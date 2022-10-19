The wave secret air comes complete with a drawstring pouch for storage and a heat-protection mat. Before use, it’s important your hair is clean, dry, combed and free from product, to get the best results.

It feels quite heavy compared with other curlers we’ve tried, but admittedly it does seem robust and hard-wearing. We were impressed by the design too, as the black body with a rose-gold metallic finish looks luxurious and befitting of the investment £150 price tag.

Following the instructions, we sectioned off our hair and popped a strand of approximately 3-5cm wide into the tool, with the open section facing towards our head. There are three heat settings to choose from –180C, 200C and 230C – and we opted to use it on the middle setting.

Pressing the handles together secured the strands in place, before it drew the hair into its ceramic curl chamber as the digital motor simultaneously made a whirring noise. A unique sensation at first, once the strands are in place, this stops and the bleeping starts. As we kept holding the tool shut, we listened out for four beeps in a row, which means it’s finished.

We then opened the handles, which activated the cool-air technology said to help set the wave. We released the strands and saw a gently teased, tousled wave. So far, so good.

Interestingly, there’s anti-tangle technology included too, and we’re told this means if hair isn’t placed correctly, is in poor condition, or isn’t combed through, sensors will detect and release the strands. It’s a reassuring element if you’re prone to hair-styling disasters.

Because of how quickly we got the knack of using the tool, it became a speedy process to work through a whole head of hair. Additionally, on days when we were in a rush, just adding a wave to a few sections was enough of a texture boost to make our hair look ‘done’. We also liked brushing the waves out for a fuller, more laidback look.

As promised, the cool-air feature did set our ‘do’, because the tousled waves remained in place all day. While we re-worked some sections before heading on an evening out, there wasn’t much need to, we just fancied freshening up.

This is a simple tool for a chic low-key look for party season and beyond, which we think would suit most hair lengths too.