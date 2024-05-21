This Aesop facial exfoliator leaves my skin glowing and soft

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Any skincare expert will tell you that radiant and glowing skin begins with a good facial exfoliator. From the viral Paula’s Choice’s BHA exfoliant to Elemis’s cult pro-collagen formula, exfoliators increase your complexion’s clarity while preventing breakouts.

Whether packaged as a scrub, serum, toner or cleanser, the right product will work to improve circulation and even out your skin tone.

For the uninitiated, there are two types of exfoliators: chemical and physical. The former primarily uses various kinds of acids (think azelaic acid, citric acid, glycolic acid and salicylic acid) to dissolve dead skin cells, and typically comes as toners, serums or peels. A physical exfoliation is a more abrasive method that manually removes dead cells, to cleanse skin deeply, and can involve everything from scrubs and pastes to brushes or washcloths.

I was new to exfoliation last year and after trying dozens of formulas, I settled on Aesop’s facial exfoliator. Slotting easily into my existing skincare regime, the combination of manual and chemical exfoliation leaves my skin glowy, soft and even. Here’s why it’s well worth the investment.

How I tested Aesop facial exfoliator

I was on the hunt for an exfoliator that would prevent breakouts ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using Aesop’s facial exfoliator for more than a year. As someone with oily and spot-prone skin, I wanted to try regular exfoliating which can help manage and prevent breakouts. Using it two to three times a week after washing and cleansing my face, I tend to apply it in the morning. If you’re in the market for a new exfoliator or want to invest in one for the first time, here’s everything you need to know.