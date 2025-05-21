The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner
- Size: 100ml, 240ml
- Formula: Water-based
- Application: Damp a cotton pad with formula and swipe across the face
- Why we love it
- Lightweight and gentle formula
- Easy to use
- Improved skin texture
- Resulted in more radiant complexion
- Good for all skin types
I’m a little hesitant when it comes to chemical exfoliants because I’ve had experiences where AHAs (salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid) don’t agree with my slightly sensitive skin. But I had no issues with this toner.
It’s straightforward to use; the nozzle keeps mess to a minimum and you can easily control how much product is squeezed onto the cotton pad. It’s a water-like consistency — which makes sense seeing as it’s a water-based toner — and felt really lightweight on my skin as I swiped it over my whole face, focussing particularly on my T-zone where I tend to break out.
In the evening, I like to keep my skincare routine streamlined so I can get to bed more quickly — and I’m pleased to note that adding this step only took about 10 more seconds than when it wasn’t part of my regime.
Were the results immediate? No. But after around a month of consistent use, I started to notice that I wasn’t thinking about my skin as much. Fewer blemishes, smoother texture, and an overall brighter appearance became the norm.
One of the biggest draws of this product is how affordable it is. There’s no overstating how rewarding it can feel to find a product that really works but also doesn’t break the bank and I’d put the glycolic acid toner into that category.