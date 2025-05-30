Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Founded by cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown, Jones Road was engineered to simplify our makeup choices. Since its debut in 2020, many of its products have been created for busy women and to work well on mature skin — I think it’s fair to say that over the last five years, the brand’s luminous tints, balms, and foundation product launches have proved to glide over the skin with youth-imbuing properties.

Now, a tinted moisturizer joins the anti-aging stable with aplomb. Designed to provide natural-looking coverage, the formula is touted for concealing redness and balancing skin tone for the days when you want to wear minimal makeup yet feel put together.

The latest product was launched to fanfare and has been praised for excelling at smoothing fine lines and providing a blurring filter. To see if it lives up to its hype, I put it to the test, using it every day for two weeks.

How I tested

( Jane Druker )

I tested the product for two weeks, replacing my usual foundation with the shade ‘golden dore’ every morning. I applied it after moisturizer and sunscreen, paying close attention to the consistency of the formula with its glide-on effect and the expert satin-looking finish. After putting pea-sized amounts into my hands, I then rubbed them together to warm up the formula before applying it all over my face and neck. I also assessed the formula’s staying power and how it oxidized.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Jane Druker is a beauty journalist who has recommended the best eye creams, serums, and night creams for our readers. Her particular area of expertise is how products perform on more mature skin, and she has factored this into her verdict of the Jones Road just enough tinted moisturizer while applying and wearing the formula to see how it fared day to day.