Monday haircare moisture shampoo and conditioner duo
- Size: 2 x 350ml
- Key ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, antioxidant vitamin E and shine-boosting rice protein
- Fragranced: Yes
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Suitable for: Normal to thick/dry
- Why we love it
- Detangles effortlessly and prevents tearing hair shafts
- Sulphate-free
- Smells great
- Affordable
With a gel-like consistency, the Monday moisture shampoo lathers easily and smells clean. You don’t need too much product to clean from the roots through to the ends and it really does leave the hair feeling squeaky clean yet soothed and moisturised.
As for the conditioner, this is the hero product in my opinion; it’s so detangling I can run it through my hair with just my fingers, and it smooths down flyaways post-wash like nothing else.
It does require a little bit of patience washing it out so you don’t end up with build-up, but once it’s thoroughly rinsed I found my scalp comfortable, mid-lengths and ends hydrated, and my blow-dry was glossier than ever before. The scent on this one is stronger – I’d describe it as florally, with an almost talcum powder undertone.
