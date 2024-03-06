Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to hair styling, Dyson tools are some of the best around. Since launching the supersonic hair dryer in 2016, the appliance brand has held a captive audience of beauty lovers.

The airwrap subsequently debuted in 2018 and quickly matched the dryer’s success, fast becoming a firm favourite for creating salon-worthy looks. The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our review noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

However, it does come with a hefty price tag of £479.99. That’s a major investment, so, we are always on the lookout for Dyson deals – but they are extremely rare. Now, we’ve spotted a whopping saving on a refurbished model of the must-have tool at Ebay, taking it down to under £300.

The 25 per cent reduction is applied with a code at checkout, but you’ve only got until Sunday 10 March to snap up the deal, so you’d better be quick. Here’s everything we know about the refurbished Dyson airwrap that currently comes with a sizeable price cut.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete long, refurbished: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

Naturally, we reviewed Dyson’s newest version of its airwrap when it first launched in April 2022. In the review, our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”. While “the curling barrels are still a little bit faffy to use (albeit less so than having to switch them), being able to change the direction of airflow almost instantly is much appreciated, and it does make using it easier”.

Similarly, our reviewer applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though the brand “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

The OG airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer praising the fact there is “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrels creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

Reduced by 25 per cent, you can pick up the refurbished Dyson airwrap for just £299.99 (one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the hair tool) by entering the code “DYSONMD25” (it’s helpfully applied automatically at checkout). Plus, both the nickel/copper and prussian blue/copper (was £399, now £299, Ebay.co.uk) are included in the discount.

Only on sale for five more days, you’ve got until 11:59pm on Sunday 10 March to take advantage of the offer. Run, don’t walk.

