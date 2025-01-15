Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No winter wardrobe is complete without cashmere. Perennially chic while being thoroughly practical, the material ticks all the boxes for cold-weather dressing. Now is your chance to invest for less, thanks to the seasonal sales.

From Parisian turtleneck jumpers and colourful vests to knitted balaclavas or chunky scarfs, cashmere keep you warm while helping to regulate your temperature (there’s a reason why the fabric is expensive). Long-lasting and durable, the fabric is crafted from finely woven wool and is known for its luxuriously soft texture.

Gone are the days when only designer brands sold cashmere pieces. Now, the high street is brimming with premium styles at far less eye-watering price points. Marks & Spencer’s cashmere starts from just £89, Mango has styles for £119, Cos’s accessories cost as little as £55 and The White Company’s line starts from £110.

From Uniqlo, AllSaints and Jigsaw to H&M, Arket and Reformation, all the best fashion labels slash their prices on cashmere (sometimes by up to 70 per cent) come the sales. Reformation is always on my radar for stellar savings on its cult cashmere boyfriend sweaters (they’re some of the best on the high street, trust me). From hoods to jumpers, I’ve rounded up the best cashmere deals below.

Arket cashmere wool-hood: Was £67, now £33, Arket.com

open image in gallery ( Arket )

Divisive they may be, but balaclava-style knitted hoods are the latest accessory du jour. If you’re dipping your toe into the trend, Arket has slashed the price of this cashmere style by 50 per cent. Crafted from cashmere with added wool for strength, the hood features rolled edges and a slim fit. The cream finish will slot easily into your existing winter wardrobe.

Me + Em merino cashmere jumper and snood: Was £175, now £122, Meandem.com

open image in gallery ( Me + Em )

A signature Me + Em piece, this jumper and snood duo is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. The minimalist style is a blend of responsibly sourced merino wool and cashmere, finished in a cream beige hue. The sweater features a crew neckline, full length sleeves with ribbed cuffs and is curved at the front to make it more seamless when styled with trousers or skirts. But the best part is the detachable snood that transforms the crew neck into a turtleneck jumper.

Hush saphira cashmere jumper: Was £145, now £116, Hush-uk.com

open image in gallery ( Hush )

This cosy-looking jumper from Hush is crafted from cashmere that’s fully traceable right back to the farm it came from (a big tick). Described as lightweight and soft, the Saphira jumper is characterised by its regular cut, crew neckline and long sleeves, coming in a dopamine-inducing blackberry finish, cobalt blue or everyday black. I’d size up for a more inflated fit that can be half tucked in jeans.

Arket cashmere cardigan: Was £169, now £83, Arket.com

open image in gallery ( Arket )

Arket is one of the best destinations on the high street for premium fabrics at palatable price points. A timeless addition to your wardrobe, this cashmere wool cardigan is discounted by £80. Distinguished by a crew neckline, it’s crafted from 100 per cent cashmere for a soft finish. Simple yet stylish, it features a regular fit and button down front.

Mint Velvet cream wool blend sleeveless knit top: Was £125, now £85, Mintvelvet.com

open image in gallery ( Mint Velvet )

Combining wool and cashmere, this sleeveless Mint Velvet knit looks to be sumptuously soft. Right now, there’s £40 off and you can choose between ivory and black colourways. Pair yours with some cropped jeans and kitten heel boots for a look you can take from desk to disco.

Whistles red cashmere top: Was £189, now £129.20, Whistles.com

open image in gallery ( Whistles )

With its timeless and smart designs, Whistles certainly knows a thing or two about everyday luxury, and its range of buttery soft cashmere is no exemption. Currently, the brand is offering 30 per cent off select styles – including this roll-neck design, which comes in red for a pop of colour in your winter wardrobe.

Jigsaw cashmere crew neck tank: Was £120, now £72, Jigsaw-online.com

open image in gallery ( Jigsaw )

Jigsaw has discounted lots of its excellent cashmere pieces in the seasonal sales. The perfect layering piece, the label’s tank is crafted from fully traceable Mongolian cashmere sourced from one of the worlds leading cashmere spinners. Characterised by a high crew neckline and deep ribbed hem, it’s finished in a rich olive hue. Whether thrown over a white shirt (think Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors) or worn alone with jeans, it’s a hardworking addition to your wardrobe.

Nobody’s Child beige cashmere joggers: Was £125, now £75, Nobodyschild.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody's Child )

Elevate your lounging in 2025 with this pair of luxurious cashmere joggers from Nobody’s Child, now reduced by £50. The trousers feature a tapered leg that narrows at the ankle and an elasticated waist for extra comfort. Finished in a chic beige colourway, the matching cashmere hoodie is also reduced (was £129, now £90, Nobodyschild.com). I won’t judge if you wear them outside the house, too.

La Redoute collections cashmere fine knit jumper with turtleneck: Was £125, now £62.50, Laredoute.co.uk

open image in gallery ( La Redoute )

Available in a choice of four colours – though the camel’s the most in line with this season’s trends – this La Redoute cashmere turtle neck (100 per cent cashmere, I might add) is a steal with 50 per cent off. Just as easily styled with a pair of on-trend barrel jeans, it would work equally well if tucked into a pleated midi skirt.

Gant cashmere crew neck sweater: Was £265, now £159, Gant.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gant )

The Gant cashmere blend sweater is the ultimate layer to any winter outfit. Boasting a relaxed cut and cream finish, it will help you lean into a quiet luxury look. Described as ultra soft, we love the wide sleeves and exaggerated ribbing on the cuffs and hem, which adds to the premium feel. Now with 40 per cent off, the Gant style is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

The White Company exposed seam tipped wide leg trousers: Was £89, now £53, Thewhitecompany.com

open image in gallery ( The White Company )

The White Company excels at designer-quality cashmere blend pieces at palatable price points. Case in point: this pair of discounted trousers. Crafted from cashmere, wool for durability and viscose for stretch, the trousers feature a flattering wide leg and high waist. The exposed seam is a stylish detail while the contrast tipping awards the trousers a sporty feel.

Rise & Fall women’s cashmere beanie: Was £55, now £33, Riseandfall.co

open image in gallery ( Rise & Fall )

From its lounging co-ords to bed linen, Rise & Fall rivals plenty of brands three times the price with its premium fabrics. In its winter sale, you can save more than £20 on this statement beanie. Finished in a dopamine-inducing pink, it’s perfect for adding a splash of colour to your winter outfits. Crafted from a blend of Australian superfine merino wool and Mongolian cashmere, it’s touted as soft, warming and durable, with the chunky stitch finish adding texture.

Claudia Winkleman’s best outfits from The Traitors so far, from cashmere knitwear to coats