Once the stuff of science-fiction, the best foldable phones give you all the useful features of a giant screen, in a device that folds down into a handy and more pocket-friendly size.

Because they’re more complex than regular phones, and because you’re essentially getting two devices in one, foldables tend to cost considerably more. Samsung’s best folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, starts at £1,749. But as the tech becomes cheaper to manufacture, we’re beginning to see some excellent foldable phones for less than £1,000, such as the new clamshell-style Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Clamshell-style foldable phones are closer to the size of regular phones when fully unfolded, but fold down to half the size, so they can be slipped easily into a bag or pocket. Book-style folding phones are bigger, with an outer display that works like a normal phone until you want to use the big screen, at which point you can unfold it to the size of a small tablet.

All share some drawbacks, however. Because the screen physically bends around a hinge, there’s an unavoidable crease – which can be seen under bright lights, and felt beneath your fingertip when scrolling – across the display. Plus, as flexible displays use a combination of ultra-thin glass and plastic coating, they’re a lot more prone to being scratched.

Whichever style of foldable phone draws your attention, you’ve more choice than ever in 2024. Samsung’s series of Fold and Flip phones still lead the way, but the new Google Pixel Fold is an enticing proposition for fans of the search giant’s ecosystem of apps.

If you’re looking for a phone that stands out from the crowd of boring black rectangles, check out the best folding phones of 2024.

How we tested

We tested each foldable phone for a number of weeks. Swapping them out for our regular devices, we used them for activities such as everyday web browsing and social media as well as more productivity-focused tasks.

We paid particular attention to each phone’s moving parts, to gauge how likely they were to collect dirt and dust around the hinge and under the folding screen, but as these phones are still so new, determining the longevity of these devices will take more long-term testing.

The best foldable phones in 2024 are: