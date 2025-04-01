Jump to content
Best drugstore mascaras for long, defined lashes

From cult classics to viral sensations, which mascaras are worth the hype?

Ava Welsing-Kitcher
In Los Angeles
Tuesday 01 April 2025 23:30 BST
Lengthen, strengthen, volumize and lift with favourites from the likes of Maybelline, Pacifica and Revlon
Our Top Picks

Unlike blush and lip liner, mascara is a make-up item that we tend to stick to once we’ve found a good one. Whether it’s the same brand you’ve used since college or the game changer that finally helped you to discover your lashes (and no other tube compares), venturing out to try a new mascara can seem daunting.

One thing that hasn’t changed since your college days: the humble drugstore mascara. Their innovative wand designs and universally loved formulas have greatly improved over the years, but they were pretty exceptional to begin with. While clean mascara formulas have taken off from brands like ILIA and Tower28, many classic drugstore brands have introduced comparable versions — plus, newer clean brands such as Pacifica have emerged with their own offerings.

As a beauty editor who’s always kept a mixed bag of drugstore and high-end mascaras, I’m here to guide you on the most loved affordable mascaras and what sets each of them apart. Whether you’re a spider lash-lover or like a subtler frame for the eyes, there’s something at the drugstore for everyone.

How I tested

I’ve researched extensively to find the drugstore mascaras that have had the highest status over the past few years and added cult classics that never drop off the shortlists (my own included). I applied one coat of each mascara to my top and bottom lashes with no eyeliner, coating both the underside and topside of my upper lashes (a must for instantly extending their length). I recorded how easy each was to use, let it sit for several hours to test its wear, and also noted how easy each formula was to remove.

I assessed application, lash effect and how easy they were to remove
One thing to note is that my eyes don’t get along with waterproof formulas, so all of the following mascaras are standard. I do, however, like different mascaras for different moods and makeup styles — from barely-there to full-on spider lashes — so the following reviews won’t be affected by a strict personal preference.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ava Welsing-Kitcher is a beauty expert with years of industry experience, accruing a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the products that do (and importantly don’t) work. Having researched and tested a broad range of mascaras, from budget-friendly to luxury formulas, she is an expert you can trust.

The best drugstore mascaras for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – CoverGirl lash blast supercloud mascara: $12.99, Cvs.com
  • Best for a natural look – Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara: $15.99, Target.com
  • Best for lash lengthening – L'Oreal Paris telescopic original mascara: $9.09, Amazon.com
  • Best for seperation – E.l.f. Cosmetics lash XTNDR: $7, Cvs.com

1
CoverGirl lash blast supercloud mascara

covergirl-drugstore-mascara-indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Lash effect: Long and defined
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Shades: Super black, black-brown, brown, black
  • Waterproof version available: No
  • Wand type : Twisted comb brush
  • Why we love it
    • Feathery light with lots of definition
  • Take note
    • Might need extra layers

This felt lighter than air on my lashes yet made them look long and defined, delivering a your-lashes-but-much-much-better effect. Although the brush is twisted, it’s pretty flexible and helps the shorter bristles to pick up every hair.

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review CoverGirl lash blast supercloud mascara
I was able to add up to three layers of this ultra-light formula (Ava Welsing-Kitcher)

I didn’t have any issues with smearing or clumping when applying (which is very rare for when you use a mascara for the first time), and I could add up to three layers without my lashes feeling like stalagmites. Like Pacifica’s, this formula contains vegan collagen, which may be the secret to doe-like fluttery lashes.

  1.  $12 from Cvs.com
2
Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara
  • Best: For shade range
  • Lash effect: Fanned out with medium intensity
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Brand states it is cruelty-free, but parent company L’Oreal tests on animals
  • Shades: Black, brown, burgundy, blue, cosmic black (with sparkles), very black
  • Waterproof version available: Yes
  • Wand type: Thin straight cone, plastic comb bristles
  • Allergy-tested: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting
    • Easy to remove
  • Take note
    • The formula can be quite wet for the first uses and it's at its best when slightly dried out

This is probably the drugstore mascara I will always reach for by default. I’ve gone through tubes of the brown shade (I like softer definition most of the time, even though my lashes are black), and the blackest black shade packs a deeper punch without looking too intense.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara
Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara is always my go-to (Ava Welsing-Kitcher )

It lasts all day, doesn’t transfer onto my lids during or post-application, and layers well on the topside of my lashes without clumping up. Removal was very easy and actually the quickest of the group — I used a cleansing foam and black Face Halo microfiber makeup cleansing pad.

  1.  $8 from Amazon.com
3
Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara
  • Best: For a natural look
  • Lash effect: Subtle definition, lengthening
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Shades : Black
  • Waterproof option available: No
  • Wand type: Hourglass shape, bushy bristles
  • Why we love it
    • Feels healthy for your lashes
  • Take note
    • Very subtle definition

This one’s perfect for no-make-up make-up days or when you feel your lashes need some TLC, but you don’t want to take a break from mascara just yet. The definition felt almost too subtle to notice (fans of Glossier’s mascara will love this one), but it felt nourishing and plumping thanks to the vegan collagen and plant fibres, and it was really easy to remove.

Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy lash mascara
Fans of Glossier’s mascara will like this one (Ava Welsing-Kitcher )

I liked the feeling of having something cleaner on my lashes — the formula is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and talc. The glass tube instead of plastic made it feel more elevated than the others I tested.

  1.  $15 from Target.com
4
L'Oreal Paris telescopic original mascara

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review L'Oreal Paris telescopic original mascara
  • Best: For lash lengthening
  • Lash effect: Impossibly long
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: No
  • Shades: Black-brown, black, blackest black
  • Waterproof version available: No
  • Wand type: Very long and thin
  • Why we love it
    • Eyebrow-grazing length
  • Take note
    • Fiddly brush

My lashes are already quite long, but I always want them longer. If they touch my eyebrows when my eyes are wide open, it's automatic entry into the Hall of Fame. I’d somehow never tried this formula, one of the most classic mascaras of all time, until testing for this review. But I definitely can’t be without it now.

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review L'Oreal Paris telescopic original mascara
Look no further for next-level lengthening (Ava Welsing-Kitcher)

I did find the wand is a little long (I’d never apply this in a moving car), which made the application take a little longer, but it is excellent at grabbing every hair and extending it to unprecedented heights.

  1.  $9 from Amazon.com
5
E.l.f. Cosmetics lash XTNDR

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review Elf Cosmetics lash XTNDR
  • Best: For separation
  • Lash effect: Defined
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Shades: Black
  • Waterproof version available: No
  • Wand type: Straight, comb bristles
  • Why we love it
    • Foolproof application
  • Take note
    • Not so great for layering

I really love a straight, thin, flexible comb applicator — and for this reason, I gave e.l.f.’s mascara five stars. Out of every contender, this one had the best synergy between formula and wand. It seemed to spread effortlessly across every lash in one swipe without clumping or bobbling on the lash tips.

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review Elf Cosmetics lash XTNDR
It takes one swipe to apply this one, thanks to the comb applicator (Ava Welsing-Kitcher)

The jojoba oil in the formula seemed to really come through, as my lashes felt soft and flexible, and removal was easy.

  1.  $7 from Cvs.com
6
Maybelline lash sensational

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review Maybelline lash sensational
  • Best: For all lash types
  • Lash effect: Fanned out
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Brand states it is cruelty-free, but parent company L’Oreal tests on animals
  • Shades: Black, brown-black
  • Waterproof version available: No
  • Wand type : Spoon shape, comb bristles
  • Why we love it
    • Best wand shape for fanning out
  • Take note
    • Can clump

I remember first trying this mascara when it launched several years ago and being so excited at the spoon-style wand. You do have to wipe some of the formula off the wand to get fanned-out, fluffy lashes, but it does deliver once you’ve done this.

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review Maybelline lash sensational
I needed to wipe the wand to get the best results with this one (Ava Welsing-Kitcher)

There was slight clumping that the wand didn’t quite comb through. Aside from that, it’s a solid choice and is most suited to a wide range of lash needs, and it washed off easily.

  1.  $8 from Amazon.com
7
Revlon colorstay full time mascara

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review Revlon ColorStay full time mascara
  • Best: For layering without clumps
  • Lash effect: Demi-wispy
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Brand states it is cruelty-free, but parent company L’Oreal tests on animals
  • Shades: Black, brown
  • Waterproof version available: No
  • Wand type: Slight spoon, comb bristles
  • Why we love it
    • Volumizing without clumping
  • Take note
    • Can flake a little

This formula was the most buildable, closely followed by Pacifica and CoverGirl.

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review Revlon ColorStay full time mascara
A supremely buildable formula for boosting volume (Ava Welsing-Kitcher)

I could definitely tell it contained fibres, which helped build volume over two to three layers, but it did make the finish a tad too matte for my preference. The formula added a lot of volume to my lower lashes rather than drenching them to clump together, with tons of separation.

  1.  $8 from Amazon.com
8
L’Oreal lash paradise

Best drugstore mascara Indybest review L’Oreal lash paradise
  • Best: Long-lasting mascara
  • Lash effect: Lengthening and volumizing
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: No
  • Shades: Black, blackest black, black-brown, mystic black
  • Waterproof version available: Yes
  • Wand type: Brush bristles, slight hourglass shape
  • Why we love it
    • Lasts day and night

This pretty much does it all: lengthens, volumizes, feels like it would hold a curl, and adds lots of definition at the base for an illusion of eyeliner.

Best drugstore mascara IndyBest review L’Oreal lash paradise
Despite not being waterproof, this fared well when caught in the rain (Ava Welsing-Kitcher)

But above everything, it lasts extremely well — even surviving a flash rain shower despite not being waterproof. I built up to three layers without it clumping, and all those layers washed away easily almost 16 hours later.

  1.  $13 from Cvs.com
The verdict: Drugstore mascaras

Reviewing new viral sensations plus old favorites made me realise that I care much more about mascara ingredients now than I did in my college days. For that reason, CoverGirl’s lash blast supercloud took the top spot, thanks to how soft and conditioned they made my lashes felt throughout the day, without compromising on definition. However, for when more drama and impact is needed, L’Oreal’s telescopic and Elf’s lash XTNDR are my newly discovered favorites — closely followed by Maybelline lash sensational sky high as a midpoint between soft and glam.

