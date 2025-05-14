The benefits of gua sha, plus our wellbeing editor’s favourite tools

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The benefits of gua sha have been extolled by wellness fanatics and beauty gurus alike – of course, it’s Goop-approved, too. However, there’s a lot to consider with this practice, from the efficacy of your tool to what it’s made from and your technique.

Gua sha, a practice with its origins in TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), uses gentle pressure and sweeping movements across the skin to help tone, tighten and promote better circulation and lymphatic drainage.

Some practitioners also recommend gua sha for issues like tension in the face and neck. Pressure can be applied to help with migraines, facial tension and the effects of teeth grinding, as well as trapped nerves and pain from stress headaches or strained vision.

Gua sha is also intended to move energy around the body, targeting stagnant chi and easing inflammation in the process. But, whether or not you believe the more mystical claims, the practice has plenty of tangible benefits. Our wellbeing editor put a range of gua sha tools to the test and these are the results.

How I tested

First I looked at the weight, hand-feel and materials of each tool. Gua sha are typically made of stone as this offers the ideal pressure against the skin. Natural minerals are an important element of TCM practices and certain precious stones supposedly lend your gua sha routine different properties – you’ll find that many tools are made from materials like jade and quartz. I also looked at shape and grip and, while most gua sha have a distinctive long heart shape, several new generation tools offer different angles for facial sculpting. I also tested the effects over time, including de-puffing, skin texture and sculpting.

The best gua sha tools for 2025 are: