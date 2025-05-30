Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m in my 50s, and Jones Road’s tinted moisturizer is perfect for mature skin

The lightweight formula evens skin tone and delivers natural-looking radiance

Jane Druker
Friday 30 May 2025 23:13 BST
A little of the ultra sheer formula goes a long way
A little of the ultra sheer formula goes a long way (iStock/Jones Road)

Founded by cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown, Jones Road was engineered to simplify our makeup choices. Since its debut in 2020, many of its products have been created for busy women and to work well on mature skin — I think it’s fair to say that over the last five years, the brand’s luminous tints, balms, and foundation product launches have proved to glide over the skin with youth-imbuing properties.

Now, a tinted moisturizer joins the anti-aging stable with aplomb. Designed to provide natural-looking coverage, the formula is touted for concealing redness and balancing skin tone for the days when you want to wear minimal makeup yet feel put together.

The latest product was launched to fanfare and has been praised for excelling at smoothing fine lines and providing a blurring filter. To see if it lives up to its hype, I put it to the test, using it every day for two weeks.

How I tested

(Jane Druker)

I tested the product for two weeks, replacing my usual foundation with the shade ‘golden dore’ every morning. I applied it after moisturizer and sunscreen, paying close attention to the consistency of the formula with its glide-on effect and the expert satin-looking finish. After putting pea-sized amounts into my hands, I then rubbed them together to warm up the formula before applying it all over my face and neck. I also assessed the formula’s staying power and how it oxidized.

Jane Druker is a beauty journalist who has recommended the best eye creams, serums, and night creams for our readers. Her particular area of expertise is how products perform on more mature skin, and she has factored this into her verdict of the Jones Road just enough tinted moisturizer while applying and wearing the formula to see how it fared day to day.

Jones Road just enough tinted moisturizer

Jones Road just enough tinted moisturiser
  • Key ingredients: Sodium hyaluronate, glycerin, and vitamin E
  • Finish: Sheer
  • Why we love it
    • Light and natural finish
    • Formula doesn't settle in wrinkles
    • Smoothes fine lines
  • Take note
    • Low coverage may not be ideal for those with hyper-pigmentation

As a 58-year-old, I want moisture in every single product I apply to my face, and Jones Road understands this. I always feel in safe hands with the brand’s products. For starters, I’m a huge fan of the cult miracle balm ($40, Jonesroadbeauty.com) thanks to its skin-enhancing allure. I apply it after moisturizing to look instantly fresh and healthy. But, I digress.

As for the tinted moisturizer, it’s a shimmer-free, super sheer formula that is enriched with hyaluronic acid that plumps the skin. With a silky, gel-like consistency, it’s best applied with your fingers — you’ll only a tiny amount for your face, neck, and décolleté. It blends seamlessly into the skin, leaving a natural-looking, skin-enhancing finish in less than two minutes. (That’s the beauty of Jones Road, the brand delivers results — pronto.)

Owing to its matte finish, I needed to add a highlighter to my cheeks and nose for added glow. That said, it’s perfect for summer when all you want is light coverage and something to even your skin tone. It smoothes fine lines and doesn’t settle in wrinkles, making it particularly great for mature skin.

The important thing is to get the right shade for you — there is nothing worse than a wrong-tone residue. I was worried at first that ‘golden dore’ may be a bit intense for me and looked a bit too dark for my skin in the tube. Because you use such a small amount and it applies seamlessly, the shade was perfect.

I won’t be leaving the house this summer without it on my person, that’s for sure, and it also washes off easily during cleansing.

  1.  $44 from Jonesroadbeauty.com
The verdict: Jones Road just enough tinted moisturizer

Jones Road just enough moisturizer is great for more mature skin. It doesn’t settle into wrinkles, instead, it pleasingly bypasses pesky wrinkles and blurs without overt shimmer (a finish that can be aging). The featherlight formula is perfect for the summer months. If you do want to cover heavy coverage, this isn’t the right formula for you. But the name says it all really — just enough tinted moisturizer is precisely that, the product that knows what you need before you do. Thank you, Bobbi.

