugs and they smell wonderful, too. Keep reading for my in-depth review.

Related stories

How I tested

The shampoo is more gel-like while the conditioner is a thicker cream
The shampoo is more gel-like while the conditioner is a thicker cream (Lucy Smith)

As well as using the Monday haircare shampoo and conditioner back in 2021 (and several times since), I’ve been testing the moisture range from the brand more closely of late. I rinse and repeat with the shampoo before brushing the conditioner through my hair while in the shower. For context, I also brush my hair pre-shower but whether my hair brush glides through my wet hair is a completely different matter, so I’ve certainly been taking note of how detangling the moisture conditioner is. Plus, I have hair that grows halfway down my back so it most definitely gets tangled. Other things to note? I paid attention to the scent and the feel of my hair post-drying, as well as how long the wash lasted before I needed another.

My hair looked and felt glossy post blow-dry
My hair looked and felt glossy post blow-dry (Lucy Smith)

Monday haircare moisture shampoo and conditioner duo

Monday haircare moisture shampoo and conditioner review Indybest
  • Size: 2 x 350ml
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, antioxidant vitamin E and shine-boosting rice protein
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Suitable for: Normal to thick/dry
  • Why we love it
    • Detangles effortlessly and prevents tearing hair shafts
    • Sulphate-free
    • Smells great
    • Affordable

With a gel-like consistency, the Monday moisture shampoo lathers easily and smells clean. You don’t need too much product to clean from the roots through to the ends and it really does leave the hair feeling squeaky clean yet soothed and moisturised.

As for the conditioner, this is the hero product in my opinion; it’s so detangling I can run it through my hair with just my fingers, and it smooths down flyaways post-wash like nothing else.

It does require a little bit of patience washing it out so you don’t end up with build-up, but once it’s thoroughly rinsed I found my scalp comfortable, mid-lengths and ends hydrated, and my blow-dry was glossier than ever before. The scent on this one is stronger – I’d describe it as florally, with an almost talcum powder undertone.

Read more: This 50-year-old hair treatment saved my curls, and it’s all thanks to Audrey Hepburn

  1.  £10 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Monday haircare moisture shampoo and conditioner duo

This duo, as well as the Monday smoothing formulas, are my go-to supermarket hair buys and I think for £5 per bottle you’d struggle to get many other shampoos and conditioners, let alone ones that are sulphate-free and hydrating. These products actually do good for my hair and I’ve repurchased them several times. They look good in your bathroom, they’ve recyclable packaging, as well as being 100 per cent made from recycled materials, and my hair feels so soft post-wash.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in