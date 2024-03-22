Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olaplex is the brand to know if you’re looking for high-performing at-home hair treatments. Its formulas are backed by science – in particular a patented bond builder that works by attaching itself to the broken bonds in your hair.

It’s this technology that makes hair stronger, healthier and more resilient, because the product works by infusing strands and repairing split ends.

If you’re wondering where to start, the brand’s bestselling product, the no.3 hair perfector, has been praised by our writers for its ability to transform dry, brittle strands into “softer and healthier-looking” locks, with “less breakage and shower fallout”.

With such rave reviews, if your hair could do with a bit of TLC, this at-home treatment is certainly worth giving a try. The catch? Olaplex’s products don’t come cheap, so, Amazon’s spring sale offers are music to our ears.

Right now, the no.3 perfector is reduced by almost 40 per cent, thanks to Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event. So, if you want to treat your lacklustre locks to IndyBest’s favourite at-home treatment, read on for everything there is to know.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

When we tried Olaplex’s range, of course, the no.3 hair perfector impressed our tester: “It’s been designed to be used once a week, but can be used twice if your hair is extremely damaged”, they said. Although, they found that “using it weekly did the job”.

This weekly treatment repairs bonds from the inside out, and it “worked wonders” on split ends and made our tester’s hair “visibly shinier”. They were so impressed, that they even stated it “produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments” they’d used in the past.

In another review, when our tester compared Olaplex with K18’s leave-in treatment, it was noted that no.3 is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”.

At less than £20, now’s the time to snap up this product before Amazon’s Spring Sale concludes on Monday 25 March.

