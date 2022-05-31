If there’s a forgotten feature in our beauty routines, it’s undoubtedly our necks and décolletage. Even the most beauty-savvy among us take all the skincare steps we’re recommended to look more youthful, yet for no good reason stop at the jawline.

It’s a bad skincare habit too many of us are making, as if there’s a place on the body that gives away your age more than any other it’s our necks. The skin from chin to chest is much thinner and fragile here, as there are few sebaceous glands – making it more susceptible to the visible signs of ageing, from wrinkles to a sagging neckline.

Plus, “The skin on the neck is more extensible and elastic, and it is significantly influenced by constant movement, weight and sun exposure,” says dermatologist Dr Sonakshi Khorana who works with Faace. This isn’t helped by modern-day screen use and bad posture. What’s been dubbed “tech neck”, as we spend so much of the day looking down at our phones, tablets and computers, leading to a creased neck.

There’s no denying we should be taking care of our necks by expanding our skincare routine south, but “Do we really need a dedicated neck cream?” we hear you ask.

Technically, there’s nothing to stop you from using the same products you use on your face. However, you do have to be careful with ingredients, as the skin here is more delicate, so it’s more likely to react or be sensitive to potent actives

Far from an indulgent beauty buy, sticking to a cream that’s been specifically formulated with the neck area in mind and with ingredients that target concerns – such as wrinkles, crepiness and skin-sagging – will give you the best results, as well as encourage you to give the area special attention so you stop the neck neglect.

How we tested

Our tester put the latest batch of neck creams to the test, using them for a minimum of two weeks, both in their morning and evening skincare routines (unless otherwise stated). We looked at the difference in how they made the neck, décolletage and chest feel, as well as the improvement they made to the appearance. Here are the ones worth sticking your neck out for…

The best neck creams for 2022 are:

Best overall – Strivectin TL advanced tightening neck cream: £36.75, Boots.com

– Strivectin TL advanced tightening neck cream: £36.75, Boots.com Best on the high street – Prai ageless throat and décolletage crème: £25, Marksandspencer.com

– Prai ageless throat and décolletage crème: £25, Marksandspencer.com Best for sensitive skin – Meder arma neck cream: £73, Mederbeauty.com

– Meder arma neck cream: £73, Mederbeauty.com Best spa-like formula – Omorovicza firming neck cream: £99, Spacenk.com

– Omorovicza firming neck cream: £99, Spacenk.com Best massaging tool and cream in one – Emma Hardie lift and sculpt firming neck treatment: £65, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Emma Hardie lift and sculpt firming neck treatment: £65, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best retinol formula – SkinCeuticals tripeptide-r neck repair: £98.99, Facethefuture.co.uk

– SkinCeuticals tripeptide-r neck repair: £98.99, Facethefuture.co.uk Best for menopausal skin – Vichy neovadiol phytosculpt neck and face contours: £30, Feelunique.com

– Vichy neovadiol phytosculpt neck and face contours: £30, Feelunique.com Best fragrance – IT Cosmetics confidence in a neck cream: £35.20, Lookfantastic.com

– IT Cosmetics confidence in a neck cream: £35.20, Lookfantastic.com Best for pigmentation – Cosmedix illuminate and lift neck and décolleté treatment: £73, Cosmedixskincare.co.uk

– Cosmedix illuminate and lift neck and décolleté treatment: £73, Cosmedixskincare.co.uk Best splurge – Sisley neck cream: £108.80, Johnlewis.com