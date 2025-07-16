The best drugstore makeup products that actually work

In an era where a single concealer can cost as much as an entrée at an upscale restaurant, I’ve found joy in discovering the best drugstore makeup products that perform just as well — sometimes even better — than their department store counterparts.

Gen Waring, a professional makeup artist in Ottawa, agrees with me that budget-friendly brands are making moves. “Drugstore makeup has come a long way in the past decade. It’s no longer about having to compromise from luxury brands, it’s about knowing what to look for that makes a product great,” says Waring.

“The key to finding a great drugstore option is to shop with intention,” she says. “I always suggest that clients start by considering their skin type. And then look for long-wear formulas that feel lightweight and include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, or plant extracts that support skin health.

“I also recommend my clients focus on finding multi-use products, like a lip stain that can double as blush. They’re a smart way to get more value from a single item and not having to spend as much,” she explains.

With this advice in mind, I went on the hunt for viral standouts and underrated heroes to find the best of the best. I tried and tested dozens of top-rated products that promised performance on a budget. (Though, I’ve tried dozens upon dozens over the years).

How I tested

I love makeup and rarely go a day without wearing any, so I tested each product by wearing it as I would any other day, which includes an hour-long workout, working from home, running errands, looking after my kids, and, if I’m lucky, a night out.

To find the best drugstore makeup across a range of different categories, the testing criteria differed by product. But essentially, I looked for formulas that felt good on the skin, held up through a long day, and delivered on their promises — whether that meant staying put, blending seamlessly, or adding a little extra glow.

I paid close attention to ease of application, how it paired with other makeup, and whether it felt like something I’d actually reach for again. Where relevant, I considered color payoff, staying power, and I was on the hunt for affordable, foolproof makeup that performs like the expensive stuff — and these are the ones that really delivered.

