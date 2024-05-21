This Aesop facial exfoliator leaves my skin glowing and soft

Aesop purifying facial exfoliating paste
- Best: Exfoliating scrub
- Product type: Facial scrub
- Size : 75ml
- Key ingredients: Rosemary leaf, lavender and evening primrose oils
- Why we love it
- Immediate smoothing and softening results
- Lasts for a good while
- Combines manual and chemical exfoliation
- Earth scent
- Take note
- Expensive
Aesop’s purifying facial exfoliating paste combines manual and chemical exfoliating benefits for instant velvety soft results – and it’s been a staple of my own routine for more than a year.
The cream-based cleansing formula is enhanced with fine quartz and lactic acid to help slough away dead skin cells, while the fine-grain textured paste smoothes skin and evens complexion. If you’re like me and have an oily complexion, the formula helps to reduce oil production on the top layer of your skin, it also reduces clumping of dead skin cells which in turn prevents breakouts.
Application is a breeze – simply massage gently over the face and neck, before washing off with water. The number of uses per week will depend on your skin type – normal skin should use it twice a week, oily skin (me!) three times a week and those prone to dryness should apply the exfoliator just once a week.
A little goes a long way and I’m still using the same tube I got a year ago (a big bonus, considering the cost). Plus, the lovely understated, earthy scent is a nice touch.
Most of all, I love this product for the immediate results it provides. Eliminating any dryness and smoothing, my skin feels soft and visibly plumped after use. The perfect twice-weekly pick-me-up for dull skin.