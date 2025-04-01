How does Nivea’s $10 creme compare to La Mer’s $390 moisturizer?

The skincare world has been buzzing with speculation about whether Nivea’s classic creme moisturizer — which costs just $10 — is a viable alternative to La Mer’s cult classic cream, which will set you back a staggering $390 for 60ml.

There’s no arguing the price gap is vast, but the rumors say the two creams share up to 90 percent of the same ingredients. While both products are known and loved for their hydrating and soothing properties, can Nivea’s affordable formula really stand up to La Mer’s luxurious, celebrity-endorsed moisturizer?

Any beauty lover will know La Mer’s moisturizer is famed for its ‘miracle broth’ — a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals that promises transformative results. There’s a reason so many people consider it a holy grail formula, despite its high price tag. In comparison, Nivea’s recognizable blue tin contains a no-frills, multi-use cream that has been trusted for generations.

With the two products boasting similar ingredient lists, it probably comes as no surprise that people on social media have begun to wonder whether the differences between the two products are really worth hundreds of pounds. To settle the debate once and for all, I’ve put the two moisturizers to the test, comparing them side by side. Keep reading to discover how they fared.

How I tested

I put the moisturizers to the test for weeks ( Lucy Partington )

To put these formulas to the test, I incorporated each cream into my nighttime routine, sometimes using it as the only step after cleansing and other times layering it on top of my usual retinoid. Each cream was used for a week or so at a time to get a feel for how it applied, the texture, how it absorbed into my skin, and how my skin felt in the morning.