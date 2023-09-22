Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait is finally over. After a year of feverish rumours, Apple has launched the newest iPhone 15 series of smartphones, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as a new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

And while the internet is abuzz with the news that Apple has ditched the lightning port from all four iPhones and replaced it with a USB-C port, one thing the tech giant forgot to mention is that the iPhone 15 Pro is a huge £100 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro from last year.

The company has also cut the price of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus by £50 in comparison to the iPhone 14, while keeping the iPhone 15 Pro Max the same price as its equivalent model from last year, despite its cost going up in the US.

As well as the new USB-C port, Apple has brought the Dynamic Island to every single device, replaced the mute button with an action button on the Pro-line of smartphones and given them a brushed titanium design. There are, as always, new camera upgrades as well. Plus the improved ultra-wideband tech shows off a way for users to get precise turn-by-turn directions directly to their friends.

The new common-or-garden variety iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also become a lot more enticing, borrowing a host of features from last year’s Pro model handsets. There’s a 48MP main camera, increased from 12MP, with users now being able to toggle on and off Portrait Mode (even if they didn’t take a picture with it originally).

If you’re looking to score some money off the new gadget, look no further, as we’re rounding up the best iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deals from all the major carriers.

The best iPhone 15 carrier deals and availability in the UK

Mobile phone carriers are now sharing their best iPhone 15 deals on their websites. We’ll be rounding up the best contract deals as they land, so keep checking back.

Best Sky Mobile iPhone 15 deals

(Apple )

Best: iPhone 15 deals overall

Sky Mobile offered some of the top deals for the iPhone 14 Pro Max launch last year, and it appears to be bettering those benefits once more for the iPhone 15.

Sky has announced that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost £39 per month, the iPhone 15 Pro will cost £33 per month, the iPhone 15 will cost £26 per month and the iPhone 15 Plus will cost £33 per month. You do need to add on a data plan, but the carrier is offering double data for a limited time. That means you’ll only pay £8 a month for 8GB of data instead of £8 a month for 4GB.

Plus, there are other perks included if you take out a contract with Sky Mobile, including Sky’s piggybank system, which rolls your unused data into a virtual pot that you can share with your family. Additionally, users won’t be subject to pesky mid-contract price hikes, and you’ll also have the ability to stream Sky Go, Sky Sports and more without it eating into any data.

Best Mobiles.co.uk iPhone 15 deals

(Apple )

Best: iPhone 15 deals with a 24-month contract

Online mobile phone shop Mobiles.co.uk has some impressive iPhone 15 deals on a per-month basis, but the up-front costs can be high.

The cheapest iPhone 15 deal is with Currys’ iD Mobile, which uses Three’s network. You’ll pay £29.99 per month, but there’s a £149 up-front cost. It comes with 100GB of data. The best iPhone 15 Plus deal from Mobiles.co.uk is with Vodafone. You’ll pay £39 per month and there’s a £160 up-front cost. Again, it comes with 100GB of data.

The best iPhone 15 Pro deal is with iD Mobile. You get 100GB of data and you’ll pay £39.99 per month, with a £149 up-front cost. And if you want the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll pay £55.99 per month and £99 up-front. Again, it’s with iD Mobile and you get 100GB of data.

Best O2 iPhone 15 deals

(Apple )

Best: iPhone 15 deals with free O2 perks

O2 has just launched its iPhone 15 deals and they’re very competitive. The cheapest deals all come with 1GB of data and the best O2 Extras perk – six months of Disney+ or Apple Music.

The iPhone 15 costs £42 per month with a £30 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Plus costs £45 with a £30 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Pro costs £48 a month with a £30 up-front cost and the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs £54 per month with a £30 up-front cost. There is inclusive EU roaming as standard. Its cheapest prices on the iPhone 15 Pro-line are the same as Vodafone’s, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are £1 more expensive.

All of O2’s device plans last 36 months as standard, but they unlink after 24 months, so you can pay the rest off sooner and upgrade if you wish. You can also trade-in your current device to lower the cost of your monthly plan.

Best Three iPhone 15 deals

(Apple )

Best: Cheapest iPhone 15 deals per month

If you don’t mind paying an up-front cost and getting less data a month than Sky Mobile, Three has just released its deals, and the monthly cost is lower than all of the other carriers so far.

You can get the iPhone 15 for £30 per month with a £30 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Plus for £32.75 per month with a £40 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Pro for £35 per month with a £50 up-front cost and the iPhone 15 Pro Max for £40.75 per month with a £60 up-front cost. You get 5GB of data with these prices.

