Jones Road just enough tinted moisturizer
- Key ingredients: Sodium hyaluronate, glycerin, and vitamin E
- Finish: Sheer
- Why we love it
- Light and natural finish
- Formula doesn't settle in wrinkles
- Smoothes fine lines
- Take note
- Low coverage may not be ideal for those with hyper-pigmentation
As a 58-year-old, I want moisture in every single product I apply to my face, and Jones Road understands this. I always feel in safe hands with the brand’s products. For starters, I’m a huge fan of the cult miracle balm ($40, Jonesroadbeauty.com) thanks to its skin-enhancing allure. I apply it after moisturizing to look instantly fresh and healthy. But, I digress.
As for the tinted moisturizer, it’s a shimmer-free, super sheer formula that is enriched with hyaluronic acid that plumps the skin. With a silky, gel-like consistency, it’s best applied with your fingers — you’ll only a tiny amount for your face, neck, and décolleté. It blends seamlessly into the skin, leaving a natural-looking, skin-enhancing finish in less than two minutes. (That’s the beauty of Jones Road, the brand delivers results — pronto.)
Owing to its matte finish, I needed to add a highlighter to my cheeks and nose for added glow. That said, it’s perfect for summer when all you want is light coverage and something to even your skin tone. It smoothes fine lines and doesn’t settle in wrinkles, making it particularly great for mature skin.
The important thing is to get the right shade for you — there is nothing worse than a wrong-tone residue. I was worried at first that ‘golden dore’ may be a bit intense for me and looked a bit too dark for my skin in the tube. Because you use such a small amount and it applies seamlessly, the shade was perfect.
I won’t be leaving the house this summer without it on my person, that’s for sure, and it also washes off easily during cleansing.