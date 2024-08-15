Support truly

The brand once synonymous with vacuum cleaners has firmly cemented itself in the beauty (as well as tech, lest we forget the all-new wireless headphones) sphere. And once again, hair obsessives will be pleased to learn of the brand’s latest developments. Dyson is launching a new and improved version of the cult airwrap hair tool.

The airwrap reached cult status when it first launched in 2018 thanks to its ability to achieve voluminous, lightly curled locks with minimal heat damage. It is, however, not without its criticism – often touted as being confusing to use. But, now, Dyson has levelled up the tool’s technology by launching the airwrap i.d. multi-styler.

The focus is still firmly on hair and scalp health, but the brand has pivoted to app connectivity. Using Bluetooth, the all-new airwrap promises to take the guesswork out of hair styling. Based on your hair type, length and skill level, the MyDyson app will guide you through the styling steps, with the hair tool adjusting heat and airflow according to your locks.

If this news has got you excited, read on for everything there is to know about Dyson’s all-new airwrap i.d. multi-styler, including when you can get your hands on it and new features.

What’s new with the latest Dyson airwrap i.d.?

open image in gallery The Dyson aiwrap i.d. multi-styler is almost exactly the same design as its predecessor ( Dyson )

While the airwrap looks almost identical in design to the previous iterations, the most major change is, of course, the app connectivity. While we’re yet to test the tool ourselves, we have seen it in action. It promises to completely remove the need for any styling skills, which will please those who have been tempted by the tool but put off by the news of it being difficult to use.

open image in gallery The tool will connect to an app, which will show you how long you hold the tool in position for ( Dyson )

By programming your hair profile on the MyDyson app (you will have to answer a series of questions, including details of your hair type, length and skill level), it’ll recommend a personalised styling routine for you. The tool will then activate the routine, altering temperature, air flow and timings depending on your hair type, before finishing with a cool shot.

What’s clear is Dyson has listened to previous concerns over the airwrap, including a lack of knowledge on how long to keep the hair on the barrel, as well as whether to turn on the cool shot (which holds the style in place) at all. The app and hair tool now do the hard work for you. With a simple hit of a button, the airwrap i.d. will automatically style your hair to perfection, according to Dyson that is.

The app also promises to help you learn more about your hair and build skills. We will of course bring you a full review of the hair tool to ascertain if it does stand up to the claims.

open image in gallery The conical barrel (left), wave+curl diffuser (middle) and blade concentrator (right) are the three new attachments being added to the line-up ( Dyson )

It’s not all app connectivity though, as there are also three new attachments. First up is the conical barrel (the 30mm body tapers to a 20mm diameter tip) for more defined curls – we saw this up close and were initially put off by its narrow shape, but the results were impressive and allowed for styling close to the root of the hair.

There’s also a wave+curl diffuser, which disperses airflow in two different modes and uses the signature Coanda effect to enhance and define the natural wave pattern. Finally, a blade concentrator attachment has been added to the line-up, which is essentially an updated version of the smoothing attachment. Using the patented Coanda effect to propel air out of the two jets, it has a more focused airflow for precision styling and will enable you to create flicks at the ends when used with a bush. It will also tame flyaways and leave hair looking more shiny.

How much will the new Dyson airwrap i.d. cost?

The all-new airwrap costs £499.99, which is £20 more than the current model. The new styler isn’t hugely more expensive than the current model, but, as with all Dyson products, it is certainly an investment.

When does the new Dyson airwrap i.d. launch in the UK?

Thankfully, there’s not long to wait – the Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler will launch on 27 August. If you want to be the first to buy, sign up for the brand’s newsletter – or of course, come back to this page for where to buy.

