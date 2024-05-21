Jump to content

This Aesop facial exfoliator leaves my skin glowing and soft

From preventing breakouts to increasing the skin’s radiance, this formula is a must in your skincare regime

Daisy Lester
Daisy Lester
Tuesday 21 May 2024 12:39
One tube has lasted me a year
One tube has lasted me a year (iStock/The Independent )

Any skincare expert will tell you that radiant and glowing skin begins with a good facial exfoliator. From the viral Paula’s Choice’s BHA exfoliant to Elemis’s cult pro-collagen formula, exfoliators increase your complexion’s clarity while preventing breakouts.

Whether packaged as a scrub, serum, toner or cleanser, the right product will work to improve circulation and even out your skin tone.

For the uninitiated, there are two types of exfoliators: chemical and physical. The former primarily uses various kinds of acids (think azelaic acid, citric acid, glycolic acid and salicylic acid) to dissolve dead skin cells, and typically comes as toners, serums or peels. A physical exfoliation is a more abrasive method that manually removes dead cells, to cleanse skin deeply, and can involve everything from scrubs and pastes to brushes or washcloths.

I was new to exfoliation last year and after trying dozens of formulas, I settled on Aesop’s facial exfoliator. Slotting easily into my existing skincare regime, the combination of manual and chemical exfoliation leaves my skin glowy, soft and even. Here’s why it’s well worth the investment.

How I tested Aesop facial exfoliator

I was on the hunt for an exfoliator that would prevent breakouts (Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using Aesop’s facial exfoliator for more than a year. As someone with oily and spot-prone skin, I wanted to try regular exfoliating which can help manage and prevent breakouts. Using it two to three times a week after washing and cleansing my face, I tend to apply it in the morning. If you’re in the market for a new exfoliator or want to invest in one for the first time, here’s everything you need to know.

Aesop purifying facial exfoliating paste

Aesop.png
  • Best: Exfoliating scrub
  • Product type: Facial scrub
  • Size : 75ml
  • Key ingredients: Rosemary leaf, lavender and evening primrose oils
  • Why we love it
    • Immediate smoothing and softening results
    • Lasts for a good while
    • Combines manual and chemical exfoliation
    • Earth scent
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Aesop’s purifying facial exfoliating paste combines manual and chemical exfoliating benefits for instant velvety soft results – and it’s been a staple of my own routine for more than a year.

The cream-based cleansing formula is enhanced with fine quartz and lactic acid to help slough away dead skin cells, while the fine-grain textured paste smoothes skin and evens complexion. If you’re like me and have an oily complexion, the formula helps to reduce oil production on the top layer of your skin, it also reduces clumping of dead skin cells which in turn prevents breakouts.

Application is a breeze – simply massage gently over the face and neck, before washing off with water. The number of uses per week will depend on your skin type – normal skin should use it twice a week, oily skin (me!) three times a week and those prone to dryness should apply the exfoliator just once a week.

A little goes a long way and I’m still using the same tube I got a year ago (a big bonus, considering the cost). Plus, the lovely understated, earthy scent is a nice touch.

Most of all, I love this product for the immediate results it provides. Eliminating any dryness and smoothing, my skin feels soft and visibly plumped after use. The perfect twice-weekly pick-me-up for dull skin.

  1. £43 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Aesop purifying facial exfoliating paste

An easy additional step for your usual skincare regime, Aesop’s exfoliating paste works to boost radiance and soften, smooth and cleanse skin. Sloughing away dead skin for a brighter complexion, I noticed immediate results when using it – my skin feeling transformed after a twice-weekly scrub. Yes, it’s an investment but one tube will last you an impressively long time.

