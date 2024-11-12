Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The advances we’ve seen in hair tools over the past decade are wild, and Shark’s new flexfusion straight is the latest push down the innovation track that hair tools have been hurtling along.

Shark’s hit flexstyle tool has previously gained praise as a cheaper alternative to the Dyson airwrap, and while the texture of my hair makes air-curling a myth, I’m a big fan of the Shark device. The well-designed blow dry brush attachments and zero frazzle have made it my go-to tool for blowing out my hair before using straighteners.

This new flexfusion model may eliminate my need for that second tool altoghether, though, as Shark’s latest device has a straightener attachment. Yes, that’s right, you just take off the brush and pop on the straightener.

The beauty tool also offers wet-to-dry styling, even with the straightener attachment, and there’s a comb of ceramic plates down one side of the blow-dry brush, for setting the style.

I got a headache just trying to take in all the novel features of this new tool, which promises five-in-one practicality and no heat damage. So, I was eager to see if it lived up to expectations. Keep scrolling for my full honest review and verdict.

How I tested

open image in gallery I put Shark’s latest hair tool to the test by using it to create a range of styles ( The Independent/Elena Chabo )

I have 3B/3C curly textured hair that varies from soft loose curls to fluffy corkscrew spirals. I used the hair tool’s round brush attachment to take my hair from wet to dry and didn’t then use any other tool or attachment to finish before going out for the evening, to test the attachment’s solo power. I used the straightener attachment two days later, to re-do and take the half-curly hair to straight. I tested the auto-wrap curler on dry and wet hair, too.