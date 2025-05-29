My morning routine used to consist of a shower, collagen coffee, electrolytes and a fairly simple skincare routine. But that was before I had discovered lymphatic drainage – and before wellness TikTok had exploded with content dedicated to the humble lymph.

These days, I’m one of the many people pumping my lymph nodes, brandishing a gua sha tool and starting my day with a mixture of self-massage, dry brushing and skin scraping with a piece of crystal to cure all manner of ills. And that’s not even the whole story.

In my quest to adequately drain excess fluid, decrease inflammation, recover faster from exercise and stress and more broadly prompt my lymphatic system to work as effectively as possible, I’ve employed a regular schedule of contrast therapy – cryo and infrared – alongside lymphatic drainage massages and compression treatments at my favourite London longevity clinics.

The biohacking revolution has truly made me believe that to be adequately drained is to be a better version of myself. I do feel better and I think I look better too – but is lymphatic drainage really that good for us? Is it even necessary, or is it just another overhyped wellness trend?

I turned to the experts for answers about various styles of lymphatic drainage and to find out whether I – and countless celebrities who sing the praises of lymphatic massage – am doing the right thing for my health with these treatments and routines.

What is the lymphatic system?

Your lymph system includes organs, vessels, and tissues that move or drain a water-like fluid called lymph from other parts of your body into your bloodstream via a network of vessels and nodes. If something disrupts this process, lymph can collect in your arms, legs, ankles or other parts of your body, making them swell.

Typically, this is because of lymphedema, which is a chronic condition that causes swelling due to lymph fluid being trapped in tissues rather than moving back into the bloodstream. Approximately 200,000 people in the UK are affected by lymphedema – but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re one of them.

Primary lymphoedema is rare, while secondary lymphoedema is much more common, often affecting people with cancers that involve the lymph system or who've had treatment to the lymph nodes. For people like this, manual lymph drainage can make a dramatic difference to swelling and painful areas where fluid has built up.

If you don’t have any medical issues with lymph drainage, a treatment won’t be essential to your wellbeing, however, you can still benefit from having the lymph system stimulated and flushed. Compression, whether from a massage gun, a pair of leggings or a specialist treatment, can soothe aching muscles, reduce swelling and prevent inflammation in a healthy body.

open image in gallery Lymphatic drainage can be performed by hand, with traditional tools or high-tech machines ( Getty/iStock )

“Lymphatic drainage is incredibly beneficial for anyone, not just those recovering from illness or surgery. While it can support people with specific issues like bloating, fluid retention, sluggish digestion, hormonal imbalance, post-viral fatigue and detoxing, it’s also powerful for people simply living high-stress lives,” says Zal Bayramoglu, founder of Body Sculpting Clinic by Zal.

“Stress alone can slow the lymphatic system, creating a sense of heaviness and tension in the body. This treatment helps restore flow, calm the nervous system and reconnect you with how your body feels. Many of my clients begin to notice things they’d previously ignored when puffy, inflamed, holding tension or disconnected. You don’t need a diagnosis to benefit, just a body in need of a moment to reset and release.”

It’s true, anyone would feel great after a massage, but specialist lymphatic treatments can also provide visible changes to the body. One need only observe the difference between a before and after photo to see how a treatment of this kind can create a smoothing, slimming effect and change the shape of the face and body.

“The lymphatic system plays a huge role in how we feel day to day. It clears waste, supports immunity, and helps regulate fluid balance and inflammation. But unlike the circulatory system, it doesn’t have a pump. It relies on movement, breath and stimulation,” explains Lauren Scott Dovey, a wellbeing expert and the founder of Heat Healer.

I don’t have any problems with my lymphs, but I do find that when I’m stressed or run down, I look strangely swollen. I also travel on aeroplanes fairly often, which does weird things to throw off my health baselines. Then there’s the fact that for me, any exercise-induced inflammation always seems to heal better after a lymphatic treatment. At a very basic level, lymphatic treatments feel good and at a more advanced level, I look and feel healthier after having them.

What is lymphatic drainage?

Lymphatic drainage was developed in Paris in the 1930s by Dr Emil Vodder and his wife, Estrid. However, techniques are also attributed to traditional Chinese medicine and Thai massage. The treatments are generally called “massage”, but they comprise a range of techniques. A specific lymphatic treatment might involve long sweeping strokes from a practitioner’s hands, but it might also involve hand-held pressure tools, a high-powered jet in a small pool or machines like compression boots that inflate and deflate to get the fluid moving.

