Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marks and Spencer is truly at the top of the high street game. Being such a popular choice for Christmas shopping (light up gins, matching pyjamas and the very best biscuits), if you’re eager to find out if M&S is hosting a Black Friday sale in 2024, you’re not alone.

Well, we’ll let you in on a secret, M&S doesn’t have an official Black Friday sale this year, but it has dropped the prices across various departments, doing its own thing for the sale event. There are currently significant savings across all departments, so it’s the perfect time to shop for Christmas.

In the last year, M&S has had several high-profile collaborations, from Sienna Miller to British designer Bella Freud. And its perfumes, bags and blouses have flown off the shelves. To help you decipher the best discounts, I’ve done the hard work for you, going through countless of deals to handpick the top ones.

Read more: Follow our live guide to Black Friday

Best fashion deals to shop now

Nobody’s Child high waisted pleat front wide leg jeans: Was £79, now £59.25, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody’s Child )

Being one of the most popular brands stocked at M&S, it comes as no surprise that Nobody's Child is one of the discounted names in the pre-Christmas sale. With 25 per cent off, these high-waisted pleat front wide-leg jeans are a real wardrobe staple, thanks to their flattering pleated shape and classic blue wash.

Chinti & Parker wool rich slogan jumper with cashmere: Was £125, now £93.75, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Chinti & Parker )

Are you naughty or nice? This wool-rich jumper from Chinti & Parker is stocked in two festive colours at M&S – green and red. With a comfy standard fit, the soft jumper could be worn to the office with some black tailored trousers, or tucked into a sparkly skirt for a Christmas night out. Thanks to the touch of cashmere in the blend, there’s something particularly luxurious about this knit.

White Stuff suede slip-on flat mules: Was £59, now £44.25, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( White Stuff )

Clog-style mules have been doing the rounds for a few seasons – and The White Stuff has come out with its own design. Making use of the 25 per cent discount off, you can get these shoes, which are designed with comfort and versatility in mind. On particularly chilly days, I’d pair mine with some ribbed logo socks and an oversized scarf for a chic comfy look.

LK Bennett leather metallic stiletto heel knee high boots: Was £479, now £335.30, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( LK Bennett )

Very extra, and very much needed, I can’t get enough of these stiletto boots. While I’m usually more into gold than silver, there’s something particularly festive about these LK Bennett boots. These would accompany me to every event through December. Make a statement with an impressive 30 per cent off, but be quick, as they’re selling out fast.

White Stuff sequin crew neck fair isle jumper: Was £65, now £48.75, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( White Stuff )

Everybody needs a fair isle jumper in their winter wardrobe, and this pick from White Stuff brings every part of chilly weather clothing that I love, together – knitwear, sequins and comfort. A cosy pick, this crew neck jumper features ribbed trims for a comfortable fit, with a shimmering fair isle pattern that spreads across the shoulder. Right now, it’s 25 per cent off at Marks and Spencer.

Best beauty deals to shop now

Discover ultimate gift collection: Was £40, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Perhaps the best buy from M&S’s altnernative Black Friday sale, this set is already a great buy at £40 but is now just £20. A real treasure trove of fantastic fragrances, the bag contains body mist, body lotion, shower gels, and several eau de toilettes. My favourite has to be ‘soft iris’, which smells clean and creamy.

Clinique fan favourites beauty gift set: Was £100, now £50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Clinique )

Who doesn’t love a bit of Clinique at Christmas? I know I do. With four of the brand's bestselling products inside, this box is a sure-fire way to impress somebody at Christmas. There's a moisture surge 100H auto-replenishing hydrator, full-size high impact mascara, full-size all about eyes and a small version of take the day off cleansing balm. At just £50, this is a total bargain.

Nails.INC Percy Pig phizzy nail polish duo: £15, buy one get one free, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Nails.INC )

If you’ve got little ones in your life, need a good Secret Santa gift, or, let’s face it, love Percy Pig yourself, this buy one get one free offer on the Nails.INC Percy Pig polishes is a great deal. Both polishes in this duo dry down to release the signature, fruity Percy Pig scent, and of course, are the most perfect pink colour.

Best home deals to shop now

Heavyweight heated fleece electric hooded blanket: Was £59, now £47.20, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

I’m somebody who is always cold, so this heated fleece electric hooded blanket is high up on my Christmas list this year. With 20 per cent off in time for Christmas, this deal will surely fly off the shelves. We love electric blankets here at the IndyBest, and at just roughly 1p an hour to run, they’re a great way to fight the chill.

The M&S Collection festive feast hamper: Was £160, now £130, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

A totally glorious festive buy, this feast hamper from M&S currently has £30 off, and is filled with wondrous treats. Inside, you’ve got a truffle cheese bake, bottles of chianti and marlborough sauvignon blanc, balsamic onions, mini mince pies, and a partridge, pear and mulled cider pate. Presented in a beautiful wicker basket, with a keepsake M&S tea towel, this hamper will ensure you have a Christmas to remember.

Pure organic cotton towel: Was £16, now £12.80, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Adult life means that things like great towels now excite me, and I'm not mad about it. These towels from M&S are crafted from cotton, ensuring the ultimate softness and absorbency, so your towels will stay plush for a long time. Currently, these have 40 per cent off, so it's the perfect time to stock up on the full set – guest towels, hand towels, bath towels, bath sheets and face towels.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, making it 29 November in 2024.

While the sale is traditionally a one-day event where shoppers have to scramble to get the best deals, Black Friday now spans the entire weekend, giving people more time to shop and coming to an end on Cyber Monday, 2 December. Although that still gives us a few days until the sale period officially begins, many brands have already started their deals, ensuring that there’s plenty. of time to secure the best deals.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide