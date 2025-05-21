Jump to content
The Ordinary’s $8 glycolic acid ‘transformed my skin’ after just one month

The toner really does live up to the hype

Olivia Perl
Beauty writer
Wednesday 21 May 2025 16:11 BST
I added the glycolic acid toner into my evening skincare routine three times a week after cleansing and before moisturising — here’s what happened
I added the glycolic acid toner into my evening skincare routine three times a week after cleansing and before moisturising — here’s what happened (iStock/The Independent)

Glycolic acid is an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) that sloughs away the outermost layer of skin to help with brighter skin and smoother texture. It tends to work well with other skincare products, making it great to add to your routine without causing too much disruption. That being said, be wary of using it at the same time as retinol and always wear SPF the next day because AHA can make skin more sensitive and vulnerable in the sun — even in winter.

The Ordinary is known for its simple approach to ingredients, with the majority of its products focussing on one skincare ingredient, which makes controlling what goes on to your skin that much easier, especially if, like me, your skin is at all sensitive.

Having expanded into other areas, including hair and body, launching products for lash and brow growth, anti-aging growth factor serums, exfoliating cleansers, and scalp moisturizing serums, there’s no denying that its skincare is still the jewel in the crown. Famous for its affordability, with most of its products coming in at less than $20, The Ordinary’s glycolic acid costs $8, which is pretty cheap.

How I tested

I love skincare, so I was excited to give this toner a go, especially because I’m normally quite hesitant when it comes to acid thanks to my somewhat sensitive skin. I’m not too blemish-prone but I suffer from hormonal breakouts and dull-looking skin, so I added the glycolic acid toner into my evening skincare routine three times a week after cleansing and before moisturizing. When testing, I considered how the formula felt on my skin, considering if it was drying, and whether there was any reaction. Keep reading to find out what I thought.

The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner

Glycolic acid .jpg
  • Size: 100ml, 240ml
  • Formula: Water-based
  • Application: Damp a cotton pad with formula and swipe across the face
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight and gentle formula
    • Easy to use
    • Improved skin texture
    • Resulted in more radiant complexion
    • Good for all skin types

I’m a little hesitant when it comes to chemical exfoliants because I’ve had experiences where AHAs (salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid) don’t agree with my slightly sensitive skin. But I had no issues with this toner.

It’s straightforward to use; the nozzle keeps mess to a minimum and you can easily control how much product is squeezed onto the cotton pad. It’s a water-like consistency — which makes sense seeing as it’s a water-based toner — and felt really lightweight on my skin as I swiped it over my whole face, focussing particularly on my T-zone where I tend to break out.

In the evening, I like to keep my skincare routine streamlined so I can get to bed more quickly — and I’m pleased to note that adding this step only took about 10 more seconds than when it wasn’t part of my regime.

Were the results immediate? No. But after around a month of consistent use, I started to notice that I wasn’t thinking about my skin as much. Fewer blemishes, smoother texture, and an overall brighter appearance became the norm.

One of the biggest draws of this product is how affordable it is. There’s no overstating how rewarding it can feel to find a product that really works but also doesn’t break the bank and I’d put the glycolic acid toner into that category.

  1.  $8 from Theordinary.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: The Ordinary glycolic acid

Overall, I was really impressed with this glycolic acid toner. It’s affordable, lightweight, and, best of all, I think it actually transformed my skin. If you’re in the market for improved texture and more radiant skin without spending a fortune, it certainly fits the bill.