I often feel strangely soothed sliding into a machine that looks like an iron lung at Mayfair’s Vidavii longevity clinic, allowing the device to squeeze my midsection and gently release, getting tighter with each compression. The Nasa-approved machine is a little like a stint under a weighted blanket – it’s calming while being a touch uncomfortable.

The idea is that squeezing the body in this way optimises cardiovascular, venous and lymphatic flow, allowing oxygen and nutrients to efficiently reach injured areas, aiding healing. Some people also opt for settings intended to help shed water weight and create a slimming effect in the midsection.

Dr Sadaf Jaffari, a medical professional based in Chelsea, offers a slightly different treatment that’s used for its slimming effects, but also for treating pain conditions like fibromyalgia and arthritis. I visit her clinic for something a little different, donning a futuristic white body stocking before lying down on the table.

“It’s a more controlled, effective and faster way to treat with lymphatic drainage. It’s also the only method that’s safe for pregnant people in the third trimester,” she explains.

“It’s called Icoone Laser Med and we use two motorised handpieces that vacuum and roller the skin at the same time. It’s as relaxing and delicate as a manual massage but with the effectiveness of the added tech. And we can incorporate laser and LED using the Robo solo handpiece to treat the connective tissue, stimulating collagen and helping to repair any damaged tissues.”

Between influencers on TikTok rubbing their skin raw with hand-held massage devices and a gentle once-over with the Icoone handpieces, I know which one I’d choose. But, says Scott Dovey, it’s a myth that lymphatic drainage needs to be deep, intense, or painful to be effective.

“In reality, the lymph vessels are just beneath the skin, and gentle, consistent movement works better than anything aggressive. As for frequency, the more regularly you support your lymph system, the better. That doesn’t have to mean a 90-minute massage every week or two. It could mean walking, gua sha, dry brushing, or simply wearing something supportive. And if you’re feeling puffy, sluggish or inflamed, it’s a sign your lymph might need a little extra support.”

There are several ways to manipulate the lymph nodes and one style of lymphatic treatment isn’t necessarily better than another. Some people find a particular type of treatment works best for them and for their specific goals.

open image in gallery Lymphatic drainage has a raft of wellbeing benefits, including decreased inflammation ( Getty/iStock )

Is lymphatic drainage good for weight loss?

If the goal is looking snatched, lymphatic drainage can certainly help. However, it’s not a weight loss solution and any influencer or celebrity selling it as such is probably misleading you. “Lymphatic drainage massage doesn’t cause weight loss – I’m always transparent about that with my clients. What it does do is reduce puffiness, water retention and lymph stagnation that’s often mistaken for fat. It’s not fat, it’s fluid, and when the body’s blocked or inflamed, it can completely change how you look and feel,” explains Bayramoglu.

“When we move the lymph, that fluid is pushed back into the system where it eventually gets filtered and flushed out through the kidneys. It’s gentle, but powerful. You’ll often leave feeling lighter, more energised, and clearer not just in your body, but your mind too,” she adds.

One of the side effects of this kind of treatment is needing to use the toilet more. The fluid’s been flushed, and that means it needs to exit the body, so you’ll find yourself needing to pee a lot more often if it’s been done correctly. This is also why a practitioner will tell you to hydrate after a treatment. Any water you lose rapidly is likely to dehydrate you, so drinking plenty of water and maybe adding some electrolytes is a good idea.

The growing popularity of lymphatic treatments makes sense. Treatments like this encourage us to consider the root cause of inflammation, fatigue and long-term changes to our health and they also encourage us to slow down and take an hour for ourselves.

“What I’ve seen in my clinic is a growing number of people who are overwhelmed, burnt out or simply disconnected from their body due to busy lifestyles,” says Bayramoglu. “They might come in for the physical results at first, but over time, they begin to notice how much lighter they feel emotionally, how much more in tune they are with their body, and how they start to truly listen to it.”

“Yes, it’s known for sculpting and de-puffing and my clients absolutely see those results, but it goes far deeper than that. Lymphatic massage is powerful, not just for your waistline, but for your wellbeing. And that’s why more and more people are turning to it not as a quick fix, but as a consistent part of a lifestyle that honours the body and mind.”