Best Vodafone iPhone 15 deals

(Apple )

Best: Customisable iPhone 15 plans

Vodafone is offering some of the best deals on the iPhone 15 this year, but only if you take into account trade-in deals.

You can get the iPhone 15 for £41 per month with a £39 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Plus for £44 per month with a £29 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Pro for £46 per month with a £59 up-front cost and the iPhone 15 Pro Max for £54 per month with a £49 up-front cost.

All of those prices are based on a 36-month device contract and a 24-month 3GB data plan. If you trade in an eligible device, your monthly cost comes down substantially. You’ll get up to £23 off the monthly charge depending on the phone you’re trading in.

You’ll also be able to take out a plan on Vodafone EVO if you prefer, which lets customers choose their own monthly price, up-front cost, as well as their contract length – anything from three to 36 months. You can also trade in your current device to make your iPhone 15 purchase cheaper. The company also runs a buy back scheme that guarantees you a set price if you want to trade in your iPhone 15 for the iPhone 16 in 2024.

Best Tesco Mobile iPhone 15 deals

(Mobiles.co.uk)

Best: iPhone 15 Pro Max deal

Tesco Mobile has just dropped its iPhone 15 deals. While some of its deals are slightly better than Vodafone’s, it has the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deal out of all the carriers so far. Tesco Mobile uses O2’s network, so your coverage should be the same as anyone using an O2 SIM.

None of Tesco’s plans come with an up-front cost. The following deals are based on a 3GB data plan. The best iPhone 15 deal costs £36.49 per month’ the iPhone 15 Plus costs £39.49 per month and the iPhone 15 Pro costs £42.49 per month.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max costs £48.49 per month and you get 3GB of data. There is no up-front cost, and the contract lasts 36 months. It’s the best iPhone 15 Pro Max contract deal we’ve seen so far.

Best EE iPhone 15 deals

(EE)

Best: iPhone 15 deals with unlimited data

EE has just dropped its iPhone 15 deals. They’re not the cheapest around, but they come with unlimited data, so you won’t have to worry about running out.

The iPhone 15 costs £56.24 per month with a £30 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Plus costs £59.27 per month with a £30 up-front cost; the iPhone 15 Pro costs £62.26 per month with a £30 up-front cost and the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs £68.32 per month with a £30 up-front cost. All of EE’s contracts last 36 months and you get unlimited data with every plan.

EE is also offering the Apple One bundle subscription as part of its Full Works for iPhones package. If you opt for the Full Works plan, you’ll get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud+ for 24 months, as well as unlimited data and a data roam abroad pass. To get an idea of the value of these perks, EE claims that the benefits are worth £766 altogether. The Full Works plan costs more than the Essential plans above.

Best Carphone Warehouse iPhone 15 deals

(Carphone Warehouse )

Best: 100GB iPhone 15 plans

Carphone Warehouse offers contracts from iD Mobile and Vodafone. They’re fairly cheap on a per-month basis, but the up-front costs can be quite high, so bear that in mind when you read the initial monthly cost.

The cheapest iPhone 15 deal costs £29.99 per month, but you have to pay £149 up-front. It does come with 100GB of data, however. If you want the cheapest iPhone 15 Plus deal, you’ll pay £23.99 per month, but you have to pay a whopping £399 up-front. Again, it comes with 100GB of data.

In terms of the iPhone 15 Pro. You can get a contract for £23.99 per month, but you’ll have to cough up £499 up-front. It comes with 400GB of data. Lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts from £39 up-front, and you’ll have to pay £469 up-front. It, too, comes with 100GB of data.

Can you trade in your iPhone at Apple?

The tech giant does offer some appealing trade-in deals. If you trade in your current iPhone, you can receive up to £715 in Apple credit towards your new iPhone 15, meaning you could get the iPhone 15 for as little as £85.

Pre-order now from Apple

Apple iPhone 15 price: How much does the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max cost?

While we might not have been an expecting an iPhone 15 price hike, we certainly weren’t expecting a price cut. Although all of the iPhone 15 handsets are remaining the same price in the US, they are coming down in price here in the UK.

The base iPhone 15 starts from just £799 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from just £899. That’s a welcome £50 price cut over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from last year. The iPhone 15 Pro received an even bigger price cut.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts from £999 for the 128GB model – that’s a whole £100 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro at launch last year. And while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max at launch (£1,199), the iPhone 15 Pro Max went up in price in the US, but it stayed the same here in the UK.

Apple iPhone 15 release date: When can you buy the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max handsets?

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available to buy now from the Apple Store, third-party retailers and mobile phone carriers.

