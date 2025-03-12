Mac’s new mascara gave my lashes an instant dramatic lift

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If, like me, you are a long-time Mac fanatic, you’ll know the brand’s mascaras are top-tier. From the much-loved extended play formula ($28, Maccosmetics.com), which was a must-have in 2023, to the original macstack mascara ($29, Amazon.com), which was the talk of 2022, it would seem every brush innovation made by the brand is a step up from what came before.

Now, Mac has taken the original macstack sensation and given it an upgrade in the form of a new macstack elevated formula ($29, Maccosmetics.com). Having launched at the start of March, it promises to carry over the buildable nature of its original formula and take your lashes to new with a unique two-in-one lift and define spoolie.

The question is, is it really capable of creating height even with the weight of multiple coats of product? That’s what I set out to discover, as someone with extremely floppy lashes. Scroll on to read my verdict.

How I tested

open image in gallery I applied the Macstack elevated mascara to clean, freshly curled lashes ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

With no eyeshadow or eyeliner to get in the way, I applied Mac’s elevated formula to my lashes, curling them first, to give them the best chance of height. I then took the S-shaped spoolie and wiggled it through my lashes, to ensure an even coverage across every single hair.

Once I’d coated from the inner to outer corners of my eyes, I flipped the spoolie to curve around my bottom lashes, once again wiggling as I gently brushed the product across the shorter hairs.

I paid attention to the ease of distribution, how much product landed on the lashes (too much? not enough?), and how easy it was to get between the more densely packed areas, creating a full-fan, lifted effect.

After application, I noted how long my lashes maintained their height, whether or not the formula smudged around my under-eyes or brow bone, and whether there was any dryness or irritation. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As well as writing The Independent’s guide to the best mascaras, Lucy Smith has been reviewing mascaras for more than five years. When it comes to Mac, Lucy has tested several of the brand’s products, from its beauty advent calendar to the studio fix foundation, which earned a spot in Lucy’s review of the best sweat-proof make-up. So, she knows a thing or two about what to expect from the brand and how well its new mascara holds up against the competition.