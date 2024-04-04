Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The term “eczema” refers to a group of chronic inflammatory skin conditions that cause areas to become sore, itchy, dry and cracked. While some lotions and potions might calm your flare-ups, sufferers are likely to see a recurrence in their lifetime, as, much like acne, eczema can’t be cured, only managed.

The internet is awash with conflicting advice on how best to manage symptoms, leaving eczema sufferers with plenty of unanswered questions. Whether it’s understanding what formulas can be used alongside prescription steroids; the ingredients to look out for; and whether external factors, such as diet and stress impact eczema, it can be very confusing when it comes to finding the right treatment.

To help answer some of these questions, we consulted the experts. In terms of what causes a flare-up, Antonia Philp, NHS nurse and co-founder of Nursem says: “External factors, such as using harsh soaps, detergents and cleansers can play a part, as well as environmental factors, including very crisp, cold weather and even pet fur”. She adds that stress is also another key factor behind eczema flare-ups, “as the body produces more cortisol and adrenaline”.

But how should you treat it? Well, Dr Gaby Prinsloo, medical director at IIAA, stresses that the mainstay of topical treatment is adequate moisturising. She recommends applying emollient “as soon as possible after bathing or showering, while the skin is still wet, to lock in moisture”, adding that “mild and moderate eczema can be treated without steroid creams, but this requires discipline”.

In terms of the ingredients to look out for, GP and dermatologist Dr Sonia Khorana recommends things like colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, petrolatum, niacinamide, ceramides and coconut oil. She adds that you should be mindful of fragrances, essential oils, lanolin, drying alcohols, and that “you might need to take it easy with retinoids and alpha hydroxy acids”, as overdoing these can “wreck your skin barrier”.

With all this in mind, I’ve found the best eczema creams that, with frequent use, have helped me manage our eczema.

How we tested the best eczema creams

We put a range of popular non-prescription creams and formulas to the test ( Humeara Mohamed )

I’d argue that I’ve been testing and prepping for this article for my entire 26 years. My eczema comes and goes in a vicious cycle – rearing its ugly head on my hands, the insides of my arms, the front and back of my neck, around my eyes, on my cheeks, on my shins and more. I mostly have it under control (though I do have remnant scars), save for on my hands, which still struggle thanks to my love affair with hand sanitiser.

I considered a number of factors before choosing the final edit of products featured here, including expert advice, popularity, what worked best for me personally, packaging, price point, ease of application, feel on the skin and final result.

For context, I have medium-light brown skin. I get the odd eczema flare-up on my face and body, and I have acne too. I don’t have many wrinkles yet, but I have fillers in my under-eyes, nose and lips. Each product below is something I personally love, use and recommend.

The best eczema creams for 2024 are: